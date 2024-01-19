Where to shop Claudia Winkleman's fabulous outfits from The Traitors, from her cosy jumpers to her Dr Martens boots
Although many of Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits are fairly pricey - and selling out at record speed - we've found some incredible high street alternatives to shop now
If you're just as obsessed with The Traitors as us, you will no doubt have Claudia Winkleman's outfits on your radar. Perfectly capturing cosy chic, each ensemble has given us plenty of inspiration for trendy yet functional cold-weather looks.
Few can master a winter capsule wardrobe quite as well as Claudia Winkleman, as proven by this year's nail-bitingly addictive series of The Traitors season 2. From her deliciously oversized scarf to the neutral kilt that will surely kickstart a new skirt obsession, each night's look (expertly styled by Sinead McKeefry) has had audiences desperately searching for every item.
Unsurprisingly, the majority of her clothes are either completely sold out or come at a very steep cost - so we tracked down where you can buy remarkably similar pieces for a fraction of the price tag. Allow these standout Claudia Winkleman outfit formulas to see you through the rest of the chill in style...
Where to shop Claudia Winkleman's best Traitors outfits
Cool kilt
Sported in episode 8, this kilt look has to be one of our favourites of the season. The time for sequin skirts has now passed, so a tailored kilt is our new winter go-to for a warm yet fashion-forward ensemble.
Fans went wild for Claudia Winkleman's green jumper in episode 2, but her 'When Harry Met Sally' style cream cable knit is a true wardrobe staple that should be added to your minimalist capsule wardrobe stat. Sadly, the real thing from Albaray is now sold out, but there are plenty of affordable alternatives on the market, including this Superdry number we found.
RRP: £69.99 | Just the right amount of oversize to mimic Claudia's look, this mock neck style is made from a warm alpaca blend that will battle against chilly weather perfectly.
RRP: £560 | Claudia's exact Le Kilt skirt is out of stock, but this is a very similar alternative from the brand. To capture the look on a budget, we love this Nobody's Child houndstooth alternative.
RRP: £219 | Dr Martens make some of the best Chelsea boots out there and Claudia has rocked this longer style multiple times. The bigger platform on this pair adds some extra height whilst remaining comfortable.
Red chunky knit
The best oversized jumpers offer just what everyone needs during winter - comfort, warmth, and serious style. A balloon-sleeve shape like Claudia's is a simple way to transform your basic best jumper into a more eye-catching piece that you will turn to year after year.
Undoubtedly one of the best scarves we've ever seen, it can be purchased from Rose & Wool for £300. But for a more affordable alternative, this chunky knit scarf from Etsy comes pretty close, and you can pick the colour you like best.
A post shared by Claudia Winkleman
A photo posted by claudiawinkle on
RRP: £98 | Although this is a finer knit than Claudia's, this jumper has a very similar feel thanks to the bright hue and oversized sleeves. Stick true to size if you perfer a form fit, or go up a size or two to layer over your best thermals and mimic the look.
RRP: £16 | These are some of the warmest leggings for the season and they're sleek enough to wear as bottoms under a baggy knit. They also answer the question of what to wear skiing, making them a stylish and worthwhile investment.
RRP: £65 | Wellies aren't just for countryside walks. Claudia has proven they can rival the best knee high boots with added practicality, especially in a sleek black hue. Layer with a pair of cashmere socks for a warm and dry day out.
Sleek trench
No one should be without one of the best trench coats and Claudia's look proves just how timelessly sophisticated they are in any setting. She has opted for a shorter cut which is loose and roomy without swamping her frame, layered with a smart collared shirt and camel V-neck cardigan to seal the deal.
A post shared by Claudia Winkleman
A photo posted by claudiawinkle on
RRP: £1,890 | A Burberry trench coat is a big investment, but our fashion team thinks they're worth every penny. This shorter cut has a uniform feel that also won't distract from your bottoms, so don't be afraid to team with some statement trousers.
RRP: £159 | Another timeless purchase, this cardi will come in just as handy as a camel coat. With the same long, V-neck cut as Claudia's, it is a practical layering piece that can even be worn as outerwear when spring rolls around again.
RRP: £18.99 | Claudia's Me+Em shirt is now out of stock, but this H&M blouse will look the same when worn underneath a cardigan. To capture the look for a fraction of the price, pin a sparkly brooch on the neckline of this high street number instead.
Cosy fair isle
Think fair isle knits are just for Christmas? Think again. Although the classic print has a festive feel, we love how adding one of the best wool coats in this outfit has given the style a totally new look. Tucking wide-leg trousers into her signature wellies gives this outfit a relaxed vibe, while the sleek outerwear adds a signature dose of luxury.
RRP: £469 | Claudia's stylist has frequently opted for Brora pieces this season, but of course they're flying off the shelves. This jumper from the brand is very similar to the one worn on The Traitors, but arguably more wearable due to the colour palette.
RRP: £98 | Available in petite, regular, and long, these checked-tailored trousers are very similar to Claudia's. She opted to tuck hers into her boots, but they would look just as good styled with a pair of the best white trainers.
RRP: £149 | Outerwear has been a standout in this season of The Traitors and this olive coat has got us hooked on green. Style with everything from workwear to a pair of the best snow boots for winter dog walks when you want to feel perfectly put together.
Floor sweeping coat
You can't beat the best winter coats for sophisticated sartorial points. This floor-sweeping style is the centerpoint of Claudia's look, and we love that it has been styled with darker hues to let the silhouette do all the talking. She has also opted for cosy fingerless gloves in multiple episodes, and we're surprised to say we're now sold on the alternative to mittens.
RRP: £239 | With a very similar feel to Claudia's herringbone coat, this wool blend guarantees warmth. Perfect for layering with one of the best cashmere jumpers, it epitomises Quiet Luxury.
RRP: £6.99 | Claudia Winkleman's red gloves were a fan favourite, but these budget-friendly and practical fingerless gloves will complete any winter outfit idea subtly and comfortably.
The final episode of The Traitors Season 2 is due to air on Friday 26th January at 9pm. We only have a few more episodes to indulge in Claudia Winkleman's stellar outfits, so now is the time to get caught up on her best looks and add your favourites to your own capsule wardrobe.
