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Lorraine Kelly's striking silver BAFTAs dress has this figure-flattering detail that's worth noting

Attending the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards, Lorriane's eye-catching gown is both flattering and elegant

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Image of Lorraine Kelly
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lorraine Kelly attended the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards yesterday in a beautiful silver gown that has caught our attention for its figure-flattering design and elegant silhouette.

Spotted on the red carpet ahead of the award ceremony, she wore a floor-length gown in an eye-catching metallic silver. The dress featured long sleeves, a plunging V-neck, and a clever twisted front, which created a ruched effect that skimmed the star's silhouette.

Image of Lorraine Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The exact dress is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Twist-Detail Gown, and it's still available to buy in very limited sizes. Lorraine accessorises with a diamond necklace from the antique jeweller Piccadilly Vaults, and a YSL silver clutch bag to match her striking gown.

Shop ruched-front dresses

Although Lorraine was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Daytime Programme, she later lost to BBC One's Scam Interceptors. And earlier on in the evening, Lorraine spoke to BAFTA red-carpet interviewers about her granddaughter, describing her as "'the best thing that’s ever happened to me".

If you're on the hunt for flattering occasionwear dresses, it's always worth considering designs that universally accentuate curves, or create them, such as those with ruched fronts or wrap waists. This is especially relevant if you're currently on the hunt for wedding guest attire.

We also love the way Lorriane leaned into a single tone, creating an elevated tonal look, and although we can't quite see her shoes underneath her floor-length gown, we imagine she opted for some silver slingbacks.

Leaning into one shade makes dressing for special occasions so easy. We've seen several celebrities repeating this styling technique, and Mary Berry wore a head-to-toe blush pink look to receive her BAFTA Fellowship.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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