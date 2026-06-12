Adios dresses, when it comes to styling this summer, it's all about hassle-free co-ords - just ask Holly Willoughby
The presenter swapped midis for a matching shirt and shorts set, and we're sold
There's no denying that when it comes to getting dressed in the heat, your best summer dresses are always an easy option, but thanks to Holly Willoughby's latest outfit, I'm swapping midi dresses for comfortable and cool shirt and shorts co-ord sets.
If you're looking for new summer outfit ideas, the versatility of a co-ord is undeniable - wear both pieces together for an instant head-to-toe outfit that needs no styling or split them up to create fresh looks with pieces from your summer capsule wardrobe.
Holly's blue and white set is a chic double act from Australian fashion brand, Zimmerman and features beautiful broderie anglaise details. The top would work just as well styled with a pair of barrel leg jeans, while the shorts will look great teamed with an oversized white linen shirt and strappy leather sandals on a sunshine-filled break. While Holly's Ancient Greek sandals are still in stock, her co-ord is sold out, but we've shopped the high street to find great alternatives at a snip of the price.
GET Holly Willoughby's CO-ORDINATED style THIS SUMMER
Shop Holly Willoughby's look
With an elasticated waistband, these shorts are not only effortlessly stylish but comfortable too. Team them with a sweatshirt and comfortable sandals for a day out in the sun.
EXACT MATCH
Ancient Greek Sandals are a favourite amongst celebrities and fashion insiders alike, thanks to their classic designs and comfortable fit. For a timeless colour, opt for tan leather.
Team these broderie anglaise scallop-edged shorts with a white t-shirt or silky camisole plus your best sunglasses for a stylish, laidback holiday look at cocktail hour.
Whether you're heading on holiday or just wondering what to wear in the heat, a co-ord like Holly Willoughby's is a wise investment for the summer months ahead - make sure to look for styles in breathable natural fabrics such as crisp cotton or cooling linen. Boxier, loose cuts will also allow air to circulate.
If you want to create a more defined silhouette, a loose tuck at the waist will create a focal point, or you could even try adding a belt to highlight the narrowest point of your outfit.
For a more louche feel, unbutton the top few buttons of your shirt, pop the collar and add a chain necklace or earrings to draw the eye up towards your face. Alternatively, if you want to add a smarter edge to your look, try adding a blazer and heeled sandals for a date night outfit. There's no doubt that a pretty summer co-ord is the most versatile look you'll find yourself reaching for again and again.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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