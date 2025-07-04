My hair hates a heatwave, but using this French haircare mist on repeat helped me swap dry and frizzy for smooth and shiny

Hey beauty friends, and happy Friday afternoon. What a week it's been, what with an unexpected heatwave that had us surviving through a casual 34°C forecast.

And unfortunately for me, a busy week of office days, work events and social plans shattered my dreams of a messy bun and a ban on heat styling tools, and instead left me battling a heatwave-hating mane of dryness and frizz that not even my best hairdryer could save in this week's sweatfest.

So I dug out a French haircare favourite that my woman&home beauty colleagues swear is one of the best hair products for humidity - and it turns out, they were right...

The nourishing French haircare mist I'm using on repeat this week

A fine hair spray I would never have thought to use on my thick, frizzy locks, this French haircare mist has kept my hair smooth and shiny through the heatwave...

Kérastase Nutritive Lotion Thermique Sublimatrice

(Image credit: Kérastase / Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Kérastase Kérastase Nutritive Lotion Thermique Sublimatrice £30.47 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £35.50 for 150ml It's no secret that I'm a fan of Kérastase, having mentioned no less than three of their products across previous weeks, but this is a product of theirs I actually didn't think I'd like. Labelled as a good product for fine to medium hair, this is a spray that I thought would just not do much for my thick and often coarse and frizzy hair type. However, as it's part of their dry hair range, I thought I'd give it a try - and I'm so glad that I did. A detangling blow-dry mist, this very nourishing but super light creamy spray goes onto hair as a lightweight mist, easily soaking into dry ends and lengths without weighing them down or making them look greasy. The glycerin base hydrates lengths and even dry ends, while the infusion of proteins and niacinamide leave hair soft, nourished and boasting a shiny finish. While it's recommended to use on towel-dried hair, I actually prefer to use it as an everyday heat protectant before giving my Dyson Airwrap waves a top-up - especially as it protects up to 230°C. Not only does it provide a layer of heat protection before styling, but it smoothes frizz and leaves hair looking shinier and healthier. Make it your 'On Repeat' if: You have dry or frizzy hair that needs nourishment and smoothing

Use with: Percy & Reed Percy & Reed Session Styling Smoothing Blow Dry Cream £16 at Sephora UK RRP: £20 for 100ml A thick but lighweight cream, this robust finishing product smoothes down any surplus frizz in seconds, with results lasting throughout the day - even during a heatwave. It's practically invisible on the hair, keeping it in place without changing its style and doesn't leave hair looking greasy or feeling heavy. Just a small drop works for me, but my hair definitely doesn't mind if I keep topping up.

Until next week beauties...