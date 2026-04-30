We're picky about products, but these 13 new beauty launches really dazzled our team in April

The beauty world is ever-evolving. With an abundance of new products and formulas hitting the market each week, it can be difficult to know which ones are actually worth parting ways with your money for – that's where we come into the mix.

As a beauty team, we're here to do our due diligence by spending the month spritzing, slathering and blending our way through a plethora of newcomers to the beauty scene - from the top long-lasting perfumes to the best tubing mascaras.

In fact, April has been a busy month for new beauty launches, meaning our last few weeks have been jam-packed with testing scores of fresh formulas to see whether they're actually worth spending your hard-earned money on. Happily, these 13 buys cut through the noise and earned our seal of approval...

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The new beauty launches that left our team seriously impressed this April

While we all have our trusted go-to products, we're always open to new faces working their way into our beauty routines. This month, those lucky buys include one of the best hot brushes and limited-edition summer Sol de Janeiro scents, plus much more...

Good hair days, every day ghd Glide+ and Glide+ Max Hot Brushes View at ghdhair.com RRP: £189 each In April, ghd launched two new Glide tools – the Glide+ and Glide+ Max. New and improved sister devices to the brand's original Glide Hot Brush, these two new brushes have been updated with snag-free bristles, upgraded technology and faster heat-up times. While the Glide+ Max has been designed with longer, thicker and curlier hair types specifically in mind, boasting an extra-large paddle brush with bigger plates that allow ultra-smooth, frizz-free results in just one stroke.

In other news...

🧴 The Inkey Lab launches in Boots with a limited-edition skincare product drops every 8 weeks

💅 Townhouse x Champneys partner up to bring luxury nail services into the iconic UK spa estate

🌿 Sustainable self-care brand, Commune launches a new monthly Slow Scent workshops exploring the art of natural perfumery

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☀️ Merit Beauty extends their Uniform SPF range to include five new shades

🛵 You can now shop the weekly Boots £10 Tuesday sale now on UberEats, with delivery in as little as 30 minutes

🪒 Estrid launches their bestselling razor in a miniature design to make for easy hair removal while on the go

‼️ Having tested dozens of new products this month, we have to give honourable mentions to other notable newbies, such as the Huda Beauty Strawberry Latte collection, Glow Recipe's Watermelon Milk Peptide Glow Cushion Cream, the Jones Road Blushing Stick and UKHAIR Advanced Hair Supplements.