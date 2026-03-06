Pippa Middleton's leopard print shirt and straight-leg jeans are an easy spring outfit you can wear on repeat
Not sure what to reach for right now? This combination worked for Pippa in 2011 and it's still a versatile outfit for 2026
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The unpredictability of spring weather can make outfit picking tricky but Pippa Middleton's combination of a long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans is a simple option that'll work for almost anything. She was pictured wearing these pieces in 2011 and it's a sign of just how timeless her clothes were that they'd be just as chic for 2026.
Most of us will already have a plain shirt in our spring capsule wardrobe and they're ultra versatile, though Pippa's was leopard print and this is a gorgeous alternative. A patterned shirt just feels a little more elevated and like you've put loads of effort into your ensemble when it's actually so comfy and quick to style.
Leopard print might seem quite statement at first, but the brown and tan tones balance things and because the shades are usually so neutral, you can wear a top like Pippa's with plenty of different trouser or skirt options.
Shop Animal Print Shirts
You're sure to make a statement whenever you wear this antelope-print shirt. The contrast between the caramel and black hues is so striking and it's got an exaggerated collar too. Made from 100% breathable cotton, you can wear this left loose, tucked-in or tied in a knot at the bottom.
This already affordable shirt is now even more so thanks to the sale and it's softly-tailored, with a button-up front. The stand collar is ruffled for a feminine flourish and the long flowy sleeves end in neat cuffs. Pair with blue jeans for a Pippa-inspired outfit.
Shop Straight-Leg Jeans
These cotton-rich jeans are a timeless option and have a flattering high-rise waist and added stretch in the fabric. Soft distressing gives a naturally worn-in look that gives them a slight vintage feel. Pair with a shirt and cardigan for a comfy everyday look.
Hers was from French Connection and had cuffed sleeves and a tie-up pussy-bow detail. This neckline is one of the Princess of Wales's favourites too and it has a polished, feminine feel that contrasts beautifully against denim.
Pippa Middleton left her shirt draped over the top of her blue straight-leg jeans and although she's partial to skinny designs, this pair had a streamlined shape without being as uncomfy and tight as skinny jeans can be.
Slim and cigarette-cut jeans are a big denim trend for 2026 and they create a leg-elongating effect on your frame thanks to their sleek silhouette. You could accentuate this even more by smoothly tucking in your shirts, though Pippa's approach is more relaxed.
She went for a mid-blue wash which I think is the most handy to have in your collection, as it's not quite as smart as indigo nor as casual as pale denim. That makes dressing them up or down far easier and the Princess of Wales's sister struck a good balance for this workday look. She carried a laptop case and a slouchy canvas bag, whilst her shoes were flats by French Sole.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
These were made from a metallic gold leather that complemented the warm undertones of her leopard print shirt, though to make this outfit more understated you could go for your best white trainers or suede loafers instead. There are also so many ways to switch-up Pippa Middleton's leopard print shirt and jeans combination to suit different spring weathers too.
When it's colder, a classic beige trench and a knit would work so well over the top and on sunny days you can roll up the sleeves and bring out your sandals. Having adaptable outfit formulas like this at your fingertips can be so helpful and Pippa was often seen in shirts and streamlined jeans back in the day.
In recent years we haven't seen her out and about quite as much, and when she is photographed in public it's usually at Wimbledon now. In 2024 she joined the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box wearing a fun floral dress, though when she's at home in Berkshire I wouldn't be surprised if she still relies on jeans and shirts.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.