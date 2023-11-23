11 of the best hair dryers to achieve salon-worthy results at home

The humble dryer is a staple in any good haircare regime and investing in the best hair dryer that complements both your styling habits and hair needs is key.

In terms of popularity, hair dryers arguably beat even the best hair straighteners as the ultimate staple hair tool. According to the Philips Global Beauty Index survey 76% of women (from a study of 12,000 across the globe) use one at home - so, unsurprisingly, the range of options is huge. Models vary from simple, "gets the job done" tools to powerful, high-spec options like the Dyson Supersonic but there are a few factors that you should keep an eye out for, regardless of your budget.

Technology that cares for your hair's health is very beneficial, while multiple speed and heat settings, including a cool shot, are key for styling. "Dry your hair on a low heat and only use the hotter setting for the finishing touches," ghd's Global Ambassador Adam Reed advises. "Once you're done styling, seal the hair using the cool setting for a super smooth look." Extra attachments, like narrow nozzles or the best diffusers and comb attachments, are also pro points. But if you're unsure of where to start, we've tested dozens of models to guide you through the best hair dryer options. Spoiler alert: It's the ghd Helios that gets our vote as the best hairdryer overall, but we've also narrowed down the top products for categories including best for battling frizz, best on budget and best for fine hair too.

The best hair dryer

GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer (Image credit: GHD)

The follow-up to ghd's fan-favorite Air, the ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer is billed as the brand's lightest, fastest professional dryer and claims bless your 'do with 30% more shine than other dryers. Our first impressions were good; it's a little sleeker and sexier than previous ghd models and there are five colours to choose from – black, ink blue, powder pink, white, and (our personal favorite) plum with gold accents. The casing is matte with a nice velvety texture, and, while at 1.72lb (780g) it isn't the lightest, we found it to be pretty nimble. The weight is balanced fairly equally between the handle and head, thanks to its ergonomic design.

The Helios also includes user-friendly settings: two speeds, two heats, and one cool shot button. This might seem simple, but honestly, how many options do you really use? Beyond good looks, the ghd Helios offers solid performance from a light, brushless motor with an airflow of 120kph. You can feel that power when you flick it on to full heat and speed. The dryer roars into action, then releases negative ions to smooth as you dry (there's more on ions in the cheat sheet at the bottom of this guide). Our Group Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White says this dryer gives her the, "sleekest, fastest blow-dry I've ever managed at home."

Overall it's a brilliant all-rounder, featuring incremental improvements on previous models but nothing that will alienate or annoy long-time fans of the brand. This powerful tool makes for a satisfying and ultra-speedy – albeit not 100% silent – drying experience. It tops our list of the best hair dryers for fine hair, but we rate this tool for all hair types.

See our full ghd Helios hair dryer review

The best premium hair dryer

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Image credit: Dyson)

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first: not everyone has this much money to spend on a dryer, and it's certainly not a must; there are plenty of excellent, lower-priced choices on this list. But if you are planning to make a sizeable investment, it’s easy to see why the Dyson Supersonic has such a devoted fan base.

As you’d expect from the brains that turned hoovers into a status symbol, the specs are impressive. The main draw is its power, generated from a 13-blade digital motor positioned not in the head of the dryer, as is the industry norm, but in the handle. Said motor sends 13 litres of air per second up to the head, which is then multiplied to 41 litres – and checked 20 times – per second to maintain a precise temperature. The aim is fast, controlled drying and styling without the damage of extreme heat (for those wondering do hair dryers damage hair, the answer lies in how hot yours is).

Beauty contributor Lucy showcases the results of the Dyson Supersonic's diffuser on her curly hair (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

The dryer runs at a relatively low 1600W, proving bigger isn’t always better when it comes to power. And it's impressive to use; considering how much technology the Supersonic packs in, the experience is pleasingly pared back, with three speed controls and four heat, plus a cold-shot button. Tap the power button and it whooshes right to full speed, not a second wasted warming up – plus it’s noticeably quiet and a dream to control, thanks to that handle-based motor. In fact, it's one of the quietest hair dryers on the market. Nozzles attach magnetically, which is handy when you click them on, but less so when they occasionally snap back off of their own accord. We also managed to loosen the little vent at the base of the handle after a couple of months of continuous use, but we're nitpicking. It's not easy finding negatives here!

