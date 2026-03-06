Claudia Winkleman takes her signature Traitors style to Crufts, teaming a khaki jacket with her favourite chunky black boots
She called it 'the best day of my life'
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Claudia Winkleman is busier than ever right now. She might have departed Strictly Come Dancing at the end of the last series, but she's got the ever-popular Traitors and Celebrity Traitors, plus her new chat show starts on Friday 13th March, and she's just joined Clare Balding on the presenting teams for Crufts.
She brought her signature style to the dog show on Wednesday, teaming her go-to chunky black boots (which Traitors fans will no doubt recognise) with a pair of black skinny jeans and a casual khaki jacket, personalised with the word 'DOGS' on the back.
A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle)
A photo posted by on
Shop Claudia's look
The casual khaki jacket is a millennial favourite, and it's well and truly back. I love the boxy shape of this option, which gives it a fresh and modern feel. It's perfect for the in-between weather, and can be layered up with everything in your spring capsule wardrobe.
Exact match
If you fancy splashing the cash, these are the exact boots that Claudia wears on repeat. She's proved they're hardy both in the Scottish Highlands or an arena full of dogs.
Claudia and her stylist Sinead McKeefry love these leggings, and so do we here at woman&home. Read our full Spanx leggings review to find out why these aren't see-through, and they're well worth the price tag.
The thing that Claudia Winkleman does so well is that she's found a style that suits her and she sticks to it. Not only does it make deciding what to wear so much easier, it's about creating a personalised capsule wardrobe that shows your personality.
Investing in a good khaki jacket will pay off as we head into spring, as you really can wear it with everything. It's a universally flattering colour that you can consider a neutral, since it will work with everything from leopard print to all the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.