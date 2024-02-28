The best wellies to see you through rainy days in style

The best wellies aren't just about keeping your feet dry. They're about conquering the elements in comfort and style. Whether you're navigating muddy fields, dancing at a music festival, or simply taking the dog for a walk on a rainy day, the right pair can make all the difference.

The UK's unpredictable weather necessitates both the best waterproof jackets for women and the perfect pair of wellies. When it comes to finding the best wellies, there are several things to consider, not least of all comfort and fit. Wellies shouldn't pinch or rub, and just like with the best snow boots, you need to leave enough space for thick socks in colder weather. Personal stylist Lindsay Edwards swears by neoprene linings for long-lasting warmth.

“The neoprene lining keeps your feet and lower legs warm, even when wearing them in very cold temperatures for long periods of time,” she says. Functionality matters too, especially on long walks. Opt for "deep set, evenly spaced treads" like Lindsay recommends, perfect for tackling rough terrain. Finally, remember, even puddles deserve style! From classic colours, favoured by the likes of Kate Middleton to bold designs, there's a pair for every taste.

“Designers have really gone to town, elevating the boots to dizzying sartorial heights,” says celebrity stylist Miranda Holder. “Whatever your taste or budget, there is a statement welly boot for you!”

The best wellies overall: Our top 6 favourites

“No-one can deny the Wellington’s practicality,” says Miranda. “They are infinitely more comfortable than a pair of heels or even a structured loafer, allowing the wearer to layer up, wearing warm socks underneath, and are absolutely vital for protecting your freshly faux-tanned feet in a rainstorm!”

With the best wellies available in different shades and prices, we’ve picked our top must-haves for festivals and soggy dog walks alike – some even come with a royal approval.

Best wellies for walking

If you’re off on a major hike, wellies are no match for the best waterproof hiking boots, however, if you look for those with more technical details, you’ll still be able to go on a decent walk in comfort. The most important thing to look for is a wellington with good traction - otherwise you could be slipping all over the place.

“If your walk regularly involves long stretches of hard ground, I’d recommend wellies with a Vibram sole,” says Lindsay. “These won't wear away as quickly on tarmac or concrete as some softer rubber soles might.”

Lindsay cites royal favourite Le Chameau as a good choice and says even though they don’t come cheap they’re worth it due to “their quality and craftsmanship, which is second to none.”

Miranda says if you do a lot of walking then it is probably a good idea to invest in those boots at the higher end of the price scale.

She says: “If you are likely to wear them regularly and go for long walks in them, then the improved construction, support, durability - and not to mention style - of a more expensive pair will be worth it.”

Hoggs Of Fife Neoprene Lined Wellies View at Amazon RRP: £97.95 | While the neoprene will definitely keep your feet warm on a cold day, the plus-point of these wellies is their heavy-duty Vibram sole. Not only does it make these super durable for full on walks, but the cushioned EVA insoles provide excellent shock absorption making them super comfortable. Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boot View at Le Chameau RRP: £200 | No round-up of the best wellies would be complete without Kate Middleton's wellies! The perfect mix of practical and stylish, the boots are lined with neoprene to keep your toes toasty as well as dry. Available in four colourways, we love the Iconic Green as favoured by Kate – perfect for teaming with the best Barbour jackets for a truly royal look. Fitflop Wonderwelly View at Fitflop RRP: £100 | If you intend to use your welly boots to pound the streets rather than the field, these ones by Fitflop are a good choice. They include their patented soles, which contain an innovative honeycomb design that absorbs the impact of every step – perfect for pavements. Available in black or navy, the sleek design makes them perfect for if you’re working out how to style a trench coat.

Best wellies for dog walking

“For long dog walks, it’s important that your wellies fit well to ensure your comfort and minimise the chance of them rubbing your skin,” says Lindsay. “Fit wise, wellies should feel snug but comfortable around your calves and there should be enough room in the front and back of the boot for your toes and ankle to move.”

When it comes to finding the right size, Nina from Jileon, a family-run brand that creates wellingtons for people with wider calves, says it’s good to work out what kind of clothing you’ll be wearing when wearing your boots.

“We always advise people to measure themselves with clothing they plan to wear - jeans, welly socks etc - and also without so they can see which boots would work best for both options,” she says.

Best wellies for wide calves

Finding wellington boots for larger calves can be a frustrating experience. Traditional styles often pinch and squeeze, leaving calves uncomfortable and restricted. This isn't just an aesthetic issue; it can impact mobility.

“Everyone has a different shaped leg, foot and ankle,” says Nina. “It would be boring if we were all the same but the one thing we all want is a boot that is comfortable and allows the freedom to get on with activities unhindered.”

The key for finding the best wellies for larger calves is to look for those wellies that have an adjustable gusset on the calf. Alternatively, choose a specialist brand like Jileon or The Wide Welly Company who both offer extra wide boots. Jileon, for example, have extra wide boots that expand up to 57cm. Some brands like Hunter and Le Chameau also offer wider versions of their popular styles.

