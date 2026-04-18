The latest F&F at Tesco drop has rebooted my wardrobe for spring, minus the big spend – here are my favourites
This supermarket range will get you a luxe look for less
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The supermarket clothing collections seem to get better every season, and rather than just everyday essentials, these days you really can find some impressive trend-ticking items while doing your weekly shop. If you don’t believe me, just take a look at the latest drop from F&F at Tesco, as it is filled with some genuinely wow-worthy items that look more like pieces you'd find in Zara or M&S, but come with impressively low prices.
The collection is such a treat for fashion fans and offers everything from statement co-ord sets and crisp midi dresses to elevated basics and classic cut jeans, with most items coming in at under £40. There are so many pieces in the mix that will tick off some of the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and I have found some firm favourites that have refreshed my wardrobe for the warmer weather ahead.
I have fallen hard for a luxe-looking co-ord that features tactile embroidery, as well as a crochet knit cardigan and some crisp barrel leg trousers. As well as the statement-makers, I’ve also found a bubble hem t-shirt which gives the everyday staple a fresh new spin.Article continues below
Shop The Range
The Embroidered Co-Ord
This burgundy-hued set looks and feels very high-end, but you can get the full look for just £50. The viscose and linen blend fabric is very light and breathable, which will be a winner for a sunny day or for packing on holiday, and the loose and flowy shape, combined with an elasticated waistband, feels wonderfully easy and comfy to wear. I have been wearing the set over a plain vest for daytime, but it's one of those combinations that will look great with strappy heels and jumbo earrings as a fresh take on date night outfits, too.
This oversized shirt looks great with the matching trousers but the contrasting, tactile embroidery will also bring a fancy feel to your favourite skinny leg jeans.
The Crochet Cardigan & Barrel Leg Trousers
I wouldn't normally go for such a pale colour on my bottom half, but I decided to try these trousers as barrel leg jeans are my favourite denim silhouette. I love the light fabric, and the nipped-in waist combined with the roomy leg shape is such a winner. The butter yellow colour is much more wearable than I expected and seems to match with most tops in my closet, but I've been mostly wearing them with the F&F chocolate brown crochet cardigan, which is a great alternative to a jacket on a sunny day.
The Bubble Hem T-shirt
Bubble hems have been gaining fashion momentum over the last few months and can be found on everything from vests to skirts right now. I always expected the gathered edge to be a little unflattering but I actually love how this top looks and it creates that perfectly-tucked-in kind of shape without having to faff about with tucking and smoothing excess fabric into my jeans and then readjusting all day.
The bubble hem and sleeves give this otherwise simple t-shirt a subtle upgrade that will lift a weekend outfit nicely. The fresh white tone looks great with my blue denim, and there is also a soft pink version available, too.
It really is hard to leave Tesco without a trolley full of fashionable buys at the moment as the latest collection is such a treat for shoppers. As well as the above, the wide range of jeans is worth checking out, and I already have my eye on the dark brown shirred midi dress which I can see being a sunny day winner when worn with chunky sandals and an oversized straw bag.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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