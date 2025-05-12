The 'ice cream manicure' is the soft, minimalist nail trend everyone will be wearing this season

IIf you're struggling to find nail inspiration that doesn't involve a pastel hue, the 'ice cream manicure' is the latest wearable nail trend that's set to be everywhere this season - and beyond.

Pastels for warmer weather aren't revolutionary, but it's clear that colourful manicures are topping the list of 2025 nail trends. The last few months have seen us wave goodbye to the once popular glazed, neutral nail trends and welcome in bright, joyful hues, from soft lilac nails to juicy cranberry nails.

That said, natural and minimalistic shades are making a case to remain in the mix with the latest nail trend, the 'ice cream manicure'. The clue to the look is in its gourmand name, and this delectable manicure couldn't be more perfect for the upcoming spring-summer months.

Why we'll be wearing the trending ice cream manicure all summer long

Its name might lead you to expect intricate nail art, perhaps of waffle cones and scoops of sprinkle-adorned ice cream, but this trend is quite the opposite. Blurring the lines between French tips and ombré nails, the ice cream manicure takes inspiration from creamy hues of icy dessert and blends them together for an elegant finish.

The design spotlights a pink-nude base that's seamlessly blended into a soft white shade towards the tip of the nail - think Neapolitan ice cream, minus the chocolate. The look is then completed with an ultra-glossy top coat for an enviable sheen.

As is the case with many barely-there nail designs, this trend can be easily tailored to suit a variety of nail shapes and lengths, from square nails to short almond nails. However, the real key to nailing this look is all within the prep and nail care, for example, uniform nail shapes and knowing how to maintain your cuticles at home.

Our ice cream manicure essentials

For those looking to jump on board the trend, we've curated an edit of the three staple buys you'll need in your nailcare arsenal. Don't forget a nourishing cuticle oil (we'd recommend the L'Occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil) and one of the best nail strengtheners to ensure your manicure goes the distance.

Pinky base coat Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in 'Sheer Fantasy' View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 Nail the perfect base with Essie's Gel Couture Nail Polish in 'Sheer Fantasy' - a pink that's a go-to for any minimalist manicure. Equipped with the brand's Flex E Gel Technology, this polish adapts to the nails' natural movement to help resist chipping and allows up to 15 days of wear time with a smooth, high-gloss finish. Pearly white polish Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Varnish 'White on Time' View at Look Fantastic RRP: £4.99 Just like with any French tip design, a bright, pearly white is key for bringing this ombré look together. Enter, Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri Nail Polish. This 3-in-1 formula arrives equipped with a base and top coat to allow for long wear. Its crisp white hue glides onto the talon for an opaque, streak-free finish, drying down in a quick 60 seconds - what more could you ask for? Glossy top coat OPI Mirror Shine Top Coat View at Look Fantastic RRP: £17.60 The pièce de résistance to any manicure, this OPI Mirror Shine Top Coat not only locks your look in place to prevent chipping and peeling, but also imparts an enviable glossy finish. Not to mention, it's quick to dry down and promises a seamless, streak-free application.

Need inspiration on how to wear the ice cream manicure? From short square designs to peachy interpretations, we've curated a list of five ways you can wear the trend on your very own talons.

5 ways to wear the trending ice cream manicure

1. Square ice cream manicure

At this point, we're convinced that every nail design looks great on square nails, and the ice cream manicure trend is no different. For this look, a quality nail file will be your best friend to ensure you get a sharp and uniform shape on each finger. We'd recommend investing in a handy manicure tool set, like the Tweezerman Manicure Kit, so you're equipped with everything you could need.

2. Almond ice cream manicure

If an almond nail shape is more to your liking, you'll be pleased to know that this delicately soft nail design can be adopted by the elongated shape for a sophisticated and effortless finish.

3. Short squoval ice cream manicure

Calling all short nail lovers, squoval nails are the latest chic, timeless shape to steadily gain popularity, and they pair perfectly with this Mr Whippy-esque trend.

4. Peach ice cream manicure

The great thing about the ice cream manicure trend is that the base shade can be easily customised to suit your wants and desires. For example, this peachy take on the trend, which gives it a warmer and somewhat juicier feel, especially when paired with this high-shine top coat.

5. Sparkle ice cream manicure

For those looking to take their manicure to the next level, why not incorporate a sprinkle of sparkles? Either opt for a pink base coat infused with a hint of glitter (like the Leighton Denny Blush Pink Nail Illuminator) for a barely-there approach, or a sparkly top coat for some extra pizzazz.