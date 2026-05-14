Gillian Anderson just adorned this nostalgic '80s hairstyle at Cannes Film Festival – but with a modern twist

As is the case every year, Cannes Film Festival is serving us an assortment of celebrity beauty inspiration yet again – and Gillian Anderson is at the forefront of it all.

It's no surprise that the best hair curlers are heavily relied on for red carpet events, thanks to their ability to create everything from bouncy blowdries to subtle beachy waves. But, with retro revival being a key player on the list of 2026 hair trends, these tools are being used now more than ever to create big, bold and playfully nostalgic hairstyles.

While we typically see Gillian Anderson adorning effortless low ponytails and chic buns, the actress has switched it up for her French Riviera appearance. In case you missed it, Anderson followed suit by trading in her shorter strands for lengthy locks and debuting a nostalgic '80s hairstyle on the red carpet – and it's perfect for giving her tresses a fuller, voluminous look.

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Why we couldn't stop staring at Gillian Anderson's '80s hairstyle

In order to recreate this look, you'll want to equip your hair styling arsenal with a trusty slim, corkscrew curling wand. If you don't already own one, we're here to aid your search with three thin-barrelled tools that deliver that tight curl look.

ghd Curve® Tight Curls Thin Wand 14mm £143 at Sephora UK RRP: £159 Boasting a slim 14mm barrel, ghd's Curve® Tight Curls Thin Wand is designed to deliver exactly that – tight, high-definition curls. Whether you're looking to enhance your natural curls or totally transform your straight strands, the tool in question is suitable for creating long-lasting results in all hair types. Babyliss Tight Curls Wand £30 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £30 Equipped with an ultra-slim, yet lengthy, 10mm barrel, BaByliss’ Tight Curls Wand is ideal for those with longer locks. Its quartz-ceramic barrel encourages smooth styling and creates ultra-tight customisable curls for a bouncy, voluminous finish. TRESemme Ceramic Curling Tong £16 at Argos RRP: £16 Compared to the other two tools, TRESemme's Defined Curls Tong arrives with an ever-so-slightly larger 16mm barrel. Best suited to those with shorter strands or fine hair, this lightweight 2-in-1 wand not only creates tight curls, but also boasts a brush attachment that adds volume and shape at the roots.

Gracing the red carpet of the premiere for Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma at The 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Gillian Anderson turned heads with her Cannes corkscrew curls.

Her natural, pared-back makeup allowed the actress' golden blonde tresses, which were full of body, bounce and shape, to take centre stage. The ultra-defined, ringlet-style curls were reminiscent of the iconic '80 hairstyle (think, Sandy in the final scene in Grease), which saw small sections of hair teased for a high volume look.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Anadolu / Contributor)

Gillian's curly tresses were also paired with a subtle side parting, which only aided the lift and volume at her roots. That said, there was something about the look that had a modern twist to it. Anderson's locks took a more lived-in approach, rather than the almost crispy and crunchy effect from previous decades.

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Not to mention, the very same day, Gillian was pictured at another premiere with her corkscrew curls swept back into a high, voluminous ponytail – only adding to the versatility of the look.