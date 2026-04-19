These are the 2026 spring-summer pedicure trends you'll soon see peeking out of sandals

The spring-summer 26 pedicure trends are in and promise to keep your toes looking chic and holiday-ready, even if the weather misbehaves.

As sandal season fast approaches, now is indeed as good a time as any to get those toes back in tip-top condition. Perhaps you're attending a spring wedding that calls for strappy heels or are jetting off on a tropical getaway where you'll be living in flip-flops. A touch of stylish nail polish can work wonders for your warm-weather wardrobe, because like your manicure, your pedicure can act almost like an accessory - adding an accent of seasonal colour or a fresh shine to your natural nails.

As for what to go for, while there are plenty of timeless pedicure colours to choose from, if you're keen to embrace the spring and the upcoming summer season too, these are the 11 trending shades that are garnering requests - and mirror this year's fashion trends.

Article continues below

11 chic spring-summer pedicure trends to follow

Unlike with our manicures, which we see all the time and therefore tend to change up quite often, you can get away with a more minimalistic approach to your spring or summer pedicure. That said, you can also choose to go bolder with your toenail colour, compared to your fingernails, as you also always have the option of hiding your feet away, in the event that your pedicure colour clashes with your outfit.

Essentially, you can't really go wrong, but if you're keen to keep your toes looking especially trendy, we have spotted an array of popular and sunny shades emerging.

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

From milky nail polishes to bright, floral-inspired spring pedicure colours, there's something for every preference this year. And they all align so well with the 2026 nail trends, too, so if you're someone who treats their pedicure like an extension of their manicure, you're in luck.

Our spring-summer pedicure essentials

If you're planning to spruce up your feet at home, we've rounded up a few timeless and trendy shades, as well as an exfoliating foot scrub, to help hydrate and banish dry and rough skin.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. A tulip-pink pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

Bright tulip-inspired shades have been in high demand this season, and they make for such a stylish pedicure. If you prefer to keep your outfits quite classic and simple, for instance, a bright red-pink pedicure (and even a matching manicure) is such a chic way to bring in a bit of colour. We also think this shade belongs poolside, on some sunny getaway, so if you have that kind of summer planned, this is a great option for your toes.

2. Lemon pedicures

A post shared by London Manicurist | Natural Nails & BIAB (@corrinnabianca) A photo posted by on

Lemon nails are very trendy this spring, so if you're someone who likes to coordinate their mani-pedis or just loves a pastel hue, a pretty lemon polish is definitely the way to go. It will pair so nicely alongside light and mid-blue wash jeans and cream sandals.

3. Milky, 'ballerina' pink pedicures

A post shared by Angelica Cordeiro (@angelicagcnails) A photo posted by on

For our minimalists out there, you can never go wrong with a neutral pedicure. This sheer, milky pink is a lovely and timeless choice - and in case you want to replicate it exactly, Chanel's Ballerina nail polish was actually used to create this look.

4. Red pedicures

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

Like with manicures, a bright red is always a classic, even on your toes. It's bright but will complement most of your outfits and spring/summer footwear.

5. Aquatic blue pedicures

A post shared by Angelica Cordeiro (@angelicagcnails) A photo posted by on

Following the demand for blue French tip nails and so on, a blue pedicure also feels very apt and trendy for the sunny seasons, and we especially love this cobalt shade.

6. Subtle mocha pedicures

A post shared by London Manicurist | Natural Nails & BIAB (@corrinnabianca) A photo posted by on

For a more muted look, opt for taupe or mocha brown for your new-season pedicure. Like with its manicure counterpart, it never fails to feel luxe.

7. French tip pedicures

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

As far as timeless looks go, a French pedicure is up there and is a reliable option if you want to ensure versatility.

8. Cherry red pedicures

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

For a pedicure that feels very sophisticated, a cherry red is another lovely option. We recommend this hue for a late summer look, especially, and suggest pairing the shade with black kitten heels and sandals.

9. Petal-pink pedicures

A post shared by Angelica Cordeiro (@angelicagcnails) A photo posted by on

As with your spring nails, a petal pink is always a safe and very flattering option, especially if you don't tend to gravitate towards bright colours, like red.

10. Pearly pedicures

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

For the perfect occasion pedicure this season, go for a pearly look. Like with sheer pink, it feels elegant and is easy to match with your choice of outfit.

11. Burgundy pedicures

A post shared by Angelica Cordeiro (@angelicagcnails) A photo posted by on

There's just something so chic about wearing a dark, almost wintery nail colour in the spring and summer months, especially where your pedicure is concerned.