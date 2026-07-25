Banish stubborn drain smells this summer with this 10-second, all-natural expert cleaning trick

As the hot weather continues, there are a few spots around the home that need a little extra attention when it comes to keeping them clean. Drains and plug holes are top of the list.

When the temperatures rise during summer, this list of household items you should clean more regularly gets a little longer. As our homes get hotter, smells get more stubborn, and plugholes are a real hotspot for grime build-up, which emits pretty nasty odours when left uncleaned.

Although cleaning plugholes isn't a necessary daily cleaning habit, thankfully, it is a rather dreaded regular task that usually means strong chemicals and scrubbing.

However, Queen of Clean, Lynsey Crombie, has the perfect, quick, simple and chemical-free solution.

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