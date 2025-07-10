I tried Jessica Alba's waterproof Hoka hiking boots - they are the most stylish I've seen in years
Jessica Alba took to the mountains with these boots, pairing them with a low-key outfit of leggings, a cap, and a cross-body bag
It can be difficult to find boots that are supportive and comfortable enough for outdoor walks, yet stylish enough to be worth spending money on. With these from Hoka, Jessica Alba nailed the brief.
The star posted to Instagram from Austria last year while on holiday with friends. With the sun shining, it doesn't look a million miles away from the UK weather at the moment. So, it's no surprise that Jessica Alba is our style inspiration this season.
Being from Hoka, it's also no surprise that these boots make for some of the best walking shoes. I bought a pair myself in the sale to go hiking in the soggy Lake District last year. But paired with the best black gym leggings (and a lightweight layer), this is a go-to look for the summer.
The Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid Gore-Tex walking boots are made from a mixture of breathable and recycled materials, Nubuck leather for structure, and GORE-TEX membrane for waterproofing. They have thick 5mm lugs on the base of the shoe, making them suitable for all terrains.
The original boots worn by Jessica Alba are the Anacapa - the model before this one. I can't find these for sale anywhere in 2025, so I've opted to share the newer model.
If £160 is beyond your budget for a pair of walking boots, worry not. I also spotted the boots in other colours on sale, like this deep red pair for under £100.
When I bought mine, I opted for the black colourway and have been grateful for it in wet conditions as the colour hides unforgiving brushes with mud.
You'll also find these shoes in a low version, which can be a better option for those wanting more ankle mobility or walking on less hazardous terrain. I'd buy these if I wanted a versatile pair of walking shoes to wear in the city and on the trails, or as an alternative to the equally stylish Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX shoes.
In 2025, the Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid Gore-Tex walking boots are new and improved, unique with their sugarcane EVA midsole and Vibram Megagrip outsole, providing comfort and support across even wet and rocky terrains.
They have a supportive upper that sheds water and keeps feet dry by blending materials like Nubuck leather with a GORE-TEX membrane. As the picture below shows, it doesn't get much more waterproof than this.
Believe it or not, I wore mine through boggy fells and pouring rain in the Lake District - certainly not as glamorous as Jessica's rolling Austrian hills - and returned with my feet still dry and comfortable hours later.
Given that they are totally waterproof, these boots also dry surprisingly very quickly when they do get wet on the outside. I'd recommend propping them close to (but not under) a radiator and stuffing them with newspaper if you get caught in a downpour, to make sure they retain their shape as they dry.
Jessica paired the Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid Gore-Tex walking boots with white socks, classic black leggings with a stripe down the side, a loose-fitting light green t-shirt to match her footwear, a black cap, sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, and a black cross-body bag. If you're planning on sporting the look in the summer, I'd swap the leggings for a pair of running shorts to achieve the same look.
Posting at the time about the trip, Jessica wrote: "While we thought we were going on a leisure #hike, we wound up having about 89 near death experiences - it was basically rock climbing with no ropes 😂🤣".
"I almost fainted after looking down a few cliffs (#scaredofheights 😳) but we made it!! I never felt more like a city girl in my entire life -hence my dramatization 🤭".
Shop Jessica's style
Jessica's black leggings were the perfect pairing to the Hoka walking boots. Ideal warmer temperatures, Sweaty Betty's Power leggings are lightweight, breathable and have a 4-way stretch to support you as you move. A pocket in the side and in the waistband holds your essentials.
Available in full length or 7/8, with some colours up to 60% off in the Sweaty Betty sale.
Mirror Jessica's colour choice with this short-sleeved top. The pop of green provides a welcome break from the darker colours while the four-way stretch and sweat-wicking materials make it a great choice for your daily stroll or more strenuous hikes, as well as gym workouts, yoga, Pilates, and more. Shop for more in the Lululemon sale.
A cross-body bag like this one from Uniqlo is ideal for storing your phone, keys, and other essentials when you're walking. Easily accessible while staying secure on your body. The strap is adjustable, and the bag has a season-proof design (especially if you mirror Jessica's style and buy it in black) that'll see you through to winter.
Jessica wore a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap on her hike. But, if you prefer to keep your logos and slogans to T-shirts, you can find a plain black cap for as little as £8 from Decathlon. This one is also breathable when you're on the move, complete with panels for better airflow.
If you want to layer this outfit up for the chilly weather, I'd suggest a puffer jacket over the top for a practical, outdoorsy look. Otherwise, a waterproof trench coat could make for a perfect throw-on layer for city strolls, over the top of a jumper or cardigan.
