I tried Jessica Alba's waterproof Hoka hiking boots - they are the most stylish I've seen in years

It can be difficult to find boots that are supportive and comfortable enough for outdoor walks, yet stylish enough to be worth spending money on. With these from Hoka, Jessica Alba nailed the brief.

The star posted to Instagram from Austria last year while on holiday with friends. With the sun shining, it doesn't look a million miles away from the UK weather at the moment. So, it's no surprise that Jessica Alba is our style inspiration this season.

Being from Hoka, it's also no surprise that these boots make for some of the best walking shoes. I bought a pair myself in the sale to go hiking in the soggy Lake District last year. But paired with the best black gym leggings (and a lightweight layer), this is a go-to look for the summer.

Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid Gore-Tex walking boots: £160 at HOKA The Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid Gore-Tex walking boots are made from a mixture of breathable and recycled materials, Nubuck leather for structure, and GORE-TEX membrane for waterproofing. They have thick 5mm lugs on the base of the shoe, making them suitable for all terrains. The original boots worn by Jessica Alba are the Anacapa - the model before this one. I can't find these for sale anywhere in 2025, so I've opted to share the newer model.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) A photo posted by on

In 2025, the Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid Gore-Tex walking boots are new and improved, unique with their sugarcane EVA midsole and Vibram Megagrip outsole, providing comfort and support across even wet and rocky terrains.

They have a supportive upper that sheds water and keeps feet dry by blending materials like Nubuck leather with a GORE-TEX membrane. As the picture below shows, it doesn't get much more waterproof than this.

Believe it or not, I wore mine through boggy fells and pouring rain in the Lake District - certainly not as glamorous as Jessica's rolling Austrian hills - and returned with my feet still dry and comfortable hours later.

I wore these Hoka walking boots through mud, rain, and grassy terrain on one of three trips I've taken them on. (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

Given that they are totally waterproof, these boots also dry surprisingly very quickly when they do get wet on the outside. I'd recommend propping them close to (but not under) a radiator and stuffing them with newspaper if you get caught in a downpour, to make sure they retain their shape as they dry.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jessica paired the Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid Gore-Tex walking boots with white socks, classic black leggings with a stripe down the side, a loose-fitting light green t-shirt to match her footwear, a black cap, sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, and a black cross-body bag. If you're planning on sporting the look in the summer, I'd swap the leggings for a pair of running shorts to achieve the same look.

Posting at the time about the trip, Jessica wrote: "While we thought we were going on a leisure #hike, we wound up having about 89 near death experiences - it was basically rock climbing with no ropes 😂🤣".

"I almost fainted after looking down a few cliffs (#scaredofheights 😳) but we made it!! I never felt more like a city girl in my entire life -hence my dramatization 🤭".

Shop Jessica's style

If you want to layer this outfit up for the chilly weather, I'd suggest a puffer jacket over the top for a practical, outdoorsy look. Otherwise, a waterproof trench coat could make for a perfect throw-on layer for city strolls, over the top of a jumper or cardigan.