Grass expert reveals the one thing you shouldn't do to your lawn in a heatwave

When the hot weather hits, it's only natural to want to get outside and tick some gardening jobs off your list. However, when temperatures hit heatwave levels, some garden jobs shouldn't be done.

With so many essential summer gardening jobs to get done at this time of year, it's easy to get carried away once the sun's out and tick them off quickly. However, whilst the hot weather feels like a welcome invitation to get some gardening done, when higher temperatures hit, certain jobs should be left undone, especially when it comes to your lawn.

So to avoid making any summer gardening mistakes, we spoke to a grass expert who says there is one lawn care job you should definitely not do during the heatwave.

The lawn care mistake to avoid during a heatwave

Unfortunately, there are a few lawn care mistakes that are way too easy to make, no matter the weather or time of year. But summer, particularly, is a key time to ensure you're doing the right thing with your grass.

“Importantly, no one should be cutting their grass this weekend," advises Jonathan Davis, grass expert at leading lawn care specialists Lawnsmith.

“While it might seem like a good idea, the best thing you can do is leave your lawn alone during heatwave conditions. Cutting it during hot weather can place stress on the blades and lead to long-term damage,” he explains.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you do still want to sort your garden out, maybe you have guests popping over for a BBQ, then there is a way you can cut the grass in the heat.

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Jonathan says, “If you can’t resist getting the lawnmower out, make sure you cut your grass before 10 am, when the weather should still be a little cooler."

“Your lawnmower blades should be raised to the highest setting to ensure grass isn’t too short. Ideally, I would aim to keep grass around three to four inches long," he continues. "This will give it some protection against scorching weather as longer grass blades create a shadow that helps to keep moisture in your soil."

Not only will keeping your grass longer help its health, but you'll also avoid a bad gardening habit that can starve bees and make your garden uninhabitable for pollinators.

Summer lawn care essentials

This is actually a great essential lawn care tip to keep your grass looking better and staying healthy when temperatures are consistently high through summer.

“Having longer grass also encourages deeper root growth, which can be beneficial during stressful summer conditions," Jonathan says.

He also recommends only watering your grass during early mornings or late evenings, and doing so infrequently after using a garden fork to create holes so that the water can reach the grass's roots.

Once you master how often you should water your lawn in summer and stay clear of mowing it extensively, your grass should stay happy and healthy no matter the weather.