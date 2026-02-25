Duchess Sophie's comfy espadrilles and floral maxi skirt are a combination you can rely on for springtime elegance
Her outfit in Nepal last year was stunning and it's the perfect style inspiration for the season ahead
There's no doubt about it, Duchess Sophie's favourite spring/summer shoes are definitely espadrilles and she has quite the collection, ranging from wedges to flats. Her TOMS flatform Valencia shoes fall in between, as they give extra lift whilst still being perfect for the daytime.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has worn them a lot, including last February when she was on a six-day trip to Nepal. The weather was admittedly far warmer there but looking back at her visit to the National Botanic Garden I can't help dreaming about espadrille and maxi skirt outfits.
This kind of look incorporates classic designs, as well as fashion colour trends, and Sophie styled her espadrilles with a floral skirt, white t-shirt and blush pink blazer. It screamed spring and the flatform on her shoes gave them a more formal edge than you'd typically get with flat espadrilles.
Shop Sophie's Espadrilles
Exact Match
Featuring a flatform that gives elevation without being a wedge, these espadrilles are something you can style for both daytime and evening occasions. They have rubber soles wrapped in rope, canvas uppers and a padded heel.
Shop Floral Maxi Skirts
The Valencia design features a rubber sole wrapped in rope to give that traditional jute look, and the heel is padded for comfort. Duchess Sophie owns the plain white canvas versions, though TOMS also make these in various other colours and patterns.
Personally, I think hers are one of the cleverest choices as they're so neutral that you can pair them with almost any outfit and they're more elevated than your best white trainers without being ultra smart.
The platform also accentuates this and you could easily wear espadrilles like these in the daytime without feeling over-dressed or uncomfortable. The Duchess of Edinburgh styled hers with her Zimmerman maxi skirt featuring a watercolour-esque floral pattern cascading upwards from the hem.
The print looks like pink poppies and this piece comes with a raffia belt attached as part of the design, though adding a separate belt to a skirt is really easy to do and is a cost-effective way to switch things up. Sophie's skirt fell to just above her espadrilles and created an elegant leg-elongating silhouette.
She tucked in a white T-shirt and layered over a pastel pink single-breasted blazer. Blush tones are very on-trend for spring/summer 2026 and the royal is a long-time fan of them anyway.
"If Barbie pink isn't for you, paler petal colours are much easier to work into your wardrobe," says woman&home's Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "As Sophie shows, a pink blazer will perfectly complement florals, but you could try pairing yours with jeans for a smart casual weekend look too."
The Duchess of Edinburgh's ensemble was sophisticated for Day 3 of her Nepal visit, though swapping a blazer for a cardigan or denim jacket would make it more low-key. The beauty of the maxi skirt and espadrille combination is that it's easy to dress up or down with other pieces and is quite timeless.
She wore hers for a tour of the National Botanic Garden, where she helped school children to plant a rhododendron (Nepal's national flower). Duchess Sophie also visited the Living Mountain Lab at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development and the Gurkha Welfare Trust Welfare Centre where she and Prince Edward met Gurkha veterans, widows and staff.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits.
