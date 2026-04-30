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We're picky about products, but these 13 new beauty launches really dazzled our team in April

Dozens of new products landed on our desk this month, but these are the ones we have to shout about

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Lineup of the best new beauty launches in April 2026 (L-R) from John Frieda, Maybelline, Laura Mercier and No7, on a blue background with cream, serum and mascara swatches
(Image credit: Future/Brands)
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The beauty world is ever-evolving. With an abundance of new products and formulas hitting the market each week, it can be difficult to know which ones are actually worth parting ways with your money for – that's where we come into the mix.

As a beauty team, we're here to do our due diligence by spending the month spritzing, slathering and blending our way through a plethora of newcomers to the beauty scene - from the top long-lasting perfumes to the best tubing mascaras.

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The new beauty launches that left our team seriously impressed this April

While we all have our trusted go-to products, we're always open to new faces working their way into our beauty routines. This month, those lucky buys include one of the best hot brushes and limited-edition summer Sol de Janeiro scents, plus much more...

In other news...

🧴 The Inkey Lab launches in Boots with a limited-edition skincare product drops every 8 weeks

💅 Townhouse x Champneys partner up to bring luxury nail services into the iconic UK spa estate

🌿 Sustainable self-care brand, Commune launches a new monthly Slow Scent workshops exploring the art of natural perfumery

☀️ Merit Beauty extends their Uniform SPF range to include five new shades

🛵 You can now shop the weekly Boots £10 Tuesday sale now on UberEats, with delivery in as little as 30 minutes

🪒 Estrid launches their bestselling razor in a miniature design to make for easy hair removal while on the go

‼️ Having tested dozens of new products this month, we have to give honourable mentions to other notable newbies, such as the Huda Beauty Strawberry Latte collection, Glow Recipe's Watermelon Milk Peptide Glow Cushion Cream, the Jones Road Blushing Stick and UKHAIR Advanced Hair Supplements.