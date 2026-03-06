Claudia Winkleman takes her signature Traitors style to Crufts, teaming a khaki jacket with her favourite chunky black boots

Claudia Winkleman is busier than ever right now. She might have departed Strictly Come Dancing at the end of the last series, but she's got the ever-popular Traitors and Celebrity Traitors, plus her new chat show starts on Friday 13th March, and she's just joined Clare Balding on the presenting teams for Crufts.

She brought her signature style to the dog show on Wednesday, teaming her go-to chunky black boots (which Traitors fans will no doubt recognise) with a pair of black skinny jeans and a casual khaki jacket, personalised with the word 'DOGS' on the back.

The thing that Claudia Winkleman does so well is that she's found a style that suits her and she sticks to it. Not only does it make deciding what to wear so much easier, it's about creating a personalised capsule wardrobe that shows your personality.

Investing in a good khaki jacket will pay off as we head into spring, as you really can wear it with everything. It's a universally flattering colour that you can consider a neutral, since it will work with everything from leopard print to all the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.

