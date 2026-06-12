Adios dresses, when it comes to styling this summer, it's all about hassle-free co-ords - just ask Holly Willoughby

There's no denying that when it comes to getting dressed in the heat, your best summer dresses are always an easy option, but thanks to Holly Willoughby's latest outfit, I'm swapping midi dresses for comfortable and cool shirt and shorts co-ord sets.

If you're looking for new summer outfit ideas, the versatility of a co-ord is undeniable - wear both pieces together for an instant head-to-toe outfit that needs no styling or split them up to create fresh looks with pieces from your summer capsule wardrobe.

Holly's blue and white set is a chic double act from Australian fashion brand, Zimmerman and features beautiful broderie anglaise details. The top would work just as well styled with a pair of barrel leg jeans, while the shorts will look great teamed with an oversized white linen shirt and strappy leather sandals on a sunshine-filled break. While Holly's Ancient Greek sandals are still in stock, her co-ord is sold out, but we've shopped the high street to find great alternatives at a snip of the price.

GET Holly Willoughby's CO-ORDINATED style THIS SUMMER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Holly Willoughby's look

Whether you're heading on holiday or just wondering what to wear in the heat, a co-ord like Holly Willoughby's is a wise investment for the summer months ahead - make sure to look for styles in breathable natural fabrics such as crisp cotton or cooling linen. Boxier, loose cuts will also allow air to circulate.

If you want to create a more defined silhouette, a loose tuck at the waist will create a focal point, or you could even try adding a belt to highlight the narrowest point of your outfit.

For a more louche feel, unbutton the top few buttons of your shirt, pop the collar and add a chain necklace or earrings to draw the eye up towards your face. Alternatively, if you want to add a smarter edge to your look, try adding a blazer and heeled sandals for a date night outfit. There's no doubt that a pretty summer co-ord is the most versatile look you'll find yourself reaching for again and again.