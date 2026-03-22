They might not be groundbreaking, but a great floral print never goes out of style - here are the best of the bunch to shop this spring

While we can almost hear the sarcastic comeback from Meryl Streep’s iconic character when we mention florals for spring, we also can’t argue with the fact that petal-powered pieces are everywhere right now, and they really do work beautifully for spring/summer.

As soon as the sun starts to shine, flowery designs start to appear on the high street, and you really can’t go wrong with adding a few botanical buys to your wardrobe for the coming months. There are endless amounts of options right now, so to take the hassle out of browsing, I've picked the best of the bunch.

Whether you want something delicate and pretty for a wedding or a piece that's a little more punchy to lift your weekend looks, there's something for everyone. And the best bit? As florals genuinely do come into the spotlight every spring, you can wear your pieces right now and for years to come.

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Shop spring florals

Boden

You can always rely on Boden for serving up cheerful and stylish prints, and this spring the brand's bloom-covered buys are total winners. If you have just RSVP'd to a big day or plan to go to the races, try the maxi dress with a boned bodice or take the same print to brunch with the silky shirt tucked into some wide-leg trousers. The range is a fresh update of traditional bloom prints and each and every piece will boost your warm weather attire.

Boden Silvia Boned Bodice Maxi Dress £149 at Boden The subtle boned bodice and swishy skirt base of this frock adds just the right amount of structure to flatter your figure while making a statement with colour. Boden Kensington Linen Trousers £139 at Boden Linen is ideal for the summer as it's breathable and breezy to keep you comfortable on even the most humid of days. Wear these show-stopping bottoms with a block coloured t-shirt and shades, and you'll be all set. Boden Sara Silk Shirt £139 at Boden A floaty silk fabric adds a luxe vibe to this button-down, and it'll work wonders to pep up your office attire when layered under a blazer, or wear it with an A-line skirt for a special date night.

John Lewis

If you prefer your patterns a little more bold and playful, head to John Lewis as the latest range is packed full of bright colours, oversized flowers and modern shapes that give delicate florals a contemporary upgrade. Whether you want casual basics or a statement dress, you'll find them and plenty more.

John Lewis Made by Care Wildflowers Silk Scarf £49 at John Lewis Don't fancy wearing pattern from top to toe? Inject some garden vibes into your look with this silky scarf instead. Wear it at your neck, tied in your hair or knotted on your handbag for a hint of print. John Lewis Shirred Waist Placement Floral Print Midi Dress View at John Lewis Oversized petals add a fresh feel to botanicals and this shirred-waist design will get you noticed for all the right reasons at any event. John Lewis Wildflowers Cotton Knit Sweatshirt View at John Lewis Patterned sweatshirts are ideal for pepping up your low-key looks, and this one is ideal. There's a flash of floral at the front as well as a bolder set of blooms at the back for double the wow.

Love & Roses at Next

Womenswear label, Love & Roses, has teamed up with botanical garden experts, RHS, to create this gorgeous range of petal-covered pieces that will lift any wardrobe. The beautiful illustrated blooms can be found on everything from a shirt and short co-ord to a floaty midi dress, and will work well for any day-to-night plans in the sunshine.

Love & Roses Blush Pink Floral Printed Long Sleeve Blouse £42 at Next The combination of bubblegum pink, floral print and scalloped edge makes this blouse one of the prettiest of the season. Wear with the matching shorts or use it to pep up old jeans. Love & Roses Green Floral Linen Puff Sleeve Midi Dress £66 at Next This gorgeous green number will look fabulous with heels for an event, but the linen fabric adds a more casual feel that will pair well with white trainers for a weekend. Love & Roses Ecru Embroidered Floral Straight Crop Jeans View at Next UK Patterned jeans are one of the biggest denim trends of 2026, and this embroidered pair will add a crafty twist to the aesthetic that will bring some oomph to even the simplest of looks.

Flowered designs really do stay on trend year after year, and make a great addition to spring capsule wardrobes. When it comes to styling them, you have plenty of options.

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The best way to make your petals pop in your spring outfit ideas is to team separates with colourful basics and shiny gold accessories, or to tone down your garden-inspired buys, simply wear them as part of a white jeans outfit and opt for simpler accessories.