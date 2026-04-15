ghd just launched two new hair tools - and they're perfect for coarse or frizz-prone hair

Heat styling behemoth ghd is known and loved for creating an array of professional-grade hair tools, including hair straighteners, curling wands and stylers.

Amongst the brand's offerings are some of the best hot brushes on the market that work to smooth frizz and volumise fine or flat roots. These user-friendly tools make styling your hair easy, mimicking the results of a blow-dry without having to juggle the best hair dryer and brush.

As a team of beauty experts who have tested every ghd hair tool they have to offer, you can imagine our excitement when we heard the brand was not only releasing a new and improved version of their bestselling hot brush, but also an all-new tool for thick and curly hair. Here's everything you need to know about the two devices that are making their debut...

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Meet ghd's two all-new hot brushes

While ghd already makes home to two hot brushes, the well-loved Rise Hot Brush and the Glide Hot Brush, the brand are adding two fresh tools into the mix – the new and improved Glide+ and Glide+ Max. Fortunately we've got everything you need to know about both devices, including price, specifications and the difference between the two.

New & Improved ghd Glide+ Hot Brush £189 at ghd RRP: £189 Meet the Glide+ -a new and improved version of ghd's iconic hot brush that's particularly suited to fine hair and shorter lengths. This quick and easy smoothing ceramic hot brush is powered by ghd advanced technology and a built-in ioniser that is designed to deliver smooth, naturally straight results. Trade frizz and the effects of heat damage in for a healthy-looking shine, as the dual-bristle design allows for enhanced control that smooths closer to the root for a polished finish. All-new tool ghd Glide+ Max Hot Brush £189 at ghd RRP: £189 Dubbed as the 'big sister' to ghd's bestselling hot brush, the Glide+ Max has been designed specifically with coarse, thick, curly or long strands in mind. Equipped with ghd's advanced technology, this tool boasts an extra-large paddle brush design with snag-free bristles that allow for easier styling in less time. We're talking ultra-smooth, frizz-free results in just one stroke, without causing any extreme heat damage to your tresses.

If you're wondering what the difference between these two tools is, you'll be pleased to know that we've put together an easy comparison list, detailing each similarity and difference, so you know which tool is best suited to you and your hair type.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Glide+ vs Glide+ Max specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 Glide+ Glide+ Max Price £189 £189 Temperature settings 185˚C 185˚C Hair type Short or finer hair types Long, thick and curly hair Auto-shut off Switches off automatically after 60 minutes of inactivity Switches off automatically after 60 minutes of inactivity Extra specs Updated active snag-free bristles, upgraded ceramic heater technology, faster heat up time Extra-large paddle brush design, bigger plates, upgraded ceramic heater technology, faster heat up time Warranty 2 years 2 years

These tools act as a quick and easy solution to styling, and can add smoothness and shine to coarse or frizzy hair in a matter of minutes. The ergonomic, dual-bristle design encourages smoothing close to the root, effortless detangling, enhanced control and a more polished finish overall.

Following suit with the rest of ghd's lineup of hair tools, these hot brushes maintain the optimum styling temperature of 185 °C, which allows for high-performance results without subjecting your strands to extreme heat damage.

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Simply pass through dry hair, as you would with a regular hair brush, before enjoying the salon-worthy results it creates. As for the latter, you'll be treated to smooth, voluminous, frizz-free tresses that are completed with a glossy shine.