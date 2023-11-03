The 9 best Dyson Airwrap dupes that are great affordable alternatives to the sellout styler

The best Dyson Airwrap dupes will help you achieve beautiful bouncy hair without breaking the bank and should help you create smooth, salon-worthy hair in one multi-functional tool.

Don't get us wrong, we love the Dyson Airwrap and our Beauty Editor gave the super styler 4.5 stars in her honest Dyson Airwrap review. Her only criticism? The styler is incredibly expensive at nearly £480 and the new Dyson Airstrait isn't much more affordable either.

The revolutionary styler has changed the way many of us think about styling hair. Using air instead of direct heat, the clever ‘Coanda effect technology’ is what sets this hair tool apart from others. But with such game-changing technology comes a hefty price tag.

"As we know, the Dyson Airwrap has become one of the most sought-after hair tools of our generation," says Gill Berry, pro hairdresser and JOICO ambassador Gill Berry. "Having revolutionised the world of hair drying with the dryer, the Airwrap has made a significant impact on the world of hair styling and has become essential within homes across the UK. However with a high price point, many often look for alternatives." Those alternatives come in the form of tools from the likes of Revlon, Remington, and Babyliss, with many priced below the £100 mark. If you want to see a head-to-head comparison of one of the market's leading models, take a look at our Shark Flexstyle vs Dyson Airwrap article.

Price is obviously a key consideration, but your hair type, length and thickness matter too. For example, if you have very straight hair that doesn't curl easily, you'll require oomph to persuade it into place, whereas naturally curly hair will likely need a tool with tension to achieve a sleek finish. If your hair is fine and fast-drying, you won't need as high heat settings or airflow as those with thicker hair. Consider how long your hair is too, as some attachments may work well on Rapunzel-esque lengths, but won't be quite so effective on shoulder-skimming bobs.

I have rounded up my favourite Dyson Airwrap dupes, sharing with you the tools that came as close to the real thing as possible during the testing process. I tested each tool on freshly washed hair (if possible – not all work on wet hair) as well as dry hair to give you a reliable review of how they worked in different scenarios. My hair is long, wavy and relatively thick, so I also tested them on my daughter's fine, curly hair and shorter as a comparison. So, if you're not ready to part with nearly £500 on a hair tool, read on for everything I learnt...

Stephanie Maylor Social Links Navigation Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor is an established Beauty Editor with more than 15 years experience in the industry. She has written and edited for a wide range of titles, including Grazia, OK! and woman&home.

Gil Berry Social Links Navigation Pro hairdresser Gill Berry is a highly experienced creative hairdresser, currently working as ambassador and educator for hair brand JOICO.

The best Dyson Airwrap dupes, chosen by our beauty editor

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The trade-off for affordability is that even the best Dyson Airwrap rivals can’t replicate the Dyson's Coanda effect. Instead, these hot brush tools use tension, hot and cold air, and in some cases, rotating barrels to create a range of styles and impressive volume.

Mermade Hair Interchangeable Blow Dry Brush (Image credit: Mermade Hair)

1. Mermade Hair Interchangeable Blow Dry Brush The best Dyson Airwrap alternative to create waves and curls Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £99 Weight: 10.5oz/300g Settings: 2 heat settings, plus cool setting Warranty: 2 years Extra attachments: Pre-style drying attachment, 60mm oval barrel, 32mm curling barrel Today's Best Deals View at Target View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at SkinStore US Reasons to buy + Full money-back guarantee + 3 attachments with multiple hair styling options + Curls smooths and dries hair + Incredibly lightweight + Created the best ringlets in our hair of all the tools on this list Reasons to avoid - You will still need to invest in a hairdryer in addition to this tool - Attachment lock can be unstable - Colour of tool may not be for everyone

I was blown away by how good this was and I have to say, I am quite taken with the Barbiecore colourway. The first thing I noticed (besides the pink) was how light it was. I didn’t get the usual armache when blow-drying with this.

Unlike the Airwrap (but similar to other rivals like the Babyliss Air Style), hair should be mostly dry before styling with this. The drying attachment took care of that, ensuring my hair was ready to be smoothed out in five minutes. The 60mm oval barrel smoothed my hair nicely. It’s on the large side but still managed to curl my hair under at the ends. I was slightly worried that the bristle tufts, despite being flexible, would get tangled in my hair, but it didn’t knot up at all. Neither did my daughter’s hair, which is a little finer.