See our full Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer review

The best hair dryer for curly hair

Shark Style iQ Hair Dryer & Styler (Image credit: Shark)

If you're thinking there's something familiar-looking about this vacuum company's first foray into the hair dryer market... you're probably not the only one. But physical and pedigree similarities aside, the Shark Style iQ Hair Dryer & Styler is no Dyson dupe. The Shark Style IQ aims to merge drying and styling together into one session through two clever attachments. One is an adjustable concentrator nozzle that you can use for both rough and focused drying with a brush, the other is a diffuser with adjustable prongs that can cradle the hair to protect and enhance curls while drying. When testing, we found these both uniquely useful for creating defined styles and leagues above the usual nozzles found in the hair dryer box.

As for settings, you can go two very different ways with the Shark. Either use the handy switch on the side to adjust the dryer to your perfect airflow and heat from three options apiece. Or, snap on one of those clever attachments and allow the dryer to select the perfect settings for the hair type that the attachment suits. If you're after a hair dryer with even more styling options, our Shark FlexStyle review breaks down what you need to know about the brand's multi-purpose dryer tool.

Beauty Editor Fiona with air-dried hair (L) and after blow drying with the Shark Style iQ Hair Dryer & Styler (R) (Image credit: Fiona McKim)

"Even on the highest setting I didn't feel particularly blasted with heat or noise, and still my hair dried quickly and smoothly with a lovely shine to it," explains McKim. This is down to ultra-powerful, concentrated airflow, which, despite the relatively low wattage, allows for fast drying without extreme damage. Good old ionic technology helps smooth the finished look and combat frizz, as does a cool shot button, and the 2.5m cord is easy to store and sufficient for any consumer, in our opinion. This is undoubtedly a luxuriously priced dryer, but it repays that investment in luxury features, kindness to the hair, and clever touches we're yet to see elsewhere.

See our full Shark hair dryer review

The best budget hair dryer

Remington Thermacare Pro 2400 Hair Dryer (Image credit: Remington)

Best budget hair dryer

Call it the tech takeover of beauty, call it the pink tax; whatever’s happened, hair dryer price tags have been on a steep incline for a few years now. That doesn’t mean, however, that you can’t find something great at a price that doesn’t require a few deep breaths before you hit "add to basket". Allow us to present the Remington Thermacare Pro 2400.

It certainly looks the part, with nice cream and metallic casing that feels slightly plasticky but is still pleasant enough to hold. The tech specs match those of pricier counterparts in some ways, as it’s got ionic technology and a ceramic grill for even heat. The motor sends out 90km/56 mi of air per hour, is quieter and has twice the lifespan of the brand’s previous models.

As well as three heat and two speed options, there’s a cool shot and a booster button that ramps up the airflow for fast rough drying. We did find this makes the dryer noisier, but not to the extent that we felt the need to apologise to our neighbours. It comes with two styling nozzles and one diffuser – generous considering the price – and yielded a nice daily blow-dry in as much time as you would expect from any dryer.

One minor gripe: It would be nice if the nozzles were white, not black, as they looked a tad out of place not matching the rest of the dryer, but aesthetics are far less important than performance and we found it performs very well indeed. "If you want something decent-looking, fast, and reliable that doesn't have a three-figure price tag, this could be the best hair dryer for you," sums up McKim.

The best lightweight hair dryer

Parlux Alyon Hair Dryer (Image credit: Parlux )

If you ask a room full of hairdressers to name the best hair dryer, Parlux would probably win the majority vote. This Italian brand has amassed a fierce cohort of professional fans and, after testing its merits, we can certainly see why. Aesthetically, this is among a few that could reasonably be described as sexy. It comes in 10 colours, from inky matte black to bright corals and yellows (we tried the peacock-like jade, above).

Design-wise, it's small, sleek, and incredibly light, yet boasts a muscular 2250W of power, which you’ll notice right away. Especially when drying thick hair – no achy arms here. In fact, that's also why this iconic hairdryer made it to our list of the best hairdryers for curly hair. Looks and feel aside, the Parlux Alyon also has plenty of useful features. The heat and speed options are uncomplicated – flick the switch on the side of the handle and off you go. "I found this particular detail so handy for mid-dry temperature adjustments as I could intuitively use my thumb instead of having to pull the dryer away to see which button I was pressing," says Maylor. "It's the little things like this that make a big difference to everyday use."

Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor's hair after blow drying with the Parlux Alyon (L), plus the tool and it's attachments (R) (Image credit: Stephanie Maylor)

The Alyon also helps prevent frizz and damage with ionic technology, while the K-Advance Plus motor promises powerful airflow and a lifespan of at least 3,000 hours. Additional touches include two smoothing nozzles in the box, plus a tactile cool button that has a satisfying click. The dryer also features a patent-pending HFS “Hair Free System" – a tiny corkscrew within the back vent that catches and prevents hair from getting trapped in the dryer. Though it appears tricky with its 10-step instruction booklet, this feature is actually quite simple to master – though we aren't quite convinced it deserves such fanfare compared to an ordinary twist-off vent.

See our full Parlux Alyon review.

The best hair dryer for fine hair

Nicky Clarke Infra-red Pro Hair Dryer (Image credit: Nicky Clarke)

Best hair dryer for fine hair

They say don't judge a book by its cover, but we say don't judge a hair dryer by its casing. Because what appears to be a generic, albeit sleek and pleasant-looking device from celeb stylist Nicky Clarke actually hides some pretty interesting technology and features. The first and most unique aspect of this dryer is infrared technology. Here, along with a unique honeycomb-shaped element, it helps to disperse heat evenly. According to Clarke, this makes for a kind, gentle hair-drying experience without sacrificing blow dry performance.

Mostly, we're sold. We tested it on fine hair and experienced a gentle and non-scorching feel, even on the highest heat setting, and enjoyed the low weight and nimbleness of the model. Our hair was left smooth and dried without static or flyaways, even after rough drying without taking too much care, which we venture was down to the ion technology. Did we notice the infrared, particularly? No, but we trust it was doing its job of caring for our scalp and hair. We'd rate the drying time as average for a hair dryer of this price; not noticeably quick or slow, but certainly an impressive showing considering its energy efficiency.

The design isn't exactly a statement, in our opinion, but it is attractive and contemporary-looking with a velvety black finish. For us, the 3m cord was a welcome touch, as was the smoothing nozzle, which did a great job of creating sleek sheets of hair when we used it alongside a round brush and had the time to really put it through its paces. Overall, this is a strong and thoughtful foray back into premium devices from Nicky Clarke – kind to our hair, kind to the planet, and not too unkind to bank balances.

The best hair dryer for minimising heat damage

Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer (Image credit: Zuvi Halo )

The first thing we noticed when picking up the Zuvi Halo to test is that it’s so light, weighing in at around one pound (just shy of 500g). But don’t be fooled, because this is a tech-heavy tool. Along with the dryer itself, there are three different attachments included: a diffuser, a concentrated nozzle, and a gentle air attachment, so it’s adaptable to your hair’s styling needs. That low wattage also makes it super energy efficient.

In our opinion, the Halo is nice and easy to use, with magnetic attachments that are very secure once snapped onto the dryer. There’s just one button that cycles through the four styling modes – slow, fast, care, and style – and that activates the cold shot when pressed and held. While some dryer’s cool shot functions are lukewarm at best, the Halo’s is noticeably chilly, and it zips between temperatures impressively quickly.

If you’re the kind of person who usually loads up on heat protection for hair and blasts your strands, you’ll quite literally need to lower your expectations. The Halo styles at just 111°F (44°C) and – this is where the impressive tech comes in – also uses infrared light to dry water on the surface of the hair. According to research conducted by the brand’s labs, this means your hair retains 109% more moisture at its core and, if you colour your hair, helps to reduce fade.

Images taken by the woman&home team showing front and back of the Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

We found our hair felt super soft after multiple different styling sessions and that it dried hair reasonably fast – though perhaps not dramatically faster than a traditional dryer. When drying our natural curls, the diffuser creates excellent volume and definition, making this one of the best hair dryers for curly hair, too (though, as with any diffuser and dryer combo, using it adds on drying time). The Halo’s one major drawback is, of course, its price tag; for many, spending this kind of money on a hair dryer is not an option, no matter how groundbreaking the technology, and in the UK it costs even more than a Dyson Supersonic. But if it’s within your price range or you’re able to save for it, there are clear benefits to making the investment.

See our full Zuvi Halo hair dryer review

The best hair dryer for frizzy hair

Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer (Image credit: Drybar )

Best hair dryer for a salon-worthy, frizz-free blow dry

Luxury blow dry bar chain Drybar also sells a range of salon-quality tools for at-home styling, many of which we’ve tried and found to be excellent (see our guide to the best hair dryer brushes for another one of our faves). Among them is the Buttercup Dryer, a reasonably light model that, despite this, still feels like a well-made, ergonomic, professional tool.

