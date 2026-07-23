Beware when cutting back this 'toxic' garden plant – warns one gardener who suffered painful burns

Fig trees are incredibly popular amongst gardeners for many reasons, bearing delicious fruit and providing a beautiful canopy of luscious green leaves for summer shade, to name a few. However, many are unaware that the sap of this seemingly innocent edible plant is a skin irritant that can cause burns.

After finding out the hard way, garden influencer Phil, better known as @theguysatgreenacre on Instagram, shared a post earlier this month to warn others to prune their fig trees with caution this season – because early summer is an ideal time to prune.

"Not a lot of people know this, but the sap from a fig tree can be highly toxic," he says. "Hopefully what I'm about to tell you will save you from the same pain I went through."

A post shared by The Guys at Greenacre (@theguysatgreenacre) A photo posted by on

Pretty but practical Burgon & Ball RHS Woodland Wonders Gardening Gloves £17.99 at John Lewis Designed by professionals, these stylish gloves offer excellent protection for hands. While the cushioned palm delivers comfort, the hard-wearing material provides protection; best of all, they are machine washable at 30°C. Extend the reach Airaj Telescopic Tree Loppers £19.99 at Amazon UK Taking a step back is also a great way to ensure you avoid the sap while pruning. These heavy-duty garden loppers extend to 42 to 61 cm to offer a safe distance. The 3.5cm cutting capacity is suitable for fig tree branches.

When fig trees are cut, they produce a creamy sap – it's this that causes the problem.

"Did you know the milky white sap from fig trees can cause painful skin irritation and even blistering if it gets on your skin and is then exposed to sunlight?" he asks in his video (above), in which you can clearly see the burns he sustained while cutting back his beloved fig tree.

After researching the effects, he explains: "It’s called phytophotodermatitis, or a phototoxic reaction." While the prospect of burns is a little scary, Phil is sharing this video more as a warning to take extra care when pruning your fig tree. It's not about avoiding the job altogether; it's about taking precautions to keep your skin safe from the sap.

As the RHS website advises, "when pruning figs, bear in mind that the sap is an irritant, so wear gloves, and start pruning from the base and work upwards, to avoid any drips."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Phil also offers the following tips to stay safe:

Tips for dealing with fig tree sap safely

"Wear gloves and long sleeves when pruning or handling your fig tree.

"If sap gets on your skin, wash it off immediately with soap and plenty of cold water."

"Keep the affected area out of direct sunlight for at least 24–48 hours if possible."

"If your skin becomes sore, itchy or inflamed, a pharmacist may recommend a hydrocortisone cream to help calm the reaction. If you develop severe blistering or the reaction is widespread, seek medical advice."

The overhanging fig tree branches in my garden (Image credit: Future)

I only discovered this last year while cutting back branches on my neighbour's tree, when a tree surgeon told me that one of his team had suffered burns after prolonged exposure to the sap when removing a fig tree.

Luckily, I only had a small amount of sticky sap on my finger, which didn't cause a burn, but it was almost impossible to wipe off. It didn't burn, but it was uncomfortable and itchy. No amount of soap or washing-up liquid was proving successful in removing it.

In the end, the only thing that eradicated all trace of the residue for me was surgical spirit, which only goes to highlight the strength of the substance.

Who knew such a delicious and popular fruit could be so hazardous? Hopefully, now that the word is out, with the post having been shared over 8 thousand times already, others can avoid the same fate as poor Phil: "Trust me, it’s not something you want to experience."