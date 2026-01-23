Claudia Winkleman's favourite self-tan has earned a faithful spot in my routine – here's why

As is the case with every season, I have been hooked on The Traitors, relying on the show to perk up my January blues. But there's just one thing (other than the drama of the deception game itself) that has been captivating my attention, Claudia Winkleman's tan.

I declare myself as a self-tan aficionado, priding myself on my ability to scout out the best fake tan for mature skin and applying the best fake tan for your face on a weekly basis to ensure I have a healthy-looking complexion – even in the depths of winter. So, after doing some research and discovering the exact buy behind Claudia Winkleman's iconic tan, I knew I had to try it out for myself.

Unlike typical self-tans, the presenter's go-to boasts buildable, natural-looking results and an easy-to-apply formula, making it especially great for fake tan novices or those in a time crunch. With all that said, these are my honest thoughts on Winkleman's favourite self-tan pads – hint, I will be reaching for them again.

My thoughts on the self-tan behind Claudia Winkleman's Traitors glow

You might've already heard about the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, a favourite glow-boosting exfoliator amongst beauty editors, however did you know they have a self-tan sister product? Say hello to the brand's Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self Tanner, with options for both body and face, which combine the exfoliating powers of the Universal Daily Peel with a natural-looking self-tan.

After years of speculation (and some pointers towards using, ahem, gravy granules), Claudia answered the question on everyone's lips in an interview with Get The Gloss, what fake tan does she wear? "I am simply obsessed with the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pads," Claudia revealed.

So now you know the ins and outs of the self-tans in question, and the fact that Claudia is a big fan, you might be intrigued to hear my thoughts on the two formulas. Well, you'll be pleased to know that, despite my scepticism, I was left impressed with both buys.

The body pads are essentially large, waffle-textured wipes that are designed to be swept over the body in circular motions, beginning with your lower body and working your way up, which I found made for an incredibly easy application. I did notice that the wipes began to feel slightly drier by the time I reached my upper body, which meant I was left with an even more natural-looking glow on my arms and around my décolletage.

On the right, Sennen's next-day results after applying the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Self-Tan Pads for Body (Image credit: Future/Space NK/Sennen Prickett)

It dried down almost instantly, however I chose to follow the brand's recommendation of following the application with one of the best-smelling body lotions to boost hydration and enhance the longevity of the tan.

While the results of the tan itself were subtle, yet buildable through multiple applications during the week, I noticed a huge difference in the appearance of my skin. Dullness, texture and uneven skin tones were minimised for a more airbrushed-like appearance. Plus, I didn't notice any streaking or missed areas – a big win when using any self-tan.

As for the face self-tan pads, the application was essentially the same as the body version, using circular motions and applying one of the best face moisturisers over the top. Personally, I found this even easier on my face as the towelette was a lot smaller and kept its moisture for the entire application.

(Image credit: Future/Space NK/Sennen Prickett)

In terms of results, this formula takes slightly longer to develop, at 3-4 hours, however I noticed a difference within the first two hours after application. The finish wasn't overly obvious that I was wearing self-tan, instead it gave me an even tone and healthy glow. That said, I can imagine it is easily buildable to achieve your depth of tan preferences, however be careful not to use these pads more than 2-3 times a week, in order to avoid over-exfoliation of your complexion.