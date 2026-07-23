Just like the rest of us, Holly Willoughby is a huge fan of the classic stylish top and jeans outfit formula. And it's this tried and tested style blueprint that she stuck to in a host of preview clips that the star shared to Instagram for her new series Holly Willoughby Together.

But there was one top that stood out amongst the rest, not just for its bold pattern and striking colours, but also its wearability. The By Anthropologie Georgie stripe knit top, which is currently on sale is a polished and preppy knitted t-shirt, that's ideal for the slightly breezier summer weather we've been experiencing.

Stripes are timeless, but they seem to be having a real moment right now. From classic Breton tees to knitted, short-sleeve styles like Holly's, there are a host of colourful iterations available on the high street, that deliver retro charm, that's ideal for pairing with denim to A-line skirts and everything in between.

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