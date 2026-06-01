The 3 body makeup buys Lisa Snowdon swears by for blurring uneven skin and adding instant radiance

From adding a golden shimmer to your décolletage to evening out the skin on your arms and legs, body makeup is the quick and easy step you may be overlooking in your summertime prep - and Lisa Snowdon has three affordable buys to get you glowing.

While our go-to bronzers and dewy skin tints can work wonders for adding a sunkissed glow to our faces, when it comes to doing the same for our bodies, the best fake tans are usually the default. And while they are indeed an effective option, if you're looking for something far quicker and easier to remove, body makeup is the way to go. These bronzing and blurring formulas are ideal if you're in a rush or simply don't want or need to deal with the hassle of full-body fake tanning, and instead just want to give your legs a blurred, bronzy look to pair with a skirt.

Don't just take our word for it, though. This Morning's Lisa Snowdon has also dubbed them a bit of a 'trick of the trade' for achieving radiant, camera-ready skin, and has even shared her three favourites.

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The body makeup trio Lisa Snowdon loves for an even summer glow

Taking to Instagram, Snowdon shared a carousel of pictures showing her wearing a lovely, multi-coloured floral dress, with perfectly styled hair and sunkissed skin, before filling us in on the 'tricks of the trade' for achieving such a flattering and radiant look in the caption.

A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon) A photo posted by on

What are these tricks, we hear you ask? Snowdon credits, "a good bra and body make-up." In terms of the latter, she said these particular buys are "great for uneven skin like mine," and shouted out brands including Vita Liberata, whose Body Blur product is a favourite of Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim's, St Tropez and Sol De Janeiro, specifically for their Glowmotions Glow Oil - for adding "a little shimmer."

Vita Liberata's Body Blur, for one, is available in three shades and is transfer-resistant and infused with skincare ingredients like shea butter and glycerin. As the name suggests, it offers blurring coverage, making it ideal for quickly buffing over your arms and chest if you're wearing a strapless or sleeveless top or dress, for instance. Unlike the best gradual tans and so on, though it washes straight off, making it quite the low-maintenance, summertime saviour.

Along with an array of popular fake tans, St Tropez also offer a rinse-off body bronzer, which delivers a glow and tint to your skin that is smudge-proof and water-resistant. Again, a great option for the summer months and spontaneous outings where you want your skin to look even and luminous, but don't have the time for a full-body fake tanning session.

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As for applying your chosen body makeup, Snowdon recommends applying it "over your body moisturiser, with a mitt or better still a brush to buff the product in." As well as their Body Blur, Vita Liberata also make a contoured tanning brush for this very purpose, which Snowdon might be referring to.