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They might not be groundbreaking, but a great floral print never goes out of style - here are the best of the bunch to shop this spring

Petal powered pieces are always in the style spotlight at this time of year

Matilda Stanley's avatar
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three models wearing floral outfits
(Image credit: Boden, Love&Roses, John Lewis)
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While we can almost hear the sarcastic comeback from Meryl Streep’s iconic character when we mention florals for spring, we also can’t argue with the fact that petal-powered pieces are everywhere right now, and they really do work beautifully for spring/summer.

As soon as the sun starts to shine, flowery designs start to appear on the high street, and you really can’t go wrong with adding a few botanical buys to your wardrobe for the coming months. There are endless amounts of options right now, so to take the hassle out of browsing, I've picked the best of the bunch.

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Shop spring florals

Boden

You can always rely on Boden for serving up cheerful and stylish prints, and this spring the brand's bloom-covered buys are total winners. If you have just RSVP'd to a big day or plan to go to the races, try the maxi dress with a boned bodice or take the same print to brunch with the silky shirt tucked into some wide-leg trousers. The range is a fresh update of traditional bloom prints and each and every piece will boost your warm weather attire.

John Lewis

If you prefer your patterns a little more bold and playful, head to John Lewis as the latest range is packed full of bright colours, oversized flowers and modern shapes that give delicate florals a contemporary upgrade. Whether you want casual basics or a statement dress, you'll find them and plenty more.

Love & Roses at Next

Womenswear label, Love & Roses, has teamed up with botanical garden experts, RHS, to create this gorgeous range of petal-covered pieces that will lift any wardrobe. The beautiful illustrated blooms can be found on everything from a shirt and short co-ord to a floaty midi dress, and will work well for any day-to-night plans in the sunshine.

Flowered designs really do stay on trend year after year, and make a great addition to spring capsule wardrobes. When it comes to styling them, you have plenty of options.

The best way to make your petals pop in your spring outfit ideas is to team separates with colourful basics and shiny gold accessories, or to tone down your garden-inspired buys, simply wear them as part of a white jeans outfit and opt for simpler accessories.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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