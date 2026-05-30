Now is the time to act to revive your garden – "the first 48 hours after extreme heat is crucial for plant recovery"

If your garden is looking a little wilted and weary after the recent intense period of hot weather, as temperatures cool, now is the ideal time to take action to help your plants recover.

“A heatwave can leave gardens looking scorched almost overnight with frazzled grass, crispy plants, drooping vegetables and containers that seem impossible to rehydrate", says Morris Hankinson, managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

"The good news is that the first 48 hours after a heatwave are the crucial few days to rehydrate and recover the garden.” And according to the expert, a less-is-more approach is best...

How to help your garden recover from a heatwave

While our instinct may be to ramp up watering, pruning, feeding and fertilising, Morris stresses that less is more post-heatwave, advising gardeners to take a "cautious approach to garden recovery".

Here are the five key steps to take now as temperatures feel less intense, from when to water plants to how much to feed...

Water deeply: "Shallow, frequent watering is rarely ever a good idea as it encourages weak surface roots and often evaporates before reaching stressed plants. The best way to water is to get outside early in the morning or later in the evening and evenly seal the soil (rather than over the plants), so the moisture reaches deep into the soil for roots to drink. Prioritise what needs to be watered first, such as anything newly planted, pots/containers/hanging baskets, trees and hedges, vegetables and everything else. If water is running all the way through a dried-out pot, it can help to stand the pot in a tray of water for 30 minutes or more so the compost reabsorbs moisture. Before watering again, make sure the soil is dry between 5 and 10cm deep.

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Resist the urge to cut everything back: "Wilted foliage often looks like the plant has died, but some plants wilt to protect themselves, and many will recover quickly once temperatures are lower and the roots have been watered. Resist the urge to cut back and allow your garden some time to recover. Just remove blackened growth, collapsed or broken stems and crispy leaves (not softly wilted leaves). Mulch only after watering: "Mulch will help to lock in moisture at the roots after watering, keep the roots cool and reduce evaporation. Mulch can also improve the soil after a period of stress, so applying some well-rotted organic matter to the soil will help recovery. Layer about 5cm around plants, but keep away from stems and crowns."

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Don’t fertilise the lawn: "Many lawns will look like straw in heatwaves, but this doesn’t mean the grass is dead. Grass often enters dormancy to survive a drought. When mowing, keep the blades on a higher setting and never cut too short, as stressed grass may not recover from a short cut. Water deeply once or twice a week if possible, rather than little and often. When mowing, leaving clippings on the grass will help to retain moisture. Keep the lawn fertiliser, scarifier and rake in the shed. The lawn needs water and a break to recover." Feed gently: "It might seem like a good idea to feed plants after a heatwave, but heat-stressed plants are actually very vulnerable and applying strong fertilisers can cause more damage. Balanced feeds or liquid seaweed can be helpful after you see plants showing signs of recovery and start with pots/containers/hanging baskets plus vegetables."

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Horticulture expert Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

If last year's weather is anything to go by, I think it's safe to say we haven't seen the last of the hot weather – but at least now we know what to do to help our struggling gardens in the future. From knowing if you should water plants every day during hot weather to knowing the mistakes to avoid when watering during a heatwave, every piece of advice can prove significant for the welfare of our gardens.