Of all the tools on this list, I achieved the best ringlets with the Mermade’s 32mm curling head. They were so bouncy and didn’t drop as quickly. Sure, the Mermade isn’t going to swirl the hair around the barrel like the Dyson does for you, but the cool tip is a good size to avoid burning fingertips as you twirl sections around the barrel. This is a great bouncy blow-dry in a box, with a silky-smooth result that means you don’t have to rely on backup from your hair straighteners.

Hot Tools Volumiser Set 2-in-1 Brush and Dryer (Image credit: Hot Tools)

The best Dyson Airwrap alternative for thick hair Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £129 Weight: 1.8lb/860g Settings: 2 heat settings plus a cool setting Warranty: 1 year Extra attachments: 71mm x 45mm classic head, 61mm x 38mm head for short hair, plus travel pouch Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ionic technology smoothes frizz + Fast-drying + Friction-free surface helps hair glide through + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Noisy - Lacks ability to curl

Up until now, I’ve never mastered an at-home bouncy blow-dry. But the Hot Tools Volumiser has changed this. Completely foolproof, the titanium plate surface and soft bristles glide through the hair with ease. The styler also comes with two oval attachments, a classic size and a smaller version, with three heat settings at the base.

Truthfully, there’s not a massive difference between the 71mm and 61mm head. I like to create movement when blow-drying my hair – but even the smaller attachments struggled to create bends in my long hair. It did, however, create a smooth, frizz-free finish very quickly. My hair went from damp to dry and polished in about 10 minutes. Usually, it takes me that long to blast-dry with a hairdryer. What was also impressive was its ability to create a style with staying power.

Other features include the 3m salon-length cable that swivels so it doesn’t tangle. The rubbery cool tip is generous too, so you can get good tension on the hair without catching your fingers on the hot vents. Like the Beauty Works Hot Brush and Revlon One-Step Volumiser, this isn’t a complete like-for-like of the Dyson Airwrap. Its attachments are designed for volume, rather than curls. But if speed-drying is your goal then this could be the Dyson Airwrap alternative for you, especially if you have long, thick, and frizzy hair.

Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus (Image credit: Revlon)

3. Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus The best Dyson Airwrap alternative for speedy styling Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £69.99 Weight: 1.1lb/510g Settings: 3 heat settings, plus cool setting Warranty: 4 years Extra attachments: N/A Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 2-in-1 dry and style function saves time + One of the most affordable stylers on this list + Easy to use + Fast results Reasons to avoid - Bulky body - Noisy

It might not come with the high-tech technology or wardrobe of attachments the Dyson Airwrap does, but Tik-Tok-ers are obsessed with this 2-in-1 dryer and brush for its body-boosting results. This is Revlon’s second incarnation with a detachable head that's ideal for travel like their travel hairdryer, and a 30 percent smaller barrel than the original Volumiser. So, what does that mean for hair? For one, you can get the oval barrel even closer to your roots for extra body. It also makes it easier to create bend and movement in the hair, particularly for shorter styles or when styling layered hair.

This 2.0 version also has a new ceramic titanium tourmaline coating, which gives even heat distribution and therefore less damage to hair. It is quite heavy and chunky, so after completing my whole head of hair, it’s fair to say my arm needed a rest. However, it’s one of the more affordable options on our list, and about eight times cheaper than the Dyson Airwrap. The results were brilliant, and it delivered the most volume and bounce of any tool we tried.

The downside for my hair type was that it didn’t smooth out all my frizz, so I did need a quick pass-over with my straighteners to iron out those annoying flyaways at the root. There’s no pomp to this styling tool, which is kind of refreshing. It’s so quick and easy to use, and if you haven’t got the room to store a thousand attachments, its simplicity is bliss.

See our full Revlon Hair Dryer Brush review.

Remington Curl and Straight Confidence AirStyler (Image credit: Remington)

4. Remington Curl and Straight Confidence AirStyler The best Dyson Airwrap alternative with a rotating barrel Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £59.99 Weight: 0.9lbs/415g Settings: 2 heat settings, plus cool setting Warranty: 3 years Extra attachments: Pre-styling nozzle, Firm paddle brush, 40mm soft bristle brush, 30mm rotating tong Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Rotating barrel + Handy carry case + Dries, smooths, curls and adds volume + Great value and one of the cheapest on this list + One of the quieter models we tried Reasons to avoid - The curling tong requires practice - Long appliance

With its rotating barrel, the Remington Hot Air Styler is able to mimic the technique used by expert stylists to curl and smooth hair dry. It also rotates in both directions, which is very helpful when you want to curl hair away from the face on each side. On top of the four attachments, there’s a pretty sturdy storage case for packing up your styler so it certainly feels like you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck here.

