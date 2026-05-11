Emilia Fox's BAFTAs bob relies on this simple parting 'flip' trick for easy volume
While root sprays and backcombing can work wonders for cheating volume, this parting trick is even easier - especially if you have a bob or short haircut.
While our choice of parting is key to the overall style and feel of our hairdos, like how a side-swept parting can afford a sense of effortlessness while a zig-zag one can deliver drama and edginess, they can also be used to cheat a bit of volume - as Emilia Fox's BAFTA bob expertly proves.
When it comes to adding lasting bounce to your strands, volumising products, like root sprays, texturising mists and even specifically formulated shampoos, like the best shampoos for fine hair, are all excellent options. Especially in the latter case, if you're struggling with flatness or loss of density. If you're after quick lift, though, perhaps for an event or just as a way to change up your styling, but haven't the time to overhaul your haircare regime, take a leaf out of Emilia Fox's book and simply add a strategic flip to your parting.
The actress debuted the nifty trick at the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards, where her hair was parted initially down the middle, before being flicked over to the side at her crown, affording instant shape and a very chic, tousled finish.
Why Emilia Fox's parting trick is our new go-to for instant root lift
Stepping out in a green, high-neck ME+EM dress for this year's BAFTA Television Awards on May 10th, Emilia Fox not only debuted a very chic, tousled take on the blunt bob ( which is a very popular 2026 hair trend), but also supplied us with a very handy, bounce-boosting trick for styling it.
Of course, this trick will work with a variety of hair lengths and styles, but if you are currently sporting a bob, you can replicate Fox's look exactly.
Part
RRP: £4.99
For sectioning out your parting and backcombing the roots, a brush like this one, with its precision end, is a essentials for your at-home-styling kit. We recommend parting your hair when it's wet and drying it in place with one of the best hair dryers to ensure it stays put. Then follow up with a hairspray.
Style
RRP: £159
To add similar bends and waves to your hair, ghd's Creative Curl wand, with its tapered design, is a great option. It is touted as one of the best curlers for short hair, as you can achieve a range of different curls and wave styles with it, and the tool features Ceramic tri-zone® technology that curls your hair at an optimum 185°C.
Set
RRP: £28
To set and add texture to your hair, Color Wow's Style on Steroids delivers grit and grab, as well as weightless hold and a glossy shine.
As we can see, Fox's hair has been styled with soft bends at the ends and waves throughout, to create a ruffled, beachy texture, but it's her parting that immediately caught our eye. It begins in the middle, but at the centre of her head, her hair has been flipped over, creating an almost coiffed look. It's subtle and adds to the overall effortless look of her textured strands, but still gives the impression of thickness and volume. Think of it almost like when you quickly zhush and flip your hair on the go, except it's set that way - much like these longer side-swept hairstyles we've been seeing on the red carpet.
It's a simple trick, but from every angle, the flicked-over section adds height and shape to Fox's bob. It also adds an extra touch of glamour and interest, which is ideal if you're looking for a quick way to update your hair and middle parting, without much effort involved.
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Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
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