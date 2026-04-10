8 bright and cheerful tulip-inspired nail colours to wear throughout spring

Nothing says spring quite like a bouquet of freshly-cut tulips. So, when deciding on your new-season manicure, it only seems right to take a little inspiration from the bright and distinctive flowers.

When it comes to your spring nails, there are several avenues you can go down. Pastels, for instance, are always a lovely and timeless choice, as are soft, milky neutrals or sheer nail polishes, both of which are also popular 2026 nail trends. If you're keen to add a pop of cheerful colour to your look, though, one that mirrors the blooms beginning to emerge along the hedgerows and in your flowerbeds, there's another palette to consider.

Tulip nails, as we're dubbing them, celebrate the many vibrant and delicate hues of the beloved perennial, ideal for those who want a spring-ready manicure that feels chic, bright, but not too on the nose. And these are the eight shades, in particular, that say 'tulip' to us and will easily elevate your April nails.

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8 tulip nails that celebrate the bright, springtime blooms

Like with cherry blossom nails, the concept of tulip nails is quite up to interpretation. You can take it very literally and opt for a floral design that mimics the elegant, cup-like flower or instead, take inspiration from the array of bright colours they grow in. Soft pinks, coral tones, oranges, purples and whites, for instance, are all very classic tulip shades.

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We've actually spotted a lot of tulip-like reds garnering interest and requests, as well as bright fuchsia shades. Think of this trend as a way to wear a nod to the season, without committing to a very obvious design - especially if you're not really a fan of nail art or chalky pastel shades.

Another pro to these flower-inspired hues is that they'll also seamlessly transition into summer. So, if you want a manicure or nail polish (to reapply as needed throughout the next few months) that feels on-season but will also endure, tulip nails are the way to go.

Our tulip-inspired nail picks

OPI OPI Nail Polish in Dutch Tulips View at Boots RRP: £14.90 Perfectly named 'Dutch Tulips', this hot pink from OPI is a great option for an instant shock of spring/summer colour on your nails. It's bright but very chic. Barry M Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Pastel Yellow Sunshine View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 If pink or red isn't really your thing, why not consider a happy, sunshine yellow, like this one from Barry M? Its formula is breathable, buildable and quick-drying. essie essie Original Nail Polish in Cute As A Button View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 Coral is a classic tulip colour, as well as just a popular spring nail pick, and essie's Cute As Button nail polish is actually already proving very trendy this season.

If you're keen to give yourself a little tulip-y manicure at home, we've rounded up three affordable shades that will deliver a perfectly spring-ready look in minutes.

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1. Tulip red nails

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All that's missing is the green stems with these glossy, tulip-red nails. Paired with a neat, short length and squared or rounded shape, this sort of bright, scarlet red looks so chic and is perfect for all spring and summer long.

2. Pink tulip nails

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For a more subtle approach, a petal pink or coral shade is ideal for capturing a tulip-y look with your manicure. Again, we think this soft colour is lovely with a short and neat nail style.

3. Orange tulip nails

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Orange is another classic tulip colour and always feels fitting for a spring or summer manicure.

4. Magenta tulip nails

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As soon as we saw this manicure, images of plump, freshly-bloomed tulips came to mind. It's radiant and glossy, ideal if you love a bright red but perhaps want something a tad different for your next manicure. If you're new to vibrant colours, though, we always think pairing them with short nails is a good trick to make them feel more wearable and approachable.

5. Cream tulip nails

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If you prefer subtle nails, but still want to incorporate a vague refresh to the sunny season, tulips can also be found in soft, creamy white shades, making this manicure perfectly on-theme.

6. Yellow tulip nails

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For another bright and sunny option, consider a yellow manicure, paired with a soft almond or rounded nail shape, to mimic the oval look of a tulip's petals.

7. Purple tulip nails

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If you want to stand out from the crowd of soft spring pastels and so on, purple is another fun option for the season ahead and again, it is a colour that tulips can be found in.

8. Tulip art nails

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For nail art lovers, tulips are also fairly easy to recreate. You can either opt for one on every nail or take a more minimalistic approach and have a feature nail or a very simplistic depiction of the flower, paired with a neutral base colour.