There are three heat settings and two different speeds to play with here, but probably the most significant factor that we’d like to shout about is that The Buttercup is noticeably good at keeping frizz to a minimum, most likely down to its ionic technology which, in short, adds smoothness and definition. There are also two concentrated nozzles of different widths in the box, helping you create ultra-smooth styles and master how to make your blowout last longer.

Drybar also makes one of the best diffusers for curly hair, The Bouncer, which is compatible with both the full and travel-sized Buttercup dryers, as well as some other non-Drybar models – though sadly it does have to be purchased separately. Nevertheless, our hair was noticeably smoother with this dryer, whether enhancing our natural curls with the diffuser or blow-drying strands into a sleeker style.

Photo taken by the woman&home team to show a close up of the Drybar Buttercup Dryer (Image credit: Drybar )

It may not feel as premium as the ghd Helios or techier options like the Dyson, but we think you'll agree with us when we say that this dryer is seriously cheerful to look at (is there a happier colour than yellow?). More than that, it’s a great, quality dryer overall and an ideal match for you seek a less-frizzy finish.

The best hair dryer for easy styling

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete, plus all available attachments (Image credit: Dyson )

Best hair dryer for styling

The Airwrap isn’t going to be for everyone. There is the obvious expense, but it’s also a little bit trickier to get the hang of (though our step-by-step guide to how to use the Dyson Airwrap will help with that). So it's probably not for anyone who just wants to blast their hair in the most fuss-free manner possible. If you do like to experiment with your hair, blow drying smooth one day, curling in waves the next, you may likely try the Dyson Airwrap and wonder where it has been all of your life.

The Airwrap Complete comes with six attachments that cover almost everything you can imagine doing with your 'do: a dryer attachment that essentially turns it into the Supersonic Dryer (minus the styling nozzles); 30mm and 40mm barrels to create waves of varying degrees of tightness; a round volumizing brush; plus firm and soft smoothing brushes.

The technology hinges on a unique phenomenon called the Coanda effect, which creates a pressurised flow of air that draws hair towards the attachment, wrapping it around the barrel or holding it against the brush. Combined with heat, air is then pushed over the strands to dry and style hair without ever subjecting it to the searing temperatures of hot styling tools. You can set the hair using a cool-shot button then release it, and out drops a shiny curl, bouncy wave, or perfectly smoothed section of hair. We found it extremely satisfying and positively mouse-like in volume compared with your average hair dryer.

Beauty contributor Lucy after using the Dyson Airwrap's curling barrels (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

"There’s definitely a knack for using the waving barrels, which you probably won't master the first time," says Abbersten. "But the sleekness of the device was enough motivation to keep trying, and by the third time I'd nailed it." The Airwrap is ideal for travel as it’s essentially every styler plus your best hair dryer in one ultra-slim and lightweight package. Again, it isn’t for everyone, but if you regularly use a variety of drying and styling tools, this could replace them in spectacular style – the only thing we'd note is missing is a diffuser attachment to dry natural curls.

See our full Dyson Airwrap review

The best hair dryer for quick results

Remington Hydraluxe Pro Hair Dryer (Image credit: Remington Hydraluxe Pro)

Best hair dryer for quick drying

Our initial thoughts were that this design team clearly broke free of the modern dryer mould, which tends to be either sleek, slim and black, or as close to Dyson as they can without getting in trouble. This is a chunky and curvy number in gloss and matte greige, and we love it. If your idea of the best hair dryer is one that's cute and vaguely retro-looking, this will tick your visual boxes like no other.

Picking it up you'll probably notice what we would class as the only real downside – it's fairly heavy. Not the heaviest in our guide, but it certainly packs robust weight into its squat form. That aside, this is a dryer that blends convenience and care with ease of use. The main USP is Hydracare technology, a sensor that checks your hair as it dries and automatically switches the heat around to prevent damage. This really takes the guesswork away for anyone concerned by the potential damage caused by daily heat styling. Of course, you don't have to have this function switched on if you prefer to choose your own heat or just want to go full-throttle every time – although, with the power of this device, you're unlikely to need it.

This was one of the fastest dryers on the whole list, and although a bit of noise came with that power, it was worth it for our tester's four-minute blow dry. Other notable mentions include its three-metre cable, a very chilly cold shot that you don't have to continuously depress, and three accompanying nozzles (one diffuser and two concentrators). These attach not with the usual annoying click-around-the-edges mechanism but slip smoothly on like the last missing jigsaw piece via a little nub in the center of the attachment. Our verdict? It's little touches like this that really elevate this kind and fast dryer to being one of the best on the market today.

