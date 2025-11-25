I constantly reach for this natural-looking bronzer to mimic healthy, sun-kissed glowing skin in the winter
If your complexion is in need of a pick-me-up this season, our Beauty Writer has just the recommendation for you...
From hard-to-blend buys to quick-to-fade options, I've tried dozens of cream bronzers but this Charlotte Tilbury formula continues to impress me each time I apply it.
Much like one of the best mascaras for straight lashes or a quality coverage concealer, using the best bronzer is an absolute non-negotiable in my everyday makeup routine. I like to maintain my summer complexion all year round, meaning I'm always on the hunt for the best bronzer for fair skin that gives my skin a sun-kissed appearance, that is still natural enough that it makes others question if I've had some winter sun.
Thankfully, after much trial and error, I've discovered one of the best Charlotte Tilbury products to deliver exactly what I've been looking for - healthy-looking skin. So, if you're anything like me and seeking a Hollywood glow, I've got just the product for you - and it currently has 25% off.
You can currently nab our Digital Beauty Writer's favourite bronzer for a faux glow in the Black Friday sales for 25% less than its usual price tag.
The cream bronzer that mimics a natural summer glow, even in the cold winter months
While there are classic powder formulas and newer liquid bronzing drop iterations, I always find myself reaching for one of the best cream bronzers to give my complexion a sun-kissed glow. After years of trialling different formulas, I've finally found one that is not only easily blendable into the skin, but is also buildable, meaning you can achieve your desired finish - whether that be a soft, natural glow or a deeper bronze.
Beauty Writer-approved
RRP: £45
Forget basking in the sun, this cream bronzer unlocks a sun-kissed complexion in an instant. Infused with finely-milled pearls, hyaluronic acid and vitamin D3, this formula aims to hydrate the skin as you apply, leaving a silky and luminous finish. Not to mention, it also boasts a film-forming resin to lock in the skincare benefits for long-lasting, humidity-resistant wear. With four different shades to choose from, this buy is a must for achieving a healthy, glowing complexion all year round.
Unlike other cream bronzers on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Bronzer boasts a hydrating, skincare-infused formula that prevents a stubborn, difficult-to-blend application. Instead, it glides onto the skin, seamlessly buffing into the complexion, without any rigorous blending or dragging of the skin required.
As for how it actually looks on the skin, it doesn't have any obviously orange undertones which allows for an incredibly natural finish. Not to mention, it delivers a gorgeous soft-focus, blurred effect that contributes to a seamless complexion - without any harsh lines. Plus, it also gets points for its longevity, lasting all day long without fading, creasing or slipping.
Although I already loved the bronzer upon initial application, my theory was confirmed when I walked into the office and Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar, immediately complimented my 'healthy complexion' before quizzing me on how I achieved the look.
Despite boasting a slightly pricier price tag of £45, I must also commend its large pan of formula that hosts an impressive 21g of product. Only requiring a quick swirl of your brush to unlock bronzed skin, this is set to last you a while - even when using it each and every day.
How to apply Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Bronzer
As previously mentioned, the great thing about this bronzer is that its incredibly natural finish makes application a breeze. Unlike other cream bronzers on the market, this formula effortlessly melts into the skin, without clinging to certain areas of the complexion.
However, the key is knowing which type of brush to use. If you want a more defined finish, I'd recommend a denser brush (such as the Real Techniques Flat Contour brush from the Face Base Set), however a slightly fluffier bristled brush, like the Real Techniques Tapered Cheek Brush, will give you a soft-focus finish.
In order to achieve a comprehensive sun-kissed effect, I prefer to use the '3' method to apply my cream bronzer. This essentially means buffing it onto the perimeters of my complexion in a number 3-shape, starting on my forehead before softly blending it into the contours of my cheekbones, and finishing with circular motions along my jawline.
