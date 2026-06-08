Prince Harry was 'always concerned' about being 'overshadowed' by William’s children, claims Princess Diana's biographer

Prince Harry might not be a working royal anymore, but he's still one of the highest ranking people in the line of succession, following Prince William and his niece and nephews. He grew up being closely focused upon and now royal biographer Andrew Morton believes that public interest is shifting in George, Charlotte and Louis' favour.

Chatting to the Daily Mail's Senior Editor-at-Large Richard Kay on Palace Confidential, Morton suggested that Harry had a long-standing fear of being "overshadowed" by them. Not only that, but the writer thinks it's already starting to happen.

"The issue that always concerned Prince Harry, that he would be overshadowed by his brother's children, is coming to effect," he alleged. "Because George is looking every inch the very handsome young man and so the big debate will be where are they going to send him to school?"

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Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton | £9.50 (was £12.99) at Amazon This Sunday Times best-seller was written with the co-operation of the late Princess Diana herself. Described as the closest we'll come to an autobiography from her, it's carefully researched and shares fascinating insights.

Prince George turns 13 in July and the amount of speculation over his new school from September shows just how much people are interested in him. Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story, thinks Oundle would "fit the bill" if the Waleses want a co-educational private school that Charlotte and Louis could later go to.

Harry and William went to Eton, but the Duke of Sussex has said he "didn't enjoy" it and wanted to be "the bad boy". Morton's claim that Harry "always" worried about being eclipsed comes three years after the Prince admitted to having a very different fear for Charlotte and Louis.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he explained that Prince William "has made it very clear" that his children aren't Harry's responsibility. Even so, he said he still feels one "knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me."

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In his memoir, also titled Spare, Harry wrote that he was 20 when he first learned of a remark King Charles allegedly made to Princess Diana after he was born - "Wonderful. You have given me an heir and a spare. You have done your job."

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The sense that he grew up somewhat in his older brother's shadow seems to have sparked his concern for Charlotte and/or Louis feeling a similar way about Prince George one day. However, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes that Prince William and Kate are likely doing all they can to avoid this situation.

She said in the past, "They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George."

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The Prince of Wales also divulged in The Reluctant Traveler that he's keen to modernise the monarchy and move away from certain "practices".

"I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do. A world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better," he said. "That is caveated with, I hope we don't go back to some of the practices of the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in. And I'll do everything I can to make sure we don't regress in that situation."