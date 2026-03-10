Gillian Anderson just mixed two of our favourite spring patterns to create a timeless and playful look

Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but they really are one of the season’s must-have prints – and Gillian Anderson gave them a fresh and timeless twist with her latest look.

Celebrating the upcoming release of her hotly anticipated book More, which comes out in September, she mixed the go-to print of florals with the equally classic and spring-ready pattern of polka dots in her Odette polka floral dress by Beluah.

The brand is not only one of Gillian’s favourites for spring occasion wear but is also worn by both Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie. The brand's dresses always exude elegance and charm while also being easy to style. Just look at how pared back Gillian's styling is here. All she needed was a simple pair of strappy heels to complete the look.

Article continues below

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana) A photo posted by on

Shop Pattern-Clashing, Floral & Polka Dot Dresses

Florals are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, just as they are every year, and we love how Gillian’s dress incorporated the classic print while also giving the pattern a fresh feel with the addition of polka dots.

Spotty prints are just as timeless as florals and, while they’re always in the style spotlight when it comes to spring/summer, they’re particularly relevant this season. As well as polka dot jeans making a comeback, Kate Moss recently added a cool-girl spin to polka dots and proved that they can fit into any spring capsule wardrobe.

Gillian’s floral, polka-dotted dress is particularly fitting for her style, with its figure-hugging bodice and occasion-ready design delivering a contemporary feel with a vintage spin. An elegant, trending drop-waisted pleated skirt and pearl buttons are a chic answer to what to wear to a wedding this spring.

Like Gillian, keep your accessories to a minimum when wearing pattern-heavy dresses to avoid your outfit looking overly fussy. Just a simple pair of heels is all that’s needed.