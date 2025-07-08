Live
Amazon Prime Day live: today's best deals hand-picked by our shopping experts
Prime Day deals start today
Amazon Prime Day officially begins today, and this year's sale is bigger and longer than ever with four days of deals. Whether you're elevating your home or garden, refreshing your wardrobe, investing in health tech, or splurging on some skincare, we'll be here throughout the event to guide you through the sale and bring you the very best live deals before they sell out.
What can you expect? We'll bring you hand-picked deals on everything from beauty tools and wellness essentials to the latest kitchen appliances and fashion finds, all chosen with women over 40 in mind.
I’ve been a lifestyle journalist for nearly 18 years, and I’ve covered every major sales event going - including every Amazon Prime Day since the very first one, ten years ago. I love the buzz of unearthing a brilliant bargain or discovering a game-changing item you can’t wait to tell your friends about, and I’m here to help you find those things that make life easier, lovelier, or just a little more luxurious.
Our team of shopping experts and lifestyle editors will be updating this hub throughout Prime Day, only sharing their tried-and-tested editor recommendations on products in the sale, plus expert shopping advice on how to make the most of Amazon Prime Day. Save time by shopping our very best deals of the day below, continually refreshed, because why scroll if you don't have to?
- Head straight to the best Amazon Prime Day deals
Quick Prime deals
- Homes: Shop price drops on top kitchen appliances
- Health: Save on smart watches and health tech
- Beauty: Offers on hair tools, skincare, make-up, and more
- Fashion: Bargains from bras to boots
Today's best deals
Hailed the "best stand mixer of all time" and a piece you can expect to pass down to the generations by our Homes Ecommerce Editor, who put it to the test, this iconic Kitchen Aid stand mixer has a whopping 35% off on day one of Prime Day - worth it, for something you can expect to pass down to generations.
This De'Longhi model stars in our guide to the best dehumidifiers as the one to buy for a bedroom - it's so quiet that our Homes E-commerce Editor, who reviewed it, found she had to keep checking it was on. She says you could meditate without it distracting you!
Track your health around the clock with heart rate, sleep, stress and hydration monitoring, plus cycle tracking for women. Choose from 20+ sports apps and guided workouts, with Garmin Coach to help you reach your goals. Now 12% off for Prime Day.
Track your fitness with 40+ exercise modes, built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and personalised insights like Daily Readiness and Active Zone Minutes. You can also stay connected on the move with music controls, Google Maps, Wallet, call/text notifications, and a vibrant, customisable touchscreen.
In our guide to the best shampoos for fine hair, our Beauty Editor picked a product from this brand as her top choice for best budget buy - but this is an even better deal, plus this one contains Vitamin B7 and collagen to help hair feel thicker and fuller.
This powerful, lightweight hair dryer is designed to dry and style hair quickly with minimal heat damage. It comes with intelligent attachments for smoothing, shaping, and defining, making it ideal for all hair types, including curly and frizz-prone textures.
A great all-rounder, the canvas material means you can chuck these in the washing machine. The Princess of Wales has worn them too!
When we put this bra to the test for our guide to the most comfortable bras, this one was our 'best loungewear' choice - it's that comfortable.
What time does Prime Day start?
Amazon Prime Day 2025 started at midnight on Tuesday 15th July, and will run until 11:59pm on Friday 18th July. For four days, Prime members have access to thousands of deals across every shopping category, from health and home to fashion and beauty. New deals and time-limited discounts will be announced throughout the epic sale event.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Hello, I'm Heidi Scrimgeour, Ecommerce Editor at Woman & Home - welcome to our Prime Day deals live hub! Consider this your go-to destination for the best offers across homes, health, fashion, and beauty, all selected by our expert shopping writers and carefully curated with women over 40 in mind.
I've been a women's lifestyle journalist for almost 18 years, and I specialise in shopping advice, buying guides and gift edits designed to help you find the best lifestyle buys across home, health, fashion and beauty.
Whether you're hunting for home deals to make daily life feel more luxurious, or thinking of trying a new beauty tool while it's a little more affordable, this is where you'll find all the best Prime Day deals, expertly curated by writers who genuinely rate the items they're recommending, and who have taken the time to check they're true bargains and not cheaper elsewhere. Throughout Amazon's first-ever four-day Prime Day sale, our editorial team will be right here sharing real-time updates on all the deals worth knowing about.
Let's get the Prime Day party started!