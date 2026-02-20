Ahead of the BAFTAs, I'm revisiting Gillian Anderson's gothic glamour look from the early Noughties - you'll hardly recognise her

Red carpet season is in full swing, and as a fashion editor I love to pore over the fancy frocks and statement looks worn by the big names at star-studded events. One of my favourites for fashion inspiration is the BAFTA awards, and as the annual event is set to take place in London this weekend, I'm looking back at some of the most iconic outfits from previous shows.

Now, this look might be from 2005, but Gillian Anderson's gorgeous gothic ensemble stopped me in my tracks. The actress looked incredible in a floor-length, shimmery, silver slip dress that was worn under a sheer, black lace overlay, and the combination of glossy colour and moody embellished tulle worked beautifully back then, but with sheer overlays and lace trims both trends for the months ahead, it still feels wearable in 2026. It's a look that's stood the test of time.

The bold dress, combined with oversized jewels and big bouncy curls, was a far cry from some of Gillian's more recent understated and low-key outfits, but I really love the whole vibe, and despite its red carpet origins, I've worked out how to make this outfit wearable for those of us not heading up the BAFTA carpet, too. It's ideal for a special occasion this summer, or a big date night outfit idea.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

A dress like Gillian's will make a sartorial statement all by itself, so it will need very minimal styling. It's best to stick to understated and classic accessories to let your frock have its moment of glory and to avoid looking OTT.

Stick to just one or two pieces of simple jewellery and a fuss-free clutch, and try a strappy heeled sandal or your favourite black court shoes as a chic footnote that won't detract attention away from your outfit.