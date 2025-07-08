Amazon Prime Day live: today's best deals hand-picked by our shopping experts

Amazon Prime Day officially begins today, and this year's sale is bigger and longer than ever with four days of deals. Whether you're elevating your home or garden, refreshing your wardrobe, investing in health tech, or splurging on some skincare, we'll be here throughout the event to guide you through the sale and bring you the very best live deals before they sell out.

What can you expect? We'll bring you hand-picked deals on everything from beauty tools and wellness essentials to the latest kitchen appliances and fashion finds, all chosen with women over 40 in mind.

I’ve been a lifestyle journalist for nearly 18 years, and I’ve covered every major sales event going - including every Amazon Prime Day since the very first one, ten years ago. I love the buzz of unearthing a brilliant bargain or discovering a game-changing item you can’t wait to tell your friends about, and I’m here to help you find those things that make life easier, lovelier, or just a little more luxurious.

Our team of shopping experts and lifestyle editors will be updating this hub throughout Prime Day, only sharing their tried-and-tested editor recommendations on products in the sale, plus expert shopping advice on how to make the most of Amazon Prime Day. Save time by shopping our very best deals of the day below, continually refreshed, because why scroll if you don't have to?

Head straight to the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Quick Prime deals

Back to the top ⤴

Today's best deals

Save 35% KitchenAid 4.8L: was £549 now £357.95 at Amazon Hailed the "best stand mixer of all time" and a piece you can expect to pass down to the generations by our Homes Ecommerce Editor, who put it to the test, this iconic Kitchen Aid stand mixer has a whopping 35% off on day one of Prime Day - worth it, for something you can expect to pass down to generations.

Save 12% Garmin Venu 2S: was £179.99 now £159 at Amazon Track your health around the clock with heart rate, sleep, stress and hydration monitoring, plus cycle tracking for women. Choose from 20+ sports apps and guided workouts, with Garmin Coach to help you reach your goals. Now 12% off for Prime Day.

Save 31% Google Fitbit Charge 6: was £144.48 now £100.14 at Amazon Track your fitness with 40+ exercise modes, built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and personalised insights like Daily Readiness and Active Zone Minutes. You can also stay connected on the move with music controls, Google Maps, Wallet, call/text notifications, and a vibrant, customisable touchscreen.

Save 18% Shark SpeedStyle Pro Hair Dryer: was £219.99 now £179.66 at Amazon This powerful, lightweight hair dryer is designed to dry and style hair quickly with minimal heat damage. It comes with intelligent attachments for smoothing, shaping, and defining, making it ideal for all hair types, including curly and frizz-prone textures.

Back to the top ⤴

What time does Prime Day start?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 started at midnight on Tuesday 15th July, and will run until 11:59pm on Friday 18th July. For four days, Prime members have access to thousands of deals across every shopping category, from health and home to fashion and beauty. New deals and time-limited discounts will be announced throughout the epic sale event.

Back to the top ⤴