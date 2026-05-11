Lorraine Kelly's striking silver BAFTAs dress has this figure-flattering detail that's worth noting
Attending the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards, Lorriane's eye-catching gown is both flattering and elegant
Lorraine Kelly attended the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards yesterday in a beautiful silver gown that has caught our attention for its figure-flattering design and elegant silhouette.
Spotted on the red carpet ahead of the award ceremony, she wore a floor-length gown in an eye-catching metallic silver. The dress featured long sleeves, a plunging V-neck, and a clever twisted front, which created a ruched effect that skimmed the star's silhouette.
The twisted design on Lorraine's gown makes this one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, and the ruched detail draws your eyes to the centre of her waist, nipping her in, and gently gliding across her figure, delivering hourglass curves.
The exact dress is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Twist-Detail Gown, and it's still available to buy in very limited sizes. Lorraine accessorises with a diamond necklace from the antique jeweller Piccadilly Vaults, and a YSL silver clutch bag to match her striking gown.
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exact match
Lorraine's exact dress by Ralph Lauren is in one of our favourite metallic hues, and silver is a great choice for summer wedding guest dresses in 2026. A clever twisted-front design creates a nipped-in waist and midriff skimming ruching. If your size is available, we'd recommend adding it to your basket before it sells out.
The silver sequins on this midi dress make it an eye-catching choice that's perfect for fancy evenings out or parties. It features clever front ruching, which should glide over your tummy and accentuate your waist. The shorter length makes it more versatile, too.
This glamorous dress has a figure-enhancing wrap cut and sparkling sequins that will make you stand out from the crowd. It's perfect for evenings out with friends or an elevated date night outfit, as well as answering what to wear to a wedding this summer.
This silver clutch bag is a versatile wardrobe piece that you will return to all year round. From pairing with summer dresses to teaming with your best trouser suits, a metallic clutch adds an instant party-ready feel to any look, and while Lorraine's YSL piece is quite the statement, this affordable alternative has an equally timeless feel.
Ideal for dressing up or down, this chunky silver necklace can be added to your everyday rotation, as well as adding a modern feel to V-neck dresses or smart shirts. A far cry from dainty pearls or single pendant diamonds, this directional piece elevates any look, adding a trending feel to the prettiest of dresses.
Block heels are a comfortable alternative to stilettos, thanks to their sturdy design that distributes your weight evenly. The silver tone acts as a neutral, making these easy to style with a variety of colours. The slingback silhouette gives this classic court a trending feel.
Although Lorraine was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Daytime Programme, she later lost to BBC One's Scam Interceptors. And earlier on in the evening, Lorraine spoke to BAFTA red-carpet interviewers about her granddaughter, describing her as "'the best thing that’s ever happened to me".
If you're on the hunt for flattering occasionwear dresses, it's always worth considering designs that universally accentuate curves, or create them, such as those with ruched fronts or wrap waists. This is especially relevant if you're currently on the hunt for wedding guest attire.
We also love the way Lorriane leaned into a single tone, creating an elevated tonal look, and although we can't quite see her shoes underneath her floor-length gown, we imagine she opted for some silver slingbacks.
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Leaning into one shade makes dressing for special occasions so easy. We've seen several celebrities repeating this styling technique, and Mary Berry wore a head-to-toe blush pink look to receive her BAFTA Fellowship.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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