The best hair dryer for family use

Panasonic EH-NA67 Enrich Family Care Hair Dryer (Image credit: Panasonic)

Best hair dryer for families

Ask any parent and they'll agree that drying a child's hair can be a tear-soaked, frustration-filled challenge. Cleverly, the Panasonic EH-NA67 Enrich + Family Care dryer aims to nix this with a light, ultra-gentle drying experience that prevents painful, hair-damaging hotspots.

This is mainly down to a clever oscillating nozzle that spreads the heat around rather than directing it in one specific area. We found this allowed us to blast away, free from worry about misjudging the distance or spending too long on one area and receiving a pained squeal in response. This hair dryer also incorporates Panasonic's Nanoe technology, which sends tiny moisture particles into the hair to hydrate as it dries. All this hair and scalp-loving tech make it not only the best hair dryer for families but anyone with over-processed, frazzled hair or a sensitive scalp. In terms of noise and blast, we would it a solid middle-of-the-pack option – we found it neither noticeably loud nor one of the quietest hair dryers on the market.

As well as a generous four temperature settings and three for speed, a cool shot, and both concentrator and diffuser nozzles, there's a mighty 2000w of power. It's a little heavier than the brand's previous model, the Panasonic Nanoe + Double Mineral, and also lacks the handy folding handle of its predecessor. For us, this omission makes it trickier to transport and slightly less nimble to maneuver when drying. Overall, it may not be the sexiest, most show-it-off dryer on our list, but it's definitely the kindest – and smart girls know that nice beats flash any day.

How we tested our best hair dryer options

A selection of the hair dryers the woman&home beauty team tested for this piece (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

With decades of experience testing hair tools between them, woman&home's beauty team extensively put these best hair dryer picks through their paces, weighing up every aspect of these tools. During the testing process, they analyzed all of the following factors.

How the dryer feels in the hand

Usefulness of controls

Number of heat and speed settings

Ease of cleaning

User experience

Technical specs including weight, power, and warranty

Whether attachments are included or have to be bought separately

Price

While several models blew us away (if you'll pardon the pun), several options that we tested didn't make the final cut. We also found that the cordless and bonnet hair dryers we tried did not live up to their claims, and therefore could not feature in our best hair dryer edit.

Want more information on the types of dryers and hair dryer technology, or to learn why a cold shot function is so beneficial? Everything you need to know can be found in our FAQs at the end of this best hair dryer guide. Now for the best buys...

How to choose a hair dryer – FAQs

Heat and speed: Don't assume that more is more. "A bad habit most of us have is to turn the dryer up to the fastest and hottest setting – that can cause damage, overheating the cuticle and frazzled, dry ends," says Syd Hayes, session stylist and BaByliss ambassador. If you have long or thick hair, try to accelerate the styling process with more power rather than heat. Cooler temperatures work best for colour-treated or brittle hair to minimise heat damage and frizz.

Don't assume that more is more. "A bad habit most of us have is to turn the dryer up to the fastest and hottest setting – that can cause damage, overheating the cuticle and frazzled, dry ends," says Syd Hayes, session stylist and BaByliss ambassador. If you have long or thick hair, try to accelerate the styling process with more power rather than heat. Cooler temperatures work best for colour-treated or brittle hair to minimise heat damage and frizz. Attachments: "If you’re after a salon-worthy blow dry full of volume the narrow styling nozzle is the attachment for you," explains Dafydd Thomas, ghd's global head of education. "The wide styling nozzle is great if you want to blow dry your hair smooth, quickly, as it covers a larger surface area. A comb styling nozzle is perfect for adding additional volume and shape whilst not disturbing natural movement. If you’re looking to enhance and define natural curls, a diffuser will allow you to cup your hair for a natural finish."

"If you’re after a salon-worthy blow dry full of volume the narrow styling nozzle is the attachment for you," explains Dafydd Thomas, ghd's global head of education. "The wide styling nozzle is great if you want to blow dry your hair smooth, quickly, as it covers a larger surface area. A comb styling nozzle is perfect for adding additional volume and shape whilst not disturbing natural movement. If you’re looking to enhance and define natural curls, a diffuser will allow you to cup your hair for a natural finish." Practical features: Specs like cord length aren't seductive, but they are important. Think about your habits – if you dry thick hair into salon-style flicks every day, make sure your dryer is light and has a swivel cord you can turn without tangling. If your dryer will be in a drawer for half the week heavier is ok, but a robust dust filter is a good shout. Need the best hair dryer for the whole family? Look for gentle temperatures and a vent that comes off easily for cleaning.

