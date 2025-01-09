Claudia Winkleman's Hunter wellies and houndstooth coat are the winter wardrobe staples you'll want to live in

Just when you think The Traitors can't get any better, it does. Between the secrets, betrayal and Claudia Winkleman's incredible outfits, there's so much to love. If you're not watching series three yet, what are you doing with your January evenings?!

In the latest episode Claudia's layered look particularly caught my eye. There are certain Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits that stay in your memory from each series, and I just know that this is going to live rent free in my mind for a while.

She teamed a check coat by Johnstons of Elgin with some of the best wellies money can buy - her favourite green Hunter boots. Add in a white lace-trim pussybow blouse, a khaki jumper adorned with a pom pom cable knit motif, and some tailored trousers, and this ensemble is the epitome of Claudia's signature country chic aesthetic.

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

Shop the look

With plenty more episodes to come, we can't wait to see what Claudia will wear next. But since wellies and coats are key components of her Traitors look, if you're keen to copy these are the foundations you should focus on.

In another nice nod to her surroundings (in the previous episode she wore a jumper by Scottish company Barrie), Claudia's coat is by Johnstons of Elgin, a family-owned brand based in Scotland. Last year the brand was granted a Royal Warrant, and the label has even worked with luxury designer names like Burberry.