Jeans are a wardrobe must-have for many people no matter the time of year, but as we edge towards spring there’s a way to give denim a springlike twist. Colourful jeans are a big 2026 denim trend but this won’t be for everyone and Duchess Sophie has already shown us another alternative to blue jeans that’s much more versatile.

Last April she visited Surrey Docks Farm after becoming the new patron of Social Farms and Gardens. Unlike the Princess of Wales, the Duchess doesn’t often wear denim for engagements.

She made an exception here for a pair of Paige wide-leg jeans and I’m very glad she did. They were a soft sandy colour that almost exactly matched her Eleventy wool-blend blazer and complemented her white and beige striped T-shirt too.

Like white jeans, Sophie’s trousers felt a little brighter and smarter than blue denim and yet the colour is simpler to style. White jeans can look a little too stark depending on what you wear them with and they’re often considered to be less forgiving than darker colours.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s latte-toned jeans fall somewhere in between and are so neutral that they’d work with any colour top, shoes or jacket so are a breeze to style. The shade has a softness to it and you could mistake her Paige jeans for tailored trousers when worn with her crisp blazer.

The flowy silhouette helped with this and the best wide-leg jeans are simultaneously comfortable and elegant which is why this is such a handy shape to own.

For her visit to Surrey Docks Farm, Duchess Sophie went for a smart-casual outfit and left her striped T-shirt draped loosely over the waistband of her jeans. Her single-breasted blazer was left open and she finished off the look with adidas suede trainers.

Plain white trainers are great with any colour denim, but her soft beige-grey pair tied in with the jeans. This sense of cohesion made the trainers feel more sophisticated than sporty and this was ideal for a royal engagement ensemble.

Pale brown or camel jeans like the Duchess of Edinburgh’s could also be paired with tan boots or loafers and sandals later on in the year too. They just feel a little more springlike and put-together than your typical blue denim styles without losing any of the versatility.

The King’s sister-in-law went on to pack her Paige pair when she travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo in September 2026. On this occasion she wore them with a muted khaki shirt and practical walking boots as she joined MONUSCO forces for a peace keeping engagement.

This was a far cry from her visit to Surrey Docks Farm, which is a working city farm and charity that helps the local community to learn about farming, food production and the environment. The April day was sunny but not hugely warm, meaning her blazer was definitely necessary.

This can often be the case in spring and even parts of summer in the UK so incorporating lighter or brighter shades into your outfits is a way to add a seasonal twist whilst still being warm enough. At least with jeans like Sophie’s you can enjoy wearing them now and use knitwear and layers to give you the added cosiness.