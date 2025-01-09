Claudia Winkleman's Hunter wellies and houndstooth coat are the winter wardrobe staples you'll want to live in

O come, all ye faithful Claudia fans

Claudia Winkleman in a check coat and wellies
(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Just when you think The Traitors can't get any better, it does. Between the secrets, betrayal and Claudia Winkleman's incredible outfits, there's so much to love. If you're not watching series three yet, what are you doing with your January evenings?!

In the latest episode Claudia's layered look particularly caught my eye. There are certain Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits that stay in your memory from each series, and I just know that this is going to live rent free in my mind for a while.

She teamed a check coat by Johnstons of Elgin with some of the best wellies money can buy - her favourite green Hunter boots. Add in a white lace-trim pussybow blouse, a khaki jumper adorned with a pom pom cable knit motif, and some tailored trousers, and this ensemble is the epitome of Claudia's signature country chic aesthetic.

Claudia Winkleman in a check coat and wellies

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

Shop the look

'The Balmacaan' Women's Coat | Blonde HoundstoothExact match

Johnstons of Elgin Houndstooth Coat

Claudia's exact coat is available to buy, and I love the cut. It's ideal for layering your best wool jumpers underneath, and will feel that little bit more polished than the puffer jackets and parkas we're all currently reaching for every day.

Women's original tall wellington boots
Hunter Women's Original Tall Wellington Boots

When weighing up the best wellies, Hunters have to be in the mix. There's a reason they've been around for years and have been spotted on so many celebrities! If you'd prefer an ankle length waterproof boot, we can also recommend the Merry People Bobbi boots.

Cotton Broderie Blouse + Tie
ME+EM Cotton Broderie Blouse + Tie

This is a really similar alternative to Claudia's shirt, and we do know that she loves ME+EM. The ideal item as we think ahead to our spring capsule wardrobe, you'll be wearing this with jeans on repeat.

Barbour Tomorrow's Archive Cartmel Coat

Barbour Tomorrow's Archive Cartmel Coat

How cosy is the shearling collar on this coat? It's not the waxed style you know and look for in the best Barbour jackets but it's a really great way to add some print to your wintry ensembles if you're not a huge fan of animal spots or florals.

Khaki Cable Knit Roll Neck Jumper
New Look Khaki Cable Knit Roll Neck Jumper

This cable knit roll neck looks ten times more expensive than it is. Khaki is a much softer alternative to black or grey if your wardrobe is feeling a bit samey at this point in the season.

Joules Houghton Green Adjustable Tall Wellies
Joules Houghton Green Adjustable Tall Wellies

These Joules wellies have got great reviews, including one customer who wrote "Very comfortable, suitable also for walking around the city because they are very stylish and at the same time they keep your feet perfectly dry."

With plenty more episodes to come, we can't wait to see what Claudia will wear next. But since wellies and coats are key components of her Traitors look, if you're keen to copy these are the foundations you should focus on.

In another nice nod to her surroundings (in the previous episode she wore a jumper by Scottish company Barrie), Claudia's coat is by Johnstons of Elgin, a family-owned brand based in Scotland. Last year the brand was granted a Royal Warrant, and the label has even worked with luxury designer names like Burberry.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

