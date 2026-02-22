Jump to category:
I live in sweatshirts, and Boden’s statement prints give the comfy basic a stylish spin

Bold patterns and cheerful colours will upgrade off-duty outfits in the chicest way

three models wearing printed sweatshirts by boden
(Image credit: Boden)
I love looking smart for a day at the office, and a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers are my go-to for a busy 9-5, but when I’m working from home, it’s a very different story. Comfort is absolutely key for me, whether I'm working from home or out with my family at the weekend and while my basics feel fab, they can sometimes feel a little drab, so this season, I decided to up my game with some fancier sweatshirts that combine relaxed styling with contemporary prints.

The high street is full of great ideas, but in particular, I'm really enjoying Boden's strong print season, which is helping to give those Zoom meetings a little more va-va-voom.

A statement sweatshirt like the above is a great one to add to your wardrobe line-up, as they look and feel great with very minimal effort. If you want to smarten up the jersey staple, though, try layering your jumper over a buttoned white shirt, adding gold jewellery or a small silky scarf at the neck for added detail.

Teaming your piece with tailored bottoms or a fitted skirt will bring a contemporary spin to smarter ensembles, giving them a more youthful and relaxed appearance without compromising on style.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

