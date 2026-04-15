ghd just launched two new hair tools - and they're perfect for coarse or frizz-prone hair
For easy smoothness and shine, look no further than the cult hair tool brand's latest devices
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Heat styling behemoth ghd is known and loved for creating an array of professional-grade hair tools, including hair straighteners, curling wands and stylers.
Amongst the brand's offerings are some of the best hot brushes on the market that work to smooth frizz and volumise fine or flat roots. These user-friendly tools make styling your hair easy, mimicking the results of a blow-dry without having to juggle the best hair dryer and brush.
As a team of beauty experts who have tested every ghd hair tool they have to offer, you can imagine our excitement when we heard the brand was not only releasing a new and improved version of their bestselling hot brush, but also an all-new tool for thick and curly hair. Here's everything you need to know about the two devices that are making their debut...Article continues below
Meet ghd's two all-new hot brushes
While ghd already makes home to two hot brushes, the well-loved Rise Hot Brush and the Glide Hot Brush, the brand are adding two fresh tools into the mix – the new and improved Glide+ and Glide+ Max. Fortunately we've got everything you need to know about both devices, including price, specifications and the difference between the two.
New & Improved
RRP: £189
Meet the Glide+ -a new and improved version of ghd's iconic hot brush that's particularly suited to fine hair and shorter lengths. This quick and easy smoothing ceramic hot brush is powered by ghd advanced technology and a built-in ioniser that is designed to deliver smooth, naturally straight results. Trade frizz and the effects of heat damage in for a healthy-looking shine, as the dual-bristle design allows for enhanced control that smooths closer to the root for a polished finish.
All-new tool
RRP: £189
Dubbed as the 'big sister' to ghd's bestselling hot brush, the Glide+ Max has been designed specifically with coarse, thick, curly or long strands in mind. Equipped with ghd's advanced technology, this tool boasts an extra-large paddle brush design with snag-free bristles that allow for easier styling in less time. We're talking ultra-smooth, frizz-free results in just one stroke, without causing any extreme heat damage to your tresses.
If you're wondering what the difference between these two tools is, you'll be pleased to know that we've put together an easy comparison list, detailing each similarity and difference, so you know which tool is best suited to you and your hair type.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Glide+
Glide+ Max
Price
£189
£189
Temperature settings
185˚C
185˚C
Hair type
Short or finer hair types
Long, thick and curly hair
Auto-shut off
Switches off automatically after 60 minutes of inactivity
Switches off automatically after 60 minutes of inactivity
Extra specs
Updated active snag-free bristles, upgraded ceramic heater technology, faster heat up time
Extra-large paddle brush design, bigger plates, upgraded ceramic heater technology, faster heat up time
Warranty
2 years
2 years
These tools act as a quick and easy solution to styling, and can add smoothness and shine to coarse or frizzy hair in a matter of minutes. The ergonomic, dual-bristle design encourages smoothing close to the root, effortless detangling, enhanced control and a more polished finish overall.
Following suit with the rest of ghd's lineup of hair tools, these hot brushes maintain the optimum styling temperature of 185 °C, which allows for high-performance results without subjecting your strands to extreme heat damage.
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Simply pass through dry hair, as you would with a regular hair brush, before enjoying the salon-worthy results it creates. As for the latter, you'll be treated to smooth, voluminous, frizz-free tresses that are completed with a glossy shine.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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