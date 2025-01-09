Claudia Winkleman's Hunter wellies and houndstooth coat are the winter wardrobe staples you'll want to live in
O come, all ye faithful Claudia fans
Just when you think The Traitors can't get any better, it does. Between the secrets, betrayal and Claudia Winkleman's incredible outfits, there's so much to love. If you're not watching series three yet, what are you doing with your January evenings?!
In the latest episode Claudia's layered look particularly caught my eye. There are certain Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits that stay in your memory from each series, and I just know that this is going to live rent free in my mind for a while.
She teamed a check coat by Johnstons of Elgin with some of the best wellies money can buy - her favourite green Hunter boots. Add in a white lace-trim pussybow blouse, a khaki jumper adorned with a pom pom cable knit motif, and some tailored trousers, and this ensemble is the epitome of Claudia's signature country chic aesthetic.
Shop the look
Exact match
Claudia's exact coat is available to buy, and I love the cut. It's ideal for layering your best wool jumpers underneath, and will feel that little bit more polished than the puffer jackets and parkas we're all currently reaching for every day.
When weighing up the best wellies, Hunters have to be in the mix. There's a reason they've been around for years and have been spotted on so many celebrities! If you'd prefer an ankle length waterproof boot, we can also recommend the Merry People Bobbi boots.
This is a really similar alternative to Claudia's shirt, and we do know that she loves ME+EM. The ideal item as we think ahead to our spring capsule wardrobe, you'll be wearing this with jeans on repeat.
How cosy is the shearling collar on this coat? It's not the waxed style you know and look for in the best Barbour jackets but it's a really great way to add some print to your wintry ensembles if you're not a huge fan of animal spots or florals.
This cable knit roll neck looks ten times more expensive than it is. Khaki is a much softer alternative to black or grey if your wardrobe is feeling a bit samey at this point in the season.
With plenty more episodes to come, we can't wait to see what Claudia will wear next. But since wellies and coats are key components of her Traitors look, if you're keen to copy these are the foundations you should focus on.
In another nice nod to her surroundings (in the previous episode she wore a jumper by Scottish company Barrie), Claudia's coat is by Johnstons of Elgin, a family-owned brand based in Scotland. Last year the brand was granted a Royal Warrant, and the label has even worked with luxury designer names like Burberry.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Victoria Beckham's fresh white monogrammed robe is the glam getting ready uniform we need in our lives
VB looked incredible in a monogrammed robe as she did her skincare in a new video
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
You asked, which stand mixer do professionals use? It's hidden in plain sight
The KitchenAid Artisan 6.6-Litre Bowl Lift Stand Mixer is the baker's choice for a professional, robust baking companion. I put it through our woman&home tests
By Laura Honey Published
-
Victoria Beckham's fresh white monogrammed robe is the glam getting ready uniform we need in our lives
VB looked incredible in a monogrammed robe as she did her skincare in a new video
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jasmine Harman’s sunshine yellow jumper is a much-needed antidote to grey winter that makes us smile
Jasmine Harman lives in sunnier climes but she's inspired us to bring some sunshine to UK winter with her yellow jumper
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Katie Holmes reveals a genius way to wear your favourite flats in winter - and her exact Mary Janes are now half price
We're shopping Holmes' stylish white leather flats before they sell out
By Molly Smith Published
-
Cat Deeley's Zara co-ord is the ideal office attire - and her beautiful burgundy boots are now half price
Effortless, affordable and endlessly versatile, this co-ord should be a go-to for winter styling.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Remember Claudia Winkleman's kilt and cable knit combination on The Traitors? Us too - and we're still dreaming about it
Claudia's gorgeous kilt and cable knit jumper combo from last year's series of The Traitors still has us swooning
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Forget Fair Isle, Claudia Winkleman's floral jumper is the knitwear we need to get us through freezing January
Claudia is back for another week of The Traitors and she's raised the bar for style yet again
By Caroline Parr Published
-
I did a double take when I saw these cosy platform slippers from River Island - they look just like UGGs but cost a whole lot less
If you've been on the hunt for a more affordable version of UGG slippers, here they are
By Molly Smith Published
-
Hunter wellies are our practical winter 2025 staple and Jessica Ennis-Hill nailed styling them
Jessica Ennis-Hill ventured out into the January snow wearing olive green Hunter Wellington Boots that we've got our eye on
By Emma Shacklock Published