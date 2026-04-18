The latest F&F at Tesco drop has rebooted my wardrobe for spring, minus the big spend – here are my favourites

The supermarket clothing collections seem to get better every season, and rather than just everyday essentials, these days you really can find some impressive trend-ticking items while doing your weekly shop. If you don’t believe me, just take a look at the latest drop from F&F at Tesco, as it is filled with some genuinely wow-worthy items that look more like pieces you'd find in Zara or M&S, but come with impressively low prices.

The collection is such a treat for fashion fans and offers everything from statement co-ord sets and crisp midi dresses to elevated basics and classic cut jeans, with most items coming in at under £40. There are so many pieces in the mix that will tick off some of the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and I have found some firm favourites that have refreshed my wardrobe for the warmer weather ahead.

I have fallen hard for a luxe-looking co-ord that features tactile embroidery, as well as a crochet knit cardigan and some crisp barrel leg trousers. As well as the statement-makers, I’ve also found a bubble hem t-shirt which gives the everyday staple a fresh new spin.

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The Embroidered Co-Ord

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

This burgundy-hued set looks and feels very high-end, but you can get the full look for just £50. The viscose and linen blend fabric is very light and breathable, which will be a winner for a sunny day or for packing on holiday, and the loose and flowy shape, combined with an elasticated waistband, feels wonderfully easy and comfy to wear. I have been wearing the set over a plain vest for daytime, but it's one of those combinations that will look great with strappy heels and jumbo earrings as a fresh take on date night outfits, too.

F&F at Tesco Embroidered Button Up Co-ord Shirt £25 at Tesco This oversized shirt looks great with the matching trousers but the contrasting, tactile embroidery will also bring a fancy feel to your favourite skinny leg jeans. F&F at Tesco Embroidered Wide Leg Co-ord Trousers £25 at Tesco The stretchy waistband will sit snugly at your middle while being easy to move around in, and this pair will make a great base for a plain vest top or a casual grey t-shirt.

The Crochet Cardigan & Barrel Leg Trousers

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

I wouldn't normally go for such a pale colour on my bottom half, but I decided to try these trousers as barrel leg jeans are my favourite denim silhouette. I love the light fabric, and the nipped-in waist combined with the roomy leg shape is such a winner. The butter yellow colour is much more wearable than I expected and seems to match with most tops in my closet, but I've been mostly wearing them with the F&F chocolate brown crochet cardigan, which is a great alternative to a jacket on a sunny day.

F&F at Tesco Cotton Rich Collared Button Up Cardigan £32.50 at Tesco The cotton yarn and loose woven fabric means that this cardigan is wearable even though the weather is starting to lift. Wear the chocolate-hued cover-up over a plain top or to add some texture to a simple shift dress. F&F at Tesco Pure Cotton Utility Barrel Leg Trousers in Yellow £22.50 at Tesco These cleverly designed trousers have a looser barrel shape but there are poppers at the hem which can be fastened to pull-in slightly for a more tapered fit. The crisp cotton material will be comfortable on even the hottest of days.

The Bubble Hem T-shirt

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Bubble hems have been gaining fashion momentum over the last few months and can be found on everything from vests to skirts right now. I always expected the gathered edge to be a little unflattering but I actually love how this top looks and it creates that perfectly-tucked-in kind of shape without having to faff about with tucking and smoothing excess fabric into my jeans and then readjusting all day.

F&F at Tesco Pure Cotton Bubble Hem Top in Cream £14 at Tesco The bubble hem and sleeves give this otherwise simple t-shirt a subtle upgrade that will lift a weekend outfit nicely. The fresh white tone looks great with my blue denim, and there is also a soft pink version available, too.

It really is hard to leave Tesco without a trolley full of fashionable buys at the moment as the latest collection is such a treat for shoppers. As well as the above, the wide range of jeans is worth checking out, and I already have my eye on the dark brown shirred midi dress which I can see being a sunny day winner when worn with chunky sandals and an oversized straw bag.