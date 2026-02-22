I live in sweatshirts, and Boden’s statement prints give the comfy basic a stylish spin

I love looking smart for a day at the office, and a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers are my go-to for a busy 9-5, but when I’m working from home, it’s a very different story. Comfort is absolutely key for me, whether I'm working from home or out with my family at the weekend and while my basics feel fab, they can sometimes feel a little drab, so this season, I decided to up my game with some fancier sweatshirts that combine relaxed styling with contemporary prints.

The high street is full of great ideas, but in particular, I'm really enjoying Boden's strong print season, which is helping to give those Zoom meetings a little more va-va-voom.

The brand's Rosa Printed Sweatshirt seems to bridge perfectly between trend-ticking and comfy. The soft, pure cotton top is available in four colourful prints, while the classic cut of a sweatshirt will sit on your hips, with a relaxed, boxy shape that's not too oversized. Ribbed cuffs and hem add definition. I adore each of the designs, and the cheerful prints will make me feel a little more put together and chic while sitting at my laptop, or with jeans and trainers for a busy weekend too.

Shop The Sweatshirts

Boden Rosa Printed Sweatshirt in Botanical Flourish £75 at Boden This eye-catching number will lift basic leggings or buddy well with blue barrel leg jeans. Add a pair of oversized gold earrings, and you'll be all set for Zoom calls. Boden Rosa Printed Sweatshirt in Decorative Blossom £75 at Boden An oversized bloom-covered piece has a gorgeous boho vibe to it that will work particularly well with brown corduroy trousers or a floaty skirt. Boden Rosa Printed Sweatshirt in Starburst Heart £75 at Boden This designer-looking style will get you noticed for all the right reasons. Wear with a colour pop skirt and heels for a dressy spin, or keep it simple with wide leg trousers.

Shop More Sweatshirts

River Island Khaki Contrast Embroidered Floral Sweatshirt £42 at River Island The neon pink embroidery adds plenty of oomph to this oversized, khaki number but without feeling too much. There is a fresh white version too. Dresswel Sweatshirt in Botanical Floral £19.99 at Amazon You really can't go wrong with florals at this time of year, and this meadow-inspired sweater will show off the timeless print in a chic but low-key way. FatFace Cotton Rich Floral Crew Neck Sweatshirt £42 at FatFace Use this botanical number to perk up wide-leg jeans while keeping comfy. It's available in sizes 6-24 and has a slouchy shape that will feel great to wear.

A statement sweatshirt like the above is a great one to add to your wardrobe line-up, as they look and feel great with very minimal effort. If you want to smarten up the jersey staple, though, try layering your jumper over a buttoned white shirt, adding gold jewellery or a small silky scarf at the neck for added detail.

Teaming your piece with tailored bottoms or a fitted skirt will bring a contemporary spin to smarter ensembles, giving them a more youthful and relaxed appearance without compromising on style.