Zara Tindall's cropped coat and elegant teal blouse are match made for March’s unpredictable weather

She strode into Day 1 of Cheltenham in style with an outfit that works for sunshine and cold breezes

Mike and Zara Tindall smile as they attend Day 1 of Cheltenham 2026
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Just when we thought spring had sprung, March has brought us back down to earth with grey skies and scattered showers. That makes outfits even trickier and yet, once again, Zara Tindall has found a combination that's practical and elegant.

She kicked off Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival in a navy, black and teal outfit that might have looked very wintery at first glance, but is actually perfect for this season. Zara dressed warmly in a navy blue wool co-ord consisting of an A-line midi skirt and a cropped jacket.

Mike and Zara Tindall pose for photos at Cheltenham 2026

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We don't need quite as much coverage as we did in winter and a shorter coat or jacket can accentuate the waist in such a chic way. They work exceptionally well with high-rise jeans, trousers and skirts because the hem meets the waistbands so neatly.

Zara Tindall's cropped jacket also looked great with her longer skirt, providing definition and structure that contrasted against the flowing silhouette. The statement lapels and puffed sleeves helped with this too and she also added a slim belt for extra shaping.

We've seen the royals do this a lot with their longline tailored coats, but this trick also works for shorter designs and the King's niece wore her jacket and skirt with a satin pussybow blouse. The sheen of the material felt so glamorous and although teal isn't a big spring/summer fashion colour trend, it's perfect for this time of year.

Zara Tindall smiles as she arrives on Day 1 of Cheltenham 2026

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sometimes in March and even April we find ourselves drawn back to wintery accessories and knitwear, and teal is deep enough to work with darker tones like black, navy and brown and can still complement paler hues like white, cream and camel. This makes the blue and green blend very versatile and Zara Tindall mirrored the teal of her blouse with a leaf-adorned headpiece and drop earrings.

She chose accessories by two of her go-to British brands, Aspinal and Fairfax & Favor, and her Peacock Ombre Midi Mayfair bag was a similar colour. The equestrian royal carried it by the top handle strap though it also comes with a golden chain, and she finished off her Cheltenham Day 1 ensemble with Fairfax & Favor Regina black suede boots.

A close-up picture of Zara Tindall&#039;s bag and boots on Day 1 of Cheltenham 2026

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Having the teal elements helped to lift the colour palette of the look and make it more springlike, even when styled with winter boots. As she was spending the day at the races, Zara's outfit was unsurprisingly quite formal.

To make a shorter coat and/or teal shirt more wearable day-to-day, you could pair them with your favourite blue jeans and trainers or loafers instead. Pieces like Zara Tindall's are naturally quite polished so you can easily lean into this or dress them down. She has another three days of Cheltenham 2026 to dress for and although her other outfits will be different, they'll probably also strike a good balance between elegance and functionality.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

