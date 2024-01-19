Where to shop Claudia Winkleman's fabulous outfits from The Traitors, from her cosy jumpers to her Dr Martens boots

If you're just as obsessed with The Traitors as us, you will no doubt have Claudia Winkleman's outfits on your radar. Perfectly capturing cosy chic, each ensemble has given us plenty of inspiration for trendy yet functional cold-weather looks.

Few can master a winter capsule wardrobe quite as well as Claudia Winkleman, as proven by this year's nail-bitingly addictive series of The Traitors season 2. From her deliciously oversized scarf to the neutral kilt that will surely kickstart a new skirt obsession, each night's look (expertly styled by Sinead McKeefry) has had audiences desperately searching for every item.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of her clothes are either completely sold out or come at a very steep cost - so we tracked down where you can buy remarkably similar pieces for a fraction of the price tag. Allow these standout Claudia Winkleman outfit formulas to see you through the rest of the chill in style...

Where to shop Claudia Winkleman's best Traitors outfits

Cool kilt

Sported in episode 8, this kilt look has to be one of our favourites of the season. The time for sequin skirts has now passed, so a tailored kilt is our new winter go-to for a warm yet fashion-forward ensemble.

Fans went wild for Claudia Winkleman's green jumper in episode 2, but her 'When Harry Met Sally' style cream cable knit is a true wardrobe staple that should be added to your minimalist capsule wardrobe stat. Sadly, the real thing from Albaray is now sold out, but there are plenty of affordable alternatives on the market, including this Superdry number we found.

Superdry Cable Knit View at Superdry RRP: £69.99 | Just the right amount of oversize to mimic Claudia's look, this mock neck style is made from a warm alpaca blend that will battle against chilly weather perfectly. Le Kilt Skirt View at Matches RRP: £560 | Claudia's exact Le Kilt skirt is out of stock, but this is a very similar alternative from the brand. To capture the look on a budget, we love this Nobody's Child houndstooth alternative. Dr Martens Quad Boots View at ASOS RRP: £219 | Dr Martens make some of the best Chelsea boots out there and Claudia has rocked this longer style multiple times. The bigger platform on this pair adds some extra height whilst remaining comfortable.

Red chunky knit

The best oversized jumpers offer just what everyone needs during winter - comfort, warmth, and serious style. A balloon-sleeve shape like Claudia's is a simple way to transform your basic best jumper into a more eye-catching piece that you will turn to year after year.

Undoubtedly one of the best scarves we've ever seen, it can be purchased from Rose & Wool for £300. But for a more affordable alternative, this chunky knit scarf from Etsy comes pretty close, and you can pick the colour you like best.

Sleek trench

No one should be without one of the best trench coats and Claudia's look proves just how timelessly sophisticated they are in any setting. She has opted for a shorter cut which is loose and roomy without swamping her frame, layered with a smart collared shirt and camel V-neck cardigan to seal the deal.

Burberry Islington Trench View at Mytheresa RRP: £1,890 | A Burberry trench coat is a big investment, but our fashion team thinks they're worth every penny. This shorter cut has a uniform feel that also won't distract from your bottoms, so don't be afraid to team with some statement trousers. Everlane Camel Cardigan View at Everlane RRP: £159 | Another timeless purchase, this cardi will come in just as handy as a camel coat. With the same long, V-neck cut as Claudia's, it is a practical layering piece that can even be worn as outerwear when spring rolls around again. H&M Collared Shirt View at H&M RRP: £18.99 | Claudia's Me+Em shirt is now out of stock, but this H&M blouse will look the same when worn underneath a cardigan. To capture the look for a fraction of the price, pin a sparkly brooch on the neckline of this high street number instead.

Cosy fair isle

Think fair isle knits are just for Christmas? Think again. Although the classic print has a festive feel, we love how adding one of the best wool coats in this outfit has given the style a totally new look. Tucking wide-leg trousers into her signature wellies gives this outfit a relaxed vibe, while the sleek outerwear adds a signature dose of luxury.

Brora Cashmere Jumper View at Brora RRP: £469 | Claudia's stylist has frequently opted for Brora pieces this season, but of course they're flying off the shelves. This jumper from the brand is very similar to the one worn on The Traitors, but arguably more wearable due to the colour palette. Boden Wide Trousers View at Boden RRP: £98 | Available in petite, regular, and long, these checked-tailored trousers are very similar to Claudia's. She opted to tuck hers into her boots, but they would look just as good styled with a pair of the best white trainers. Zara Wool Coat View at Zara RRP: £149 | Outerwear has been a standout in this season of The Traitors and this olive coat has got us hooked on green. Style with everything from workwear to a pair of the best snow boots for winter dog walks when you want to feel perfectly put together.

Floor sweeping coat

You can't beat the best winter coats for sophisticated sartorial points. This floor-sweeping style is the centerpoint of Claudia's look, and we love that it has been styled with darker hues to let the silhouette do all the talking. She has also opted for cosy fingerless gloves in multiple episodes, and we're surprised to say we're now sold on the alternative to mittens.

The final episode of The Traitors Season 2 is due to air on Friday 26th January at 9pm. We only have a few more episodes to indulge in Claudia Winkleman's stellar outfits, so now is the time to get caught up on her best looks and add your favourites to your own capsule wardrobe.