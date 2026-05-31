These common interior design choices could be making your home feel hotter this summer

Trying to keep our homes cool over summer is no easy feat. Especially when UK homes are not generally built to withstand such heat, but aside from the architecture, other design choices could be making your home warmer.

Once the heatwaves and high temperatures hit, we all collectively search for ways to cool down a room without AC and keep it cool. And whilst you may be wondering if it's worth installing air conditioning in your UK home, there are some other changes you might want to consider first.

Whether or not you're up to date with the key interior trends, the style and designs in our homes have more of an effect on us than just aesthetics. In fact, certain decor choices can alter the temperature of your home and make it hotter, something you'll certainly want to avoid now summer has arrived.

But what are they? And how can you change it once you've got them? An interior design expert is here to help you stop making cooling mistakes and ensure your home is working for you.

Interior mistakes that make your home warmer

Without you knowing it, minor styling choices in your home could be slowly increasing the temperature and making your house feel hotter overall. So, whilst trying out fan hacks can offer cooling, you may want to start with these decor mistakes first.

1. Choosing wrong furniture placement

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Whether you have to adhere to small living room layout rules or have prioritised hosting with your furniture placement, it can have a big effect on your home's air flow.

“Most people don’t realise that placing large furniture pieces too close to walls can actually stifle air circulation. Air needs space to move, especially around naturally cooler areas like walls and floors," explains Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James.

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"If your sofa or sideboard is pressed right up against the wall, you’re limiting that airflow and trapping heat in pockets. Even just pulling pieces a few centimetres away can help fresh air move more freely through the space," she adds.

Chloe Barrow Social Links Navigation Head of Creative and Brand at Laura James Chloe is an interior expert at British home and garden brand, Laura James, where she is the Head of Creative and Brand, leading on interior trend forecasting, and the creative direction of home and garden products.

2. Adding a thick rug

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Rugs are a great way to make your home cosy and warm in winter; this does mean that they also make your home cosy and warm in summer too.

“Rugs are brilliant insulators, which is great for winter but not ideal when you're trying to cool down. Thick pile or large area rugs can trap heat, especially on hardwood or tiled floors that would otherwise stay naturally cooler," says Chloe

"In summer, consider rolling up heavier rugs or replacing them with lightweight flatweave styles. Leaving certain high-traffic zones rug-free can also help lower the perceived temperature underfoot, making the space feel fresher and more breathable,” she suggests.

If you want to add a little more personality to your home, then buying a new, summer-appropriate rug is a great way of doing so.

Cooling rug options

3. Opting for blinds over curtains

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Have you been trying all the cooling window hacks on the internet, but have found they don't work? Sometimes your window dressings can be working against you.

“While blinds can look sleek, they often do little to block out heat. Thin slatted styles especially allow sunlight and warmth to seep in, which quickly raises the internal temperature. In contrast, curtains, especially those with a thermal or blackout lining, can significantly reduce heat from coming in," explains Chloe.

"They create a thicker barrier between your home and the sun’s rays, helping to keep rooms noticeably cooler. During summer, I recommend keeping curtains drawn during the hottest parts of the day to maintain a lower ambient temperature,” she adds.

To give yourself a little more relief this summer, we recommend investing in one of the best cooling fans on the market. No matter your furniture placement, they'll help make your home feel cooler and more comfortable.