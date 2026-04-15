ghd just launched two new hair tools - and they're perfect for coarse or frizz-prone hair

For easy smoothness and shine, look no further than the cult hair tool brand's latest devices

Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
in News
Image of ghd Glide+ passing through brunette hair, images of Glide+ and Glide+ Max, on a beige background
(Image credit: Future/ghd)

Heat styling behemoth ghd is known and loved for creating an array of professional-grade hair tools, including hair straighteners, curling wands and stylers.

Amongst the brand's offerings are some of the best hot brushes on the market that work to smooth frizz and volumise fine or flat roots. These user-friendly tools make styling your hair easy, mimicking the results of a blow-dry without having to juggle the best hair dryer and brush.

Article continues below

Meet ghd's two all-new hot brushes

While ghd already makes home to two hot brushes, the well-loved Rise Hot Brush and the Glide Hot Brush, the brand are adding two fresh tools into the mix – the new and improved Glide+ and Glide+ Max. Fortunately we've got everything you need to know about both devices, including price, specifications and the difference between the two.

If you're wondering what the difference between these two tools is, you'll be pleased to know that we've put together an easy comparison list, detailing each similarity and difference, so you know which tool is best suited to you and your hair type.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Glide+ vs Glide+ Max specifications
Row 0 - Cell 0

Glide+

Glide+ Max

Price

£189

£189

Temperature settings

185˚C

185˚C

Hair type

Short or finer hair types

Long, thick and curly hair

Auto-shut off

Switches off automatically after 60 minutes of inactivity

Switches off automatically after 60 minutes of inactivity

Extra specs

Updated active snag-free bristles, upgraded ceramic heater technology, faster heat up time

Extra-large paddle brush design, bigger plates, upgraded ceramic heater technology, faster heat up time

Warranty

2 years

2 years

These tools act as a quick and easy solution to styling, and can add smoothness and shine to coarse or frizzy hair in a matter of minutes. The ergonomic, dual-bristle design encourages smoothing close to the root, effortless detangling, enhanced control and a more polished finish overall.

Following suit with the rest of ghd's lineup of hair tools, these hot brushes maintain the optimum styling temperature of 185 °C, which allows for high-performance results without subjecting your strands to extreme heat damage.

Simply pass through dry hair, as you would with a regular hair brush, before enjoying the salon-worthy results it creates. As for the latter, you'll be treated to smooth, voluminous, frizz-free tresses that are completed with a glossy shine.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.