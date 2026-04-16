Jessica Alba's spring beauty routine is all about glowing, sun-kissed skin - these are the 3 standout buys

When a new season arrives, so does the desire to refresh your routine and if you're currently in the market for all-new complexion products, Jessica Alba has just graced us with her own spring go-tos - spanning both luxe and affordable glow-givers.

With warmer weather ahead, it's not just our wardrobes that undergo a change, but also our beauty routines. We tend to swap out our heavier formulas for products like the best lightweight foundations and begin to reach more and more for our best bronzers to mimic a sun-kissed glow. And with spring now officially upon us, there's no better time to treat yourself to a little skincare and makeup haul, especially now that Jessica Alba has shared her own tried and tested favourites.

Declaring that "Spring has sprung", the actress treated us to a video of her entire routine, and after some sleuthing, we've identified three radiance-boosting buys that are sure to elevate your beauty bag - including a popular skincare device and creamy makeup stick.

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The 3 glow-boosting buys behind Jessica Alba's fresh complexion

Prep Lyma Lyma Laser Starter Kit View at Cult Beauty RRP: £1,999 Boasting clinical-grade cold laser technology, the LYMA Laser is engineered to improve the appearance of wrinkles, sagging skin, pigmentation, scars and breakouts - and can be used across your face, neck and body. Sculpt Ilia Beauty Ilia Beauty Skin Rewind Complexion Stick View at SpaceNK RRP: £48 Available in a wide range of shades, this multi-tasking complexion stick can be used as a foundation, concealer or in Jessica Alba's case, a sculpting contour. The stick format makes it easy to swipe across your face and reapply on the go. Glow Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Flush View at Cult Beauty RRP: With its creamy, water-based gel formula, Saie's Dew Blush delivers a radiant, natural-looking flush to your cheeks. It's available in 11 flattering shades and is bursting with skin-loving ingredients like evening primrose and mulberry extract to brighten, soothe and moisturise your skin as you wear it.

Few things make our day quite like a celebrity sharing a glimpse into the products that they actually use day-to-day, away from the red carpet. After all, having worked with so many professional makeup artists and industry professionals, it's likely they've picked up recommendations and a fair few application tricks throughout their careers. So when they say they use this best mascara or that luxe moisturiser, we're all ears.

Jessica Alba treated us to exactly that on April 15th, taking to Instagram to share a 'Get Ready With Me' carousel, including a video that showed her applying her routine, step-by-step. She captioned the video saying, "Spring has Sprung," and we must say, her final look definitely feels fresh and spring-like.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) A photo posted by on

As for the products she used, after some tactical pausing, we've spotted three key buys behind her dewy complexion. For starters, we can see Alba using two LYMA lasers. Of course, with one device costing £1,999, you definitely do not need two, as one is designed to be used all over your face and body.

The device, which features clinic-grade cold laser technology, targets wrinkles, pigmentation, skin elasticity, and scarring. It can be used across the face, neck and body, and takes just three minutes to deliver its laser treatment.

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If you need a new bronzer or contour, we also spied Alba using ILIA's Skin Rewind Complexion Stick, which she applied under her cheekbones, along her nose and forehead, before buffing it in with a brush. This placement affords a sculpted finish, as well as adding warmth to the face, depending on the shade you opt for.

We also spotted that she tagged Saie in the post, which leads us to believe that she used one of the brand's popular dewy blushes. As we can see, Alba applied it to the centre of her cheeks, blending it in with a stippling brush (it looks to be a Real Techniques brush), before swiping the excess across her eyelids too.

Cream and liquid formulas, like Alba's choice of blush and contour/bronzer, are ideal in the warmer months and for achieving more of a sculpted and glowing finish. If you have dry skin or find that powder products tend to settle in fine lines or accentuate texture, this duo is definitely worth a try. As is the LYMA laser, if you want to target specific skin concerns, though there are cheaper alternatives available, like this Therabody TheraFace Pro.