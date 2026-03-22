They might not be groundbreaking, but a great floral print never goes out of style - here are the best of the bunch to shop this spring
Petal powered pieces are always in the style spotlight at this time of year
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While we can almost hear the sarcastic comeback from Meryl Streep’s iconic character when we mention florals for spring, we also can’t argue with the fact that petal-powered pieces are everywhere right now, and they really do work beautifully for spring/summer.
As soon as the sun starts to shine, flowery designs start to appear on the high street, and you really can’t go wrong with adding a few botanical buys to your wardrobe for the coming months. There are endless amounts of options right now, so to take the hassle out of browsing, I've picked the best of the bunch.
Whether you want something delicate and pretty for a wedding or a piece that's a little more punchy to lift your weekend looks, there's something for everyone. And the best bit? As florals genuinely do come into the spotlight every spring, you can wear your pieces right now and for years to come.Article continues below
Shop spring florals
Boden
You can always rely on Boden for serving up cheerful and stylish prints, and this spring the brand's bloom-covered buys are total winners. If you have just RSVP'd to a big day or plan to go to the races, try the maxi dress with a boned bodice or take the same print to brunch with the silky shirt tucked into some wide-leg trousers. The range is a fresh update of traditional bloom prints and each and every piece will boost your warm weather attire.
John Lewis
If you prefer your patterns a little more bold and playful, head to John Lewis as the latest range is packed full of bright colours, oversized flowers and modern shapes that give delicate florals a contemporary upgrade. Whether you want casual basics or a statement dress, you'll find them and plenty more.
Patterned sweatshirts are ideal for pepping up your low-key looks, and this one is ideal. There's a flash of floral at the front as well as a bolder set of blooms at the back for double the wow.
Love & Roses at Next
Womenswear label, Love & Roses, has teamed up with botanical garden experts, RHS, to create this gorgeous range of petal-covered pieces that will lift any wardrobe. The beautiful illustrated blooms can be found on everything from a shirt and short co-ord to a floaty midi dress, and will work well for any day-to-night plans in the sunshine.
This gorgeous green number will look fabulous with heels for an event, but the linen fabric adds a more casual feel that will pair well with white trainers for a weekend.
Patterned jeans are one of the biggest denim trends of 2026, and this embroidered pair will add a crafty twist to the aesthetic that will bring some oomph to even the simplest of looks.
Flowered designs really do stay on trend year after year, and make a great addition to spring capsule wardrobes. When it comes to styling them, you have plenty of options.
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The best way to make your petals pop in your spring outfit ideas is to team separates with colourful basics and shiny gold accessories, or to tone down your garden-inspired buys, simply wear them as part of a white jeans outfit and opt for simpler accessories.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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