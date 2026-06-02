This £30 anti-wrinkle Olay cream is £10 for today only - and shoppers love its firming effects on mature skin

Boots £10 Tuesday is always reliable for great deals, and this week's sale has one of the best discounts we've seen so far.

We're always looking to save on the best face moisturisers and our favourite hyaluronic acid serums, and this handy Olay two-in-one, which usually comes in at £30, is available for just £10 - today only. Yes, you read that right.

If you've been curious about Olay's cult Regenerist range but weren't quite ready to commit at full price, consider this your sign.

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The Boots Olay £10 Tuesday deal you can't miss today

Olay Olay Regenerist Day Face Cream & Serum 2in1 Anti-Wrinkle + Active Firming Moisturiser 50ml £10 at Boots.com This clever little pot is essentially two products in one - a nourishing day cream and a firming serum, combined into a single lightweight formula that your skin will absolutely thank you for. It's designed to work on multiple levels: instantly hydrating, visibly smoothing, and - over time - actively reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The hero ingredients are doing some serious heavy lifting here. The formula contains 99% pure niacinamide (that's vitamin B3, a true skincare all-star) which helps to activate surface skin cell renewal, alongside anti-ageing peptides that target fine lines and wrinkles. Glycerin rounds things out, locking in moisture for up to 24 hours so skin stays soft and plump throughout the day.

Olay's Microsculpting technology also means the formula penetrates 10 surface layers deep. The result? Skin that feels firmer, looks more renewed, and has that healthy, well-rested glow we're all chasing.

Why shoppers love it

With a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 434 reviews on Boots, this cream has clearly won over a loyal fanbase. Shoppers consistently praise its lightweight texture, fast absorption, and the way it layers beautifully under makeup. Many note visible improvements in skin firmness and a reduction in fine lines with regular use, with some saying it gave their mature complexion a much-needed lift.

At £10, this is an almost embarrassingly good deal on a genuinely effective anti-wrinkle moisturiser. Whether you're already an Olay devotee or you've been meaning to try the Regenerist range for ages, today is the day. Pop it in your Boots basket before the offer disappears, this one won't hang around.