Jileon Polka Dot Wide Calf Wellies View at Jielon RRP: £79.99 | These spotty beauties are some of the best we’ve found for larger calves, going up to 40 to 57cm. They’re expandable on both sides with a buckle fastening meaning comfortable splashing in puddles for all calf sizes. Throw on your best parka and you’ll be ready for anything the weather throws at you. Barbour Tempest Wellington Boots View at Barbour RRP: £99.95 | Thankfully brands are finally recognizing the need for wider fits in their ranges and these classic wellies offer an adjustable gusset, allowing you to adjust the size to fit your calf. Complete the look with a matching jacket – our Barbour coats review showcases the best of the brand. The Wide Welly Company Orange Wellies View at The Wide Welly Company RRP: £59 | If you’re not sure what size calves you have, these adjustable wellies are a good choice as the adjustable gusset means they fit from a standard calf size up to a wide calf of 50cm. The pop of orange would look great teamed with denim – tuck your best skinny jeans into them and throw on a camel coat for a super stylish outdoor look.

Best wellies for wide feet

If you’ve got a wide food, squeezing your feet into standard wellies can feel like a medieval torture device. Unfortunately, many wellies only come in a standard width, so unless you shop at a specialist welly brand, the other option is to try out men’s boots as these are often slightly wider than those designed for the female foot.

As well as looking for extra wide fits, Nina suggests also trying to find boots with a wider ankle as well.

“This will really allow those with a wider foot or issues bending to slip their boots on and off effortlessly,” she says.

Yours Mid-Calf Wellies View at Yours RRP: £34.99 | Available in wide fit E, these cute wellie boots show that larger feet doesn’t mean compromising on style – or fun. They also come with an adjustable gusset, which means they can be adapted to larger calves or if you just want to tuck your best straight leg jeans into them. Jileon Wide Fit Ankle Wellies View at Amazon RRP: £49.99 | The brown fashion trend isn’t going anywhere soon, so why not bring your welly boots right into 2024? These wide foot boots are easy to slip on and off thanks to the elasticated side, while the treaded sole means you can tackle tougher terrain with ease. Tosh Adjustable Wellingtons View at Amazon RRP: £19.95 | Barbiecore is alive and kicking with these wellies, making them the perfect choice for a festival. While not specifically designed for wide feet, they run larger to accommodate thicker welly socks, offering extra width if needed. Plus, their featherweight construction ensures you can dance the weekend away without feeling weighed down.

Best short wellies

“Short wellington boots, or ankle wellies, have become increasingly popular, not least because they are just so easy to throw on, making them more convenient, less cumbersome and more versatile on the fashion front,” says Miranda.

“They pair well with everything from dresses and skirts to trousers, shorts and jeans, and are far easier to carry with you than their bulkier full-length counterparts.”

Most shorter wellies also come with the same technical benefits of the taller versions, making them a great choice for dog walks, commuting or a stroll in the country. For a leg-lengthening effect with shorter wellies, Miranda suggests choosing styles that end below your calf's widest point.

“If they do, you will end up highlighting this part and your legs will look heavier than they actually are,” she says. “There is a very simple way to get around this, and that is to layer the boots over a chunky sock or even a leg warmer, adjusted to the most flattering height.”

While the best short wellies will take you effortlessly from city walks to countryside romps, it’s still best to avoid anything too muddy or deep puddles – no-one wants soggy socks after all.

What are the most comfortable wellies?

Comfort is subjective, and the "most comfortable" wellies for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. Just like when you’re shopping for the best wool jumper or the perfect puffer jacket, comfort really depends on what feels good for you – and each welly boot has different things to offer.

Le Chameau Vierzonord Neo, for example, feature a neoprene upper that stretches for a comfortable fit, while the Muck Boots Arctic Pro come with a cosy fleece lining to keep your feet nice and toasty.

Ultimately, the best way to find the most comfortable wellies for you is to try them on and see how they feel.

Are expensive wellies worth it?

While shelves overflow with wellies of all prices, celebrities sporting flashy Hunters and Barbours might leave you wondering if a pricier pair is worth it. The answer, according to Miranda, hinges on your "wear it out" factor.

“I would simply consider how frequently you’ll be wearing them and calculate the cost per wear,” she says.

“If you are likely to wear them regularly and go for long walks in them, then the improved construction, support, durability - and not to mention style - of a more expensive pair will be worth it. If on the other hand they are something you intend to throw on once in a blue moon, then save your money for a piece that will provide more value in your collection.”

What wellies do the royals wear?

Wellington boots have a rich royal heritage - they were named initially after Arthur Wellesley, the first Duke of Wellington in the early 1800s.

Miranda says the Royal family being experts in outdoor attire, like to keep things traditional when it comes to wellington boots.

“Kate Middleton likes to keep things chic, either in a pair of leather Penelope Chivers Wellington boots, or she favours French upmarket brand Le Chameau, both elegant options for classic country fashion,” says Miranda.

However, she says the rest of the Royal family from the late Queen to Princess Diana love upmarket British brand Hunter.

“The brand, who also create wellies in rainbow colours and a plethora of styles for the more fashion-forward customer, hold two Royal Warrants of Appointment to the Royal Family and are known not only as a UK heritage brand but for their quality, practicality and durability,” she says.

Our experts:

Miranda Holder Social Links Navigation Celebrity personal stylist Miranda Holder is an acclaimed fashion stylist and expert who studied fashion at Central Saint Martin’s and whose portfolio proudly showcases a variety of high-profile names in entertainment, from number-one girl band Little Mix to Boy George and Hollywood actress Vanessa Williams. Miranda is also a regular media commentator and TV fashion expert on QVC, and lecturer at London College of Fashion.

Lindsay Edwards Social Links Navigation Personal Stylist Lindsay Edwards is a personal stylist based in Bedfordshire. She provides a variety of fun and enlightening services, supporting women who want to discover the colour, style and fit of clothes which truly suit them.