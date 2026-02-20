Jump to category:
Ahead of the BAFTAs, I'm revisiting Gillian Anderson's gothic glamour look from the early Noughties - you'll hardly recognise her

This moody lace dress is an iconic look from the red carpet that still works for right now

Red carpet season is in full swing, and as a fashion editor I love to pore over the fancy frocks and statement looks worn by the big names at star-studded events. One of my favourites for fashion inspiration is the BAFTA awards, and as the annual event is set to take place in London this weekend, I'm looking back at some of the most iconic outfits from previous shows.

Now, this look might be from 2005, but Gillian Anderson's gorgeous gothic ensemble stopped me in my tracks. The actress looked incredible in a floor-length, shimmery, silver slip dress that was worn under a sheer, black lace overlay, and the combination of glossy colour and moody embellished tulle worked beautifully back then, but with sheer overlays and lace trims both trends for the months ahead, it still feels wearable in 2026. It's a look that's stood the test of time.

A dress like Gillian's will make a sartorial statement all by itself, so it will need very minimal styling. It's best to stick to understated and classic accessories to let your frock have its moment of glory and to avoid looking OTT.

Stick to just one or two pieces of simple jewellery and a fuss-free clutch, and try a strappy heeled sandal or your favourite black court shoes as a chic footnote that won't detract attention away from your outfit.

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