While it’s not a heavy tool, the handle and attachments feel long – not too dissimilar to the Dyson Airwrap, which is similarly bulky. It offers a good range of attachments and styling versatility, like the Airwrap, and it was definitely quieter than the Hot Tools Volumiser and Babyliss Air Style 1000. The curling barrel has a clip, just like you’d find on a traditional curling tong, but I found this a bit redundant and actually made the whole process more laborious.

It did a good job of creating looser curly hairstyles, but they were quick to drop. Again, this is more than likely down to my hair type – even the best curling irons can’t create lasting ringlets on me. It was with the 40mm soft bristle brush that this tool really excelled. It kept hair taut without yanking and smoothed out frizz. It’s a slightly smaller barrel than the Babyliss Air Style 1000, which makes it a great option for mid-length hair, or those with long hairstyles looking to create more of a bend in their blow-out.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System (Image credit: Shark)

5. Shark Flexstyle Air Styling & Hair Drying System The best Dyson Airwrap alternative to rival the real deal Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £299.99 Weight: 1.54lb/700g Settings: 3 heat and airflow settings Warranty: 2 years Extra attachments: Auto-wrap curlers, Paddle brush, Oval brush, Concentrator, Diffuser, Storage case Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Sharkclean View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Fast drying power + Generous number of attachments + Handy storage case Reasons to avoid - The most expensive Airwrap dupe in this list - Curls lack staying power

If you’ve used the Shark hair dryer, you’ll be just as excited as we were to try this multi-styler. After all, it's the only tool on our list to use the Coanda effect - the same hair-wrapping airflow technology as Dyson. It also has the largest number of attachments of any rival we’ve tried – five to be precise. So, it will come as no surprise that this is the most expensive Dyson Airwrap alternative in our selection.

w&h Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim tested the Shark Flexstyle, and she has thoughts. "I found that using the Shark, I could achieve pretty much everything I can do with my Airwrap. From a bouncy blow dry with the oval brush to beachy waves with the auto-wrap curlers, it's all here. There is a bit of a knack to it, but if you know how to use a Dyson Airwrap, you'll have this down in seconds. I found styles were just as easy to create and lasted a similar amount of time.

"The Shark is heavier. Not in a way that'll annoy you, just something I observed when I held them both at the same time. And while the Shark is an attractive device, it lacks that phwoar effect you get pulling a gleaming Aiwrap from its leather storage case. It's also a little bit noisier and if I was being pernickety, I'd say that the cold shot takes longer to get cold. As I said, I'm being picky, because these are the sorts of upgrades spending an extra £200 will get you. Overall, in terms of Dyson Airwrap dupes, you probably won't get closer to the real thing than this."

See our full Shark FlexStyle review

Fionc McKim Social Links Navigation Beauty Channel Editor Fiona McKim has been part of the woman&home beauty team for more than a decade. During that time she has interviewed countless experts, reported backstage at Fashion Week and judged the woman&home Beauty Awards.

ghd Rise Hot Brush (Image credit: ghd)

6. ghd Rise Hot Brush The best Dyson Airwrap alternative for root lift Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £169 Weight: 13oz/370g Settings: Constant optimum 185ºC temperature Warranty: 2 years Extra attachments: N/A Today's Best Deals View at ASOS (USA) View at Amazon View at Target Reasons to buy + Curls, lifts, and flicks hair in one + Doubles volume, compared with naturally dried hair + Lightweight, sleek design + Safety stand to protect surfaces Reasons to avoid - Pricier than others on our list - Only used on dry hair so you will need to invest in a hairdryer too - Requires practice to use effectively

Unlike the Dyson Airwrap, the ghd Rise heats up like a traditional curling tong rather than using the hot and cold air of a blow-dry brush. This means it can only be used on dry hair, so you’ll also need a hairdryer to style your hair here too. You can use this tool in several ways, all of which require practice. Adding root lift was probably the easiest to get right. Wrap a small section of hair around the barrel, close to the roots, hold for five seconds and rise up as you release.

