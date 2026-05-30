This simple laundry trick stops stubborn odours and mould from taking over your washing machine during heatwaves

When the hot weather hits, the last thing you're probably thinking about is your washing machine and what possible smells it's harbouring. However, to ensure you're not left dealing with a mould problem, it's important to take the right precautions.

You might be surprised by just how many things in your home cause your house to smell if you neglect to clean them. And whilst they can build up odours all on their own, once the warm weather arrives, these smells only get worse and more potent. This includes your washing machine, which will no doubt be seeing lots of use during the summer, tackling grass stains and picnic blanket spills.

Although you might know how to clean your washing machine, keeping it dry, clean and odour-free during hot weather is a whole other story. Luckily, there is a simple trick you can do to keep it sanitary and free from mould, no matter how much you use it.

Cleaning trick to remove washing machine mould in heatwave

Have you been wondering recently why your washing machine smells so bad? Don't panic just yet, there are a few reasons for more intense odours.

“Heatwaves create the perfect environment for mould growth inside washing machines, particularly if moisture gets trapped in the drum or detergent drawer after use," says Heather Nixon, sustainability, NPD and regulatory manager at Bio-D.

"A washing machine might look clean after it’s been used, but residual water, detergent build-up and humid air can encourage mould spores and bacteria to multiply surprisingly quickly," she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if you've avoided putting things in your washing machine you shouldn't; the appliance is still vulnerable to developing smells and mould. There is a simple, quick and efficient fix.

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“Simple habits such as ventilating the drum and drawer between washes make a noticeable difference in preventing foul smells and mould from developing all year round, but particularly during the intense hot spells that the UK often experiences during the summer, when fluctuating temperatures and humidity levels can create damp conditions where mould and mildew thrive," explains Heather.

She adds, "Leaving the washing machine door and detergent drawers open for several hours after each cycle allows the trapped moisture to fully escape without having to use harsh chemicals."

You don't need to invest in luxury cleaning products to fix the issue; simply airing the machine out regularly can make all the difference.

You will still need to regularly clean the rubber seal on your washing machine, as well as the drum and drawers from time to time.

"Combined with regular wiping and occasionally running a hotter maintenance wash, these small preventative steps can help keep washing machines fresher and cleaner for longer," finishes Heather.

Another more obvious odour hotspot is your outdoor and indoor bins. Knowing how to keep a bin smelling fresh during summer will help keep away pests and make taking the bins out much more pleasant.