What are the types of hair dryers?

Generally speaking, there are three main types of hair dryers. The best hair dryer type for you will depend on the condition of your hair and how long it usually takes you to dry.

Ionic hair dryers : One of the most popular features in modern dryers and with good reason. Our hair has a natural positive charge, which causes frizz and static. Ionic hair dryers release a stream of negative ions, which grab onto the positive ones and neutralise them for a smoothing effect. Ions can also help reduce drying time as they break down positive ions in the water in your hair, dispersing it so you can dry for less time on a lower heat, thus reducing damage.

: One of the most popular features in modern dryers and with good reason. Our hair has a natural positive charge, which causes frizz and static. Ionic hair dryers release a stream of negative ions, which grab onto the positive ones and neutralise them for a smoothing effect. Ions can also help reduce drying time as they break down positive ions in the water in your hair, dispersing it so you can dry for less time on a lower heat, thus reducing damage. Ceramic hair dryers : Essentially, hair dryers work by pushing concentrated air over something hot, then said heated air blasts your wet hair dry. The material of the “something hot” affects the efficiency of this process and, to many, ceramic is the gold-standard material. The reason for this is ceramic heats up extremely quickly and evenly, so every iota of air emitted from your dryer retains a consistent temperature and no one section of your hair is frazzling while a surrounding area is out in the cold.

: Essentially, hair dryers work by pushing concentrated air over something hot, then said heated air blasts your wet hair dry. The material of the “something hot” affects the efficiency of this process and, to many, ceramic is the gold-standard material. The reason for this is ceramic heats up extremely quickly and evenly, so every iota of air emitted from your dryer retains a consistent temperature and no one section of your hair is frazzling while a surrounding area is out in the cold. Tourmaline hair dryers: Another material used for “the hot bit,” tourmaline is a gemstone that’s crushed into a powder then reformed to be used in dryers and other hot tools. The reason it’s so popular is that, when heated up, it generates infrared heat and an ionic charge, both of which help dry hair quickly – with less damage and good smoothing properties too.

How powerful does a hair dryer need to be?

As a general rule, the more powerful a dryer is, the hotter the element will get and the faster it can blow-dry your hair. However, this doesn't take into account technology, such as airflow concentrators and brushless motors, plus extreme heat causes damage, so bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to power. As a general guide, the best hair dryers have more than 1500W of power, though some high-tech options cut this right down.

If you have low-maintenance hair and use a dryer every so often, go with a basic, low-power model, whereas if you have thicker, denser hair and spend hours creating a professional blow-dry most mornings, it’s worth investing in something with a few more bells and whistles, higher power, and a higher price tag.

Do I need a diffuser or a cold shot button?

If you have curly hair, yes, a diffuser is a good idea (although some would argue that curly hair types should avoid using a dryer.) Nonetheless, many people find that the air-drying process is neither practical nor enjoyable a lot of the time. Knowing how to use a diffuser will allow you to cradle hair as it gently blow dries, rather than forcing the cuticle this way and that, and destroying your lovely natural movement.

And what about the cold shot? For anyone who likes to dry their hair into a particular style, such as using tension to straighten it or a round brush to add flicks or a root lift, a cold-shot button is essential. This is because the cooler air will set in place whatever style you have just used heat to create, locking it in for longer.

"When blow drying your hair, always finish with the cold shot, this seals the cuticle to reduce atmospheric damage to the hair and allows longevity with hair styling," says Reed. "This will also add shine to ensure your hair is looking healthy and its best.”

What hair dryers do professionals use?

This is very subjective and really depends on the professional. Well-known salons will often work with specific brands preferred by their big-name stylists, as well as those that said stylists have relationships with. That said, Dyson and ghd are both brands we see a lot in professional settings.

Then there are the hair dryer brands that are widely used in salons and by session stylists on location and shoots, but aren't as widely available in the usual places where we would look for beauty tools. These are brands like Elchim and Parlux, whose Alyon model we have named our best salon dryer above.

Ask a professional what they look for in a hair dryer and three key themes will emerge: Power, reliability, and ergonomics. That last factor might sound strange, but even if your hair is seriously thick and takes what feels like an age to dry, your hairdresser spends longer with a hair dryer in their hand on any given day, so the comfort of holding and movement is crucial. This is why we often see more compact models, such as the Dyson and Parlux, in the hands of the pros, over powerful but heavier options here.