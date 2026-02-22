I live in sweatshirts, and Boden’s statement prints give the comfy basic a stylish spin
Bold patterns and cheerful colours will upgrade off-duty outfits in the chicest way
I love looking smart for a day at the office, and a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers are my go-to for a busy 9-5, but when I’m working from home, it’s a very different story. Comfort is absolutely key for me, whether I'm working from home or out with my family at the weekend and while my basics feel fab, they can sometimes feel a little drab, so this season, I decided to up my game with some fancier sweatshirts that combine relaxed styling with contemporary prints.
The high street is full of great ideas, but in particular, I'm really enjoying Boden's strong print season, which is helping to give those Zoom meetings a little more va-va-voom.
The brand's Rosa Printed Sweatshirt seems to bridge perfectly between trend-ticking and comfy. The soft, pure cotton top is available in four colourful prints, while the classic cut of a sweatshirt will sit on your hips, with a relaxed, boxy shape that's not too oversized. Ribbed cuffs and hem add definition. I adore each of the designs, and the cheerful prints will make me feel a little more put together and chic while sitting at my laptop, or with jeans and trainers for a busy weekend too.
This eye-catching number will lift basic leggings or buddy well with blue barrel leg jeans. Add a pair of oversized gold earrings, and you'll be all set for Zoom calls.
The neon pink embroidery adds plenty of oomph to this oversized, khaki number but without feeling too much. There is a fresh white version too.
Use this botanical number to perk up wide-leg jeans while keeping comfy. It's available in sizes 6-24 and has a slouchy shape that will feel great to wear.
A statement sweatshirt like the above is a great one to add to your wardrobe line-up, as they look and feel great with very minimal effort. If you want to smarten up the jersey staple, though, try layering your jumper over a buttoned white shirt, adding gold jewellery or a small silky scarf at the neck for added detail.
Teaming your piece with tailored bottoms or a fitted skirt will bring a contemporary spin to smarter ensembles, giving them a more youthful and relaxed appearance without compromising on style.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
