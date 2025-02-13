Laundry expert reveals the unlikely 54p solution for stubborn stains and mould build-up

Are you prone to spills and stains? Whether you're clumsy or someone in your home is, frequently tackling stains when doing the laundry soon becomes frustrating. Having a quick, effective solution can take the stress away.

From removing stains from your carpet to dealing with those worrying yellow stains from your pillows, we do more deep cleaning in our everyday lives than we'd like. When it comes to stain removal, a solution that doesn't involve endless scrubbing is always preferred.

This is why this latest expert cleaning hack caught our attention, thanks to its lack of elbow grease and being a budget household ingredient. That's right, the key to effortless stain removal has been hiding in our medicine cabinets all along – it's aspirin.

Aspirin laundry hack for tackling stains

Stains seem to happen at the worst possible moments, usually on our whitest clothes. So, while you may know how to remove coffee stains around your home, tackling your clothes and bedding is a whole other ordeal.

"When it comes to stubborn stains and pesky mould in laundry, you don’t need to spend a fortune on expensive removers. The solution might already be in your medicine cabinet - aspirin," says Laundry expert Deyan Dimitrov, the CEO of Laundryheap.

He explains the cleaning power behind aspirin, "Aspirin contains acetylsalicylic acid, which helps break down stains, brighten whites, and even tackle mould spores lurking in fabric. It’s a game-changer for anyone dealing with yellowed shirts, sweat stains, or mildew odours on towels."

As well as being a powerful cleaner, you can pick up aspirin for a very low cost with own-brand packets starting at around 50p. Similar to cleaning with denture tablets, this hack is cheap, simple and effective.

"It’s also eco-friendly, free from harsh chemicals or artificial whiteners, and gentle on fabrics, unlike bleach, which can weaken fibres," adds Deyan.

So, how do you achieve this natural deep clean? Deyan recommends crushing 5-6 uncoated aspirin tablets and dissolving them in a bowl of warm water. Then, soak the stained clothes in the solution for a few hours or overnight for more stubborn stains. All that's left to do is wash them as normal in your machine.

If you're struggling with preventing mould in your home then this hack can also help with affected fabrics.

"Aspiring is great for removing mildew from clothes, curtains, and even washing machines. Just crush five aspirin tablets and mix them with water to create a paste. For an extra boost, you can add white vinegar or lemon juice," explains Deyan.

"Apply the paste to affected areas, leave for 30 minutes, then wash as usual. You can also add dissolved aspirin to your detergent drawer to deep-clean your machine," He adds.

And it's not just stain removal, aspirin can also help whiten your best sheets so they look brand new again. Talk about a wonder product.

Deyan says, "If your white sheets are looking a little yellow or grey, aspirin can bring them back to life. Dissolve 3-5 aspirin tablets in lukewarm water and add the solution to your wash. For an even brighter result, soak them overnight in the bathtub in this solution before popping them in the washing machine."

Now you're prepared for the next spaghetti spill, mouldy wardrobe discovery and even for reviving those grey-looking sheets. Life changed.

Don't have an aspirin in? Denyan says it's absolutely no problem, when you're in a bind you can use Alka-Seltzer as an alternative.

"Dissolve two tablets in 4 cups of water and leave your clothes to soak overnight, and then wash as usual. Outside of the medicine cabinet, you can also use white vinegar or baking soda as alternative stain removers you might already have in your home," he explains.