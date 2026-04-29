For soft and seamless spring makeup, Emily Blunt's bronzer and nude lippie is a winning combo

If you want to add a soft, spring feel to your makeup routine but aren't sure which products to add or lose, Emily Blunt has just delivered the ultimate formula for a fresh but subtle look - and it relies on just two key products.

Though swapping your best foundations for lighter tinted moisturisers and serums is always a good place to start when warmer weather arrives, to achieve a really radiant and wearable look, it's actually the best bronzers and nude lipsticks we would suggest seeking out. Especially after seeing Emily Blunt's rosy and softly sun-kissed look during The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere.

The actress sported a diffused, cream bronzer on her cheeks and an iconic, rose-nude colour on her lips, both of which seamlessly complement each other, creating the sort of makeup that would perfectly suit a spring wedding or garden party. And yes, we know the exact products behind her look.

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Why we love Emily Blunt's bronzer and nude lip combo for spring occasions

It's no exaggeration when we say that the press and premieres for The Devil Wears Prada 2 have been a goldmine of style and beauty inspiration. From our spring nails to our new-season makeup routine, every outing from the glamorous cast has brought with it a new idea or lesson. One of which is that a trusty bronzer and signature nude lippie can easily transform your everyday makeup into an elevated occasion look.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage)

This particular guidance was delivered by Emily Blunt on April 22nd, as she stepped onto the red carpet for the London premiere in a custom Balenciaga outfit and sporting a classic matte nude lip and a touch of bronzer across her cheekbones. The look, which was created by celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher, consisted of all Charlotte Tilbury products and afforded a very soft focus and subtle finish, whilst still feeling very polished.

As for which of the brand's bronzers and nude lipsticks to opt for, Streicher posted a full breakdown on Instagram, sharing that the brand's Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer and iconic Pillow Talk shade were behind Blunt's rosy, soft-matte look.

Exact match Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer View at SpaceNK RRP: £47 Available in four shades, this creamy bronzer is easy to blend and offers up to 16 hours of wear. It offers a sun-kissed 'second-skin' finish and is infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and provitamin D3. Exact match Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick Duo £47.20 at Charlotte Tilbury UK RRP: £59 Touted as one of the best nude lipsticks on the market, Pillow Talk is always a classic choice, with its creamy, matte finish and rosy tint. This duo includes the original iconic shade and Pillow Talk Medium, which is slightly darker, so you can mix and match. or try... Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream Soleil Tan View at Sephora RRP: £50 If you've already tried Charlotte Tilbury's cream bronzer, our beauty team also love Chanel's Les Beiges Bronzing Cream, with its buildable and easy-to-blend formula. or try... Merit Signature Lip Blush View at Merit Beauty RRP: £25 If you're not a lover of pink-nude shades, Merit's 'Vendôme' shade is a lovely warm nude. It has a sheer matte finish that feels beautifully lightweight and comfortable.

If you're someone who tends to wear foundation, mascara and a bit of blush day to day, the addition of a warm, sculpting bronzer and rosy-nude lip, like Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk, is ideal for easily enhancing your makeup for spring occasions without making it feel as though you're wearing much more makeup.

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The nude lip, especially, is understated and yet polished, meaning it will go with every outfit (casual or formal), but just adds another chic layer to your look.