For body and bounce, you treat the Rise as you would the best heated rollers, wrapping it up from the ends to the roots and holding it there for five seconds. This technique didn’t seem to do much for my hair, which I put down to the sheer length and thickness of it. Curls were the trickiest to master. You have to glide the barrel down the hair then roll it up towards the root, hold and unwind. Luckily, ghd has pre-empted this with some great tutorials online.

As with all ghd products, the Rise beeps once it’s ready to use, which takes 15 seconds. There are no settings here – the optimum styling temperature is 185ºC, which is consistently maintained across the barrel throughout styling. The bristles are shallow, which is what allows you to get right into the root, without hair getting tangled. I’ve seen some amazing ‘after’ pics using the Rise on long hair. While that didn’t happen for me, I think it would be a great fit for short hairstyles or medium hairstyles looking to add oomph quickly.

Envie 3 in 1 Hair Styling Brush (Image credit: Envie)

7. Envie 3 in 1 Hair Styling Brush The best lookalike Dyson Airwrap alternative Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £30.49 Weight: 400g Settings: 3 heat settings, 2 speed settings Warranty: No warranty Extra attachments: Hair curling brush, straightening brush and drying brush Reasons to buy + Great value - the cheapest styler on this list + Three styling attachments + Easy to use + Looks like the Dyson Airwrap Reasons to avoid - Attachments get very hot - There are no curling barrels included

If you’re after a styler that looks exactly like the Dyson Airwrap, but costs a fraction of the price, turn your head to this 3 in 1 Hair Styling Brush from Evie. In the same grey and pink colour scheme, this tool certainly looks the part. However, it does differ from the OG Airwrap. First, you only get three attachments (as opposed to Dyson’s five) – all of which are brushes. There are no curling barrels included with this tool.

The attachments include a 12cm round brush for curling, a 14cm brush head for straightening and a 15cm brush for blow drying. All the brushes are easy to attach to the base (simply push and twist) but please note that they do get extremely hot. We’d recommend letting the brush cool down before you remove it. Like the Dyson, there are three heat settings and two-speed settings to cater to different hair types. We were seriously impressed with the high-speed setting when drying hair – it took a matter of minutes.

As for the styling brushes, we found that both were able to smooth hair with ease. The results (when using the straightening brush) are natural as opposed to being poker straight. We found the curling brush a little tricky to manoeuvre and the results weren’t as impressive as other rivals we tested. Expect more of a wavy hairstyle than a big voluminous blowdry.

Babyliss Air Style 1000 (Image credit: Babyliss)

8. Babyliss Air Style 1000 The best value Dyson Airwrap alternative Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £70 Weight: 15.9oz/453g Settings: 2 heat settings plus a cool setting Warranty: 3 years Extra attachments: Concentrator drying nozzle, 50mm volumising brush, Smooth blow-dry brush, Conical curling attachment, Heat-protecting glove Today's Best Deals View at Feelunique US Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great value + Lightweight + Range of attachments + Ability to smooth, volumise or curl hair Reasons to avoid - Noisy - Hair must be 80% dry before styling - Doesn’t feature the Coanda effect

With four attachments, not only is this one of the closest matches to the Dyson, but it’s a great value option too. The downside? It’s a lot louder than the Airwrap, but then again, not many can rival Dyson’s quiet motor. It doesn’t feature the Coanda effect either - where the Airwrap draws the hair around the curling barrel for you, the Babyliss Airstyle acts like a traditional blow-dry tool, meaning you have to wrap the hair around the barrel yourself. This can be tricky, especially when you want to direct the curl in different directions away from the face.

Babyliss advises that hair is 80 percent dry before styling. It’s more time-consuming than an all-in-one like the Revlon One-Step Volumiser which styles from wet. But it does come with a drying nozzle, so you have everything you need to take hair from sopping to smooth. The attachments click in and out of the base with ease. The paddle brush smoothing nozzle didn’t do as much as I’d hoped to take down the frizzy hair at my roots, but it did get my hair in a better position to use the conical curling tong. The attachments get hot during styling, so the heat-proof glove proved very useful in switching heads without scalding.

Overall, I thought this was excellent value for money. It’s lightweight and simple enough to use. It’s a tool that pro hairdresser and BaByliss ambassador Syd Hayes often recommends. “If you blow-dry often, this styler makes it so much easier as you don’t have to hold a dryer and a brush,” says Hayes. “It does the hard work for you and gives the perfect result."

Beauty Works Speed Styler Hot Brush (Image credit: Beauty Works)

9. Beauty Works Speed Styler Hot Brush The best Dyson Airwrap alternative to straighten fine hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £74.99 Weight: 1.06lb/482g Settings: Variable temperature from 80-210ºC Warranty: 1 year Extra attachments: N/A Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Digital display + Chic faux-leather carry case + Different heat settings to suit hair type + Smooth, shiny finish Reasons to avoid - Takes a longer time to heat up than other tools on the list - Heavy unit - Struggles through thick hair at times

The Beauty Works Speed Styler is arguably one of the best hair straightener brushes around – delivering the same smooth results that you’d expect to get from the Airwap’s Firm Smoothing Brush Head. Unlike the Airwrap, however, there are no extra attachments, and you can only use this tool on dry hair.

Heavier than most, I found it weightier than my ghd straighteners. But it was the only tool on our list to have a digital temperature display, which was a nice touch so you can change the temperature to suit your hair type. It takes a while to heat up (two minutes to reach 180ºC), so it’s not the best tool to use if you’re in a rush. Despite the large paddle brush design, I found it best to work in small sections with this. It straightened and smoothed my hair well, and made it look healthier. The effect was more natural than the poker-straight result I’d get from my straighteners.

The brush has a curved design and ionic-coated bristles that help to detangle strands as you style. Despite this, I found the brush struggled through my thick, coarse hair at times, so I think it’s definitely more suited to finer hair. Of the 5-star reviews I read, many described how well it worked on taming fine, flyaway hair.

How to choose from the best Dyson Airwrap dupes

The hair tools above come as close to replicating the results of a Dyson Airwrap – and a hair stylist’s professional blow-drying technique – as possible. Any of them will help you create a salon-worthy finish at home, but they are all slightly different. To help you find the right tool for you, consider these factors:

Number of attachments: If you want a versatile tool that can create sleek, smooth styles as well as bouncy curls, look at the number of attachments included. While the OG Airwrap comes with six, some rivals still come with four or even five to give you multiple styling options.

If you want a versatile tool that can create sleek, smooth styles as well as bouncy curls, look at the number of attachments included. While the OG Airwrap comes with six, some rivals still come with four or even five to give you multiple styling options. Number of settings: A choice of heat (and airflow, if applicable) settings will allow you to tailor your tool to your specific hair type. For instance, if hair is fine – go low with temperature.

A choice of heat (and airflow, if applicable) settings will allow you to tailor your tool to your specific hair type. For instance, if hair is fine – go low with temperature. Additional features: Like the Dyson, some of these styling tools even dry hair as well as style, meaning you don’t need to splurge on one of the best hair dryer as well, saving you even more money.

Like the Dyson, some of these styling tools even dry hair as well as style, meaning you don’t need to splurge on one of the best hair dryer as well, saving you even more money. Hair type: Your hair type and thickness will help to determine the right tool for you. Take into consideration things like how long your hair normally takes to dry, and how difficult it is to persuade it to hold a curl when choosing your styler.

Your hair type and thickness will help to determine the right tool for you. Take into consideration things like how long your hair normally takes to dry, and how difficult it is to persuade it to hold a curl when choosing your styler. Price point: An obvious one but consider how much you want to spend before you start shopping. This will help to whittle down the choices.

How we tested these Dyson Airwrap dupes

A selection of the Dyson Airwrap dupes tested for this review (Image credit: Stephanie Maylor)

To come up with a definitive list of the best Dyson Airwrap dupes for this review, I tested many tools over several weeks, washing and styling my hair with all of the various attachments that came in each kit. I also tested a few of them on my daughter to see how they performed on her finer, curly hair versus my coarse, wavy hair.

During the testing process, I was assessing how the tools felt in the hand, the number of heat and speed settings, how easy it was to switch attachments and technical specifications such as weight and warranty. I also evaluated each tool’s ability to smooth, volumise and curl my hair, and of course, affordability was an important consideration.

FAQ

How similar are Dyson Airwrap dupes to the original? How similar a Dyson Airwrap dupe is to the original will depend on the brand and model you choose. It’s also a case of whether it’s more important for you for your tool to look like the real deal, or to give you like-for-like results. The Envie 3-in–1 Hair Styling Brush is the closest match by appearances (they’ve even copied Dyson’s signature grey and pink colourway) but, as the only other tool on our list to use the Coanda effect, the Shark Flexstyle Air Styling & Hair Drying System is the one to go for comparable results.