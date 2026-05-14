After last year's sell-out, the 2026 M&S Summer Beauty Bag is finally here – and we think it's better than ever before

If you're a regular around here, you'll know that the woman&home beauty team are experts at spotting the limited-time-only beauty boxes that deserve a spot on your radar – and in your basket.

Whether you're looking to trial one of the best perfumes for women or the best facial sunscreens, limited-edition beauty edits can serve as the perfect opportunity to do so. With that said, let us introduce you to a curated selection that's just dropped – the annual M&S Summer Beauty Bag 2026.

After selling out fast last year, it's no surprise that there have been whispers about when the high street retailer was going to launch their seasonal beauty bag. Well, the time has finally come. And this year's edit is better than ever before, with an impressive selection of cult classics, travel-friendly buys – not to mention an unmissable saving of 82%.

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Everything you need to know about the 2026 M&S Summer Beauty Bag

Nestled inside this vibrant sunshine yellow zipped makeup bag, you'll be treated to a lineup of 11 cult classic buys that are perfect for the summer months. Whether you're jetting off, planning a weekend staycation, or simply are looking to treat yourself, the contents of this limited-edition beauty bag boast an impressive value of over £230, yet will only set you back £40 – that's a huge 82% discount.

Worth over £230 M&S Summer Beauty Bag 2026 £40 at Marks and Spencer UK RRP: £40 Number of items: 11 (2 full-size, plus reusable makeup bag) Value of box: £230+ Highest value item: £35 What's included? The high street shopper-favourite beauty bag is back with a curated edit of 11 exclusive travel-ready summer essentials from some of the biggest names in the industry – such as Color Wow, Clinique and Estée Lauder. Think everything from a seasonal fragrance and colourful nail polish to a glow-boosting face mist and repairing shampoo.

What's inside the M&S Summer Beauty Bag 2026

For those that are intrigued by the highly-anticipated contents of the M&S 2026 Summer Beauty Bag, you're in luck as we've put together a curated list of the 11 formulas you can expect to find nestled inside – including one of the best face moisturisers and best cleansers...

Where to buy the M&S Summer Beauty Bag 2026

As of the 14th May, the 2026 M&S Summer Beauty Bag is officially available to shop both online and in select stores. Either shop the edit via the brand's website or check for availability in your nearest store. While standard delivery will set you back £3.99, next-day delivery will cost you £5.99. Alternatively, you can also make the most of the brand's free click and collect service.

How long is the M&S Summer Beauty Bag 2026 available for?

As is the case with most limited-edition beauty edits, there is no end date for the M&S Summer Beauty Bag 2026. So, we can only presume that it will be available while stocks last. If it's anything like last year, the beauty bag sold out in just a few weeks, so we recommend adding it to your basket sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.