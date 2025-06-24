I'll be wearing this natural-looking Isle of Paradise gradual tan for the entire sunny season and beyond

As a self-tan connoisseur, I can confidently admit that I've tried dozens of fake tans over the years - but I've never tried one with such a natural-looking finish as the Isle of Paradise Daily Self-Tan Lotion.

During the summer months, I typically find myself parking my usual best fake tans in favour of the array of the best gradual tans nestled away within my tanning collection. Considering they are easy to apply, nourishing on the skin and deliver a subtle healthy glow, for me it's a no-brainer.

In fact, I pride myself on being able to spot a quality gradual tan formula and this one has left such a good impression that it's earned a spot in my own tanning arsenal. Boasting skincare benefits and delivering a radiant sun-kissed finish, I'll be relying on this formula all summer long - and it would make one of the best fake tans for pale skin.

The gradual tan I'll be wearing all summer dress season long

While the powder blue bottle might not be the usual aesthetic-looking number you're used to, it's the formula housed inside that is worth raving about. It's not just me who's a fan of this buy, it actually boasts a plethora of highly-rated reviews from an array of customers.

One shopper hailed its ability to deliver natural results: "A lovely hint of colour, especially on my legs and not a streak in sight." Another review pinpointed its pleasant scent: "it doesn’t have the usual ‘smell’ other gradual tan lotions have."

Isle Of Paradise Gradual Self-Tan Lotion Light/Medium View at Boots RRP: £9.99 Infused with vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this lightweight gradual tanning lotion has skincare benefits at its core. Not only does it quickly absorb to reveal a naturally radiant, sun-kissed finish, it also simultaneously works to brighten and hydrate the complexion, too.

Upon first impressions, I was taken aback by the notable size of the bottle that this gradual tan arrives in - in fact, it holds a huge 375ml. This is even more impressive when you take into account its affordable price tag, which you can snap up for less than £10.

Boasting a light, fluid lotion texture, this gradual tan effortlessly glides onto the skin, leaving your complexion with a noticeably hydrated feel. Not to mention, it's also incredibly buildable - without causing the dreaded 'tiger bread' finish, as I have experienced with other tans.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Instead, it delivers the most natural-looking, healthy glow that gives a week spent in the sun a run for its money. Its sun-kissed effect also doesn't cling onto the drier areas of the skin, such as wrists, elbows and knees - all of which are huge plus points in my books.

It is worth noting that it has a fairly thin consistency, nor does it have a guide colour, which others may see as a negative but I didn't find either of these to cause a problem when I applied the formula directly onto the skin with a tanning mitt.

How to apply the Isle of Paradise Gradual Tan

To allow for a seamless finish, be sure to prep your skin with one of the best body exfoliators prior to application. One of the main benefits of gradual tans is that you can easily apply it using your hands using circular motions. Alternatively, for those trying to avoid tanning mistakes (ahem, like orange hands), you can also opt to apply the formula with a tanning mitt, which will ensure a seamless and streak-free application.