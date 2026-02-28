One of the most underrated high street stores, the latest spring drop is packed with timeless buys. Here's what I'm shopping

Whether you are looking to give your wardrobe a refresh ahead of the season or want timeless staples, I promise you'll find them and a whole lot more at & Other Stories. Since its launch in 2013, the Swedish brand has been a favourite shopping destination with the fashion set, but the understated and low-key aesthetic can mean it sometimes gets overlooked.

I think the Scandi label is totally underrated, as I regularly find pieces I love within the range, and the new-in section is always filled with elevated basics and subtle statement makers that will give any wardrobe a boost.

The latest drop is one of the best so far – it covers everything from silky scarf print tops to snuggly soft cashmere separates, as well as could-be-designer accessories and shoes. Each and every piece will give your outfit an upgrade for SS26, but the savvy designs all have a timeless feel that will be equally as relevant this time next year, too.

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

Hero Buys From & Other Stories

& Other Stories has always impressed me, but this season feels even more special than usual, and that is probably something to do with the fact that the brand took on fashion designer Jonathan Saunders as its Chief Creative Officer.

Saunders has been a regular at LFW for years and certainly knows how to create trends, shape stand-out pieces and deliver timeless style buys that feel unbelievably elegant, and now you can get it all at a high street price too.

It's easy to see his influence on the latest drop from the Scandi-cool label. With every area of the new collection feeling that little bit more classic and elevated, but in a very contemporary way.