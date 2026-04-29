For soft and seamless spring makeup, Emily Blunt's bronzer and nude lippie is a winning combo

If you want to update your makeup for spring occasions but aren't sure where to start, let Emily Blunt's makeup be your guide.

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in News
Emily Blunt is pictured wearing rose-nude lipstick and a red dress at the &quot;The Devil Wears Prada 2&quot; European Premiere inside Leicester Square on April 22, 2026 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Gareth Cattermole)

If you want to add a soft, spring feel to your makeup routine but aren't sure which products to add or lose, Emily Blunt has just delivered the ultimate formula for a fresh but subtle look - and it relies on just two key products.

Though swapping your best foundations for lighter tinted moisturisers and serums is always a good place to start when warmer weather arrives, to achieve a really radiant and wearable look, it's actually the best bronzers and nude lipsticks we would suggest seeking out. Especially after seeing Emily Blunt's rosy and softly sun-kissed look during The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere.

Article continues below

Why we love Emily Blunt's bronzer and nude lip combo for spring occasions

It's no exaggeration when we say that the press and premieres for The Devil Wears Prada 2 have been a goldmine of style and beauty inspiration. From our spring nails to our new-season makeup routine, every outing from the glamorous cast has brought with it a new idea or lesson. One of which is that a trusty bronzer and signature nude lippie can easily transform your everyday makeup into an elevated occasion look.

Emily Blunt is pictured wearing rose-nude lipstick and a red dress at the European Premiere of &quot;The Devil Wears Prada 2&quot; in Leicester Square on April 22, 2026 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage)

This particular guidance was delivered by Emily Blunt on April 22nd, as she stepped onto the red carpet for the London premiere in a custom Balenciaga outfit and sporting a classic matte nude lip and a touch of bronzer across her cheekbones. The look, which was created by celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher, consisted of all Charlotte Tilbury products and afforded a very soft focus and subtle finish, whilst still feeling very polished.

As for which of the brand's bronzers and nude lipsticks to opt for, Streicher posted a full breakdown on Instagram, sharing that the brand's Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer and iconic Pillow Talk shade were behind Blunt's rosy, soft-matte look.

If you're someone who tends to wear foundation, mascara and a bit of blush day to day, the addition of a warm, sculpting bronzer and rosy-nude lip, like Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk, is ideal for easily enhancing your makeup for spring occasions without making it feel as though you're wearing much more makeup.

The nude lip, especially, is understated and yet polished, meaning it will go with every outfit (casual or formal), but just adds another chic layer to your look.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.