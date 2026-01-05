Claudia Winkleman's earthy mix of printed culottes, tan boots and a chocolate brown coat is her chicest Traitors look yet

Claudia Winkleman is back on our screens with another season of The Traitors, which means that not only are we anticipating dramatic roundtables and cold-blooded murders, but we're also eyeing up Claudia's playful signature style for the season ahead.

Saturday night's episode saw Winkleman in a textural and playful combination, providing us with some seriously chic cold-weather style inspiration. She wore a patterned co-ord featuring fluid culottes and a matching tie-neck blouse that peeked out from underneath a woolly knitted tank top.

In terms of footwear, she opted for some light brown knee-high boots that worked seamlessly with the brown shade of her knitted tank. Later in the episode, she layered up with a cosy chocolate brown coat, which is actually from one of the best British clothing brands, Brora

Her patterned dark orange culottes and matching blouse are from Zara; however, unfortunately, both items have sold out, although there are plenty of culotte styles on the high street to shop. These are an especially great choice if you're wondering how to style your best knee-high boots, as the trousers feature a wide, pleated silhouette that creates the illusion of a skirt and falls just below the knee.

Styled by Sinead McKeefry, the look consisted of boots by the footwear brand Paris Texas and a knitted tank by Scottish brand Le Kilt. Although both have sold, we've rounded up some similar styles to shop below. Her beautiful coat, which is seen later on in the episode, is available to shop right now and is the Merino Wool Coat in Chocolate by Brora.

For the colder season, this styling combination is worth repeating. Culottes paired with knee-high boots, and a tie-neck blouse layered under a knitted tank is smart enough for evenings out or even office days, and endlessly adaptable.

We love that this outfit plays with colour, texture, and print. The key takeaway here is to pair bold items like printed culottes or a tie-neck blouse with complementary tones. Try picking out one or two of the hues in the print, and this will anchor even the loudest patterns.

