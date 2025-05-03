Finally! A gradual tan that instantly takes on my very pale skin – I'll be living in it this summer

My skin is the epitome of fair – very pale complexion, freckles and moles everywhere, and a mere wink of the sun and I'd burn without SPF. The only way my skin will ever achieve a sun-kissed glow is via a bottle of tan.

And trust me, I have tried my fair share over the years. Having such pale skin I've found takes a certain strength of product to dull my blinding white limbs. For a long time I found the best fake tan for pale skin to be St Tropez classic bronzing mousse, which required longer 'marinading' time on my legs particularly, and made me smell like biscuits. Which I accepted in return for the 'natural' tan I would often get complemented on.

But having three young kids, work and everything in-between, a tan needing least eight hours to take and extensive exfoliation to remove unsightly patches after a few days became way too much of a faff. So I decided to give gradual tans a go to see if these 'apply and leave' products could build to enough of a colour to notice.

The move was endorsed by my expert colleagues. "Whether you’re a self-tan novice or prefer a natural sun-kissed finish, gradual tans are a great option for those seeking a healthy, confidence-boosting glow," says woman&home digital beauty writer Sennen Prickett. "Not only are they easy to apply, allowing for a streak-free appearance, but they also typically boast nourishing formulas that work to simultaneously hydrate the skin for a soft, supple complexion."

Not sure where to start, the team recommended I try Bondi Sands, and for a year I never looked back from its Gradual Tanning Milk. After just a couple of days of use, my upper body had a lovely warm colour to it, and it was so quick and fuss-free – I was sold. However, I was recently disappointed to realise the ingredients in my much-loved product had been tweaked and now came complete with a sickly-sweet smell I can't get used to.

The good news is the Bondi Sands gradual tanning range has grown significantly and, having now tested all of them, the Bondi Sands Tinted Skin Perfector Gradual Tanning Lotion has quickly become my go-to, and will soon secure a firm spot on our best gradual tans round-up. Here's why.

It adds colour instantly

The lotion is very different to gradual tans I have previously used, which are much like moisturiser in appearance and texture. While the Tinted Skin Perfector is thick and creamy still, it's not white like most others, it's a very dark brown, which adds instant colour.

The first time I squeezed the bottle on to my hand was quite shock - the colour I was sure would look far too dark on my skin. But I was really pleasantly surprised to find a quick rub in evened it out to leave a beautiful matte brown colour that looks very natural and makes my confidence soar.

Before (l) and after (r) – It took about 4 minutes in total to apply the product to both legs (Image credit: Future)

It builds over time

While this product adds instant colour, I noticed it was lost after showering for the first time. But this is sold as a gradual tan, which builds over time. And so while the colour loss was really noticeable after washing the first couple of times, after a few days of use - much like the other Bondi Sands products - it had left a base colour that was much closer to the darker colour it initially left. Once it has built up, I use it again every couple of days as a top up, or again if I am going out or want a bit of an instant colour boost.

It's easy and fuss-free

One of the main reasons for switching to a gradual tan was convenience - a product I could put on as often as I want and not need to worry about washing off. But where this product excels is the added element of instant colour - so if you can use it at the last minute and get a beautiful colour straight away.

I have also found it much easier to get an even application. Often with the mousse tans I would miss spots or find areas like my knuckles and ankles would look uneven. The moisturiser-type consistency of this product makes it much easier to apply evenly, and if you miss a spot, it's simple to just fill and blend in the gaps.

It doesn't transfer to clothes or bedding

The colour of this gradual tan made me very apprehensive about wearing light coloured clothes with it on, and it going on bed sheets - particularly in the heat. Like most tans it advises you wait until it is fully dry before dressing, which I was very careful to do.

So far I haven't had any issues with colour transfer, but I'm interested to see if this changes as the weather gets warmer. And will report back with any updates on that front.

The colour of this tan isn't the most pleasant - but it works brilliantly! (Image credit: Future)

It costs more, but is worth it

When not on sale (which this often is), a 150ml bottle of the Tinted Skin Perfector costs £14, which lasts me roughly 2-3 weeks, depending on use. When I compare that to a bottle of St Tropez mousse, which retails for £34, the gradual tan works out more expensive as the mousse would last months rather than weeks. But the product demands you use it for a period of time each week in order to get what it promises to deliver.

So it's worth considering what you'd be willing to pay for the convenience and the instant natural-looking colour this gradual tan offers. For what it gives me and the confidence I feel when wearing, I think it's worth every penny.

It's great for holiday

One of the best things about this particular gradual tans is how it can give you instant colour while on holiday too. I have taken the Tinted Skin Perfector away with me a few times now, and I love how it removes any worry I might have of losing my tan while lounging in a pool all day. A top up in the evening brings the colour right back and starts the process of building up that warm colour all over again.

It smells lovely

I have come to put up with all manner of fake tan smells over the years, some of which have been quite unpleasant. So it's always lovely to find a product I genuinely love to use that smells good too. The scent, in fact, is very subtle, and quickly after application isn't something I notice, which makes a very refreshing change after spending years of smelling like a Digestive.

