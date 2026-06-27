Cat Deeley's vibrant linen blouse and shorts co-ord is the most sophisticated heatwave outfit
Want to look polished in the heat? Cat's embroidered co-ord is a winning choice and is still in stock
Cat Deeley graced us with the chicest heatwave-appropriate outfit whilst on This Morning earlier this week. Her embroidered co-ord maintains an air of sophistication whilst being breezy enough for soaring temperatures.
Spotted on Wednesday, Cat wore a vibrant green cross-stitched embroidered blouse and matching shorts from Brazilian brand Farm Rio. Not only is this co-ord perfect for warm weather, but it can easily work as a smart-casual outfit if you're heading out with friends or family too.
The blouse features long sleeves and palm-tree embroidered motifs for an eye-catching finish. Cat added a brown leather belt worn around the waist from Sézane, adding definition to its relaxed silhouette. She finished the look with the matching shorts and brown heeled sandals by Stuart Weitzman.
Although her exact co-ord is certainly an investment piece, it's one you'll get plenty of use out of, especially if you're wondering what to wear in the heat and want to remain polished and put together.
Shop Cat Deeley's Look
exact match
Made solely from linen, this beautiful blouse doesn't just look the part, but it will keep you cool in the heat thanks to its breathable fabric. Its shape is relaxed with puffed sleeves gathered at the cuff, and the detailled embroidery feels so chic!
exact match
These shorts have a relaxed silhouette with a high waist cut and practical pockets. Style with the matching blouse, or wear as a statement piece with a neutral colour blouse or white t-shirt.
exact match
Made in Italy from a soft leather, this belt comes in a rich chocolate shade that will pair seamlessly alongside denim blues as well as