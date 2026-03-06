Jump to category:
Back To Top

Claudia Winkleman takes her signature Traitors style to Crufts, teaming a khaki jacket with her favourite chunky black boots

She called it 'the best day of my life'

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Claudia Winkleman with the award for Entertainment Performance for &#039;The Traitors&#039; during the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Claudia Winkleman is busier than ever right now. She might have departed Strictly Come Dancing at the end of the last series, but she's got the ever-popular Traitors and Celebrity Traitors, plus her new chat show starts on Friday 13th March, and she's just joined Clare Balding on the presenting teams for Crufts.

She brought her signature style to the dog show on Wednesday, teaming her go-to chunky black boots (which Traitors fans will no doubt recognise) with a pair of black skinny jeans and a casual khaki jacket, personalised with the word 'DOGS' on the back.

Shop Claudia's look

The thing that Claudia Winkleman does so well is that she's found a style that suits her and she sticks to it. Not only does it make deciding what to wear so much easier, it's about creating a personalised capsule wardrobe that shows your personality.

Investing in a good khaki jacket will pay off as we head into spring, as you really can wear it with everything. It's a universally flattering colour that you can consider a neutral, since it will work with everything from leopard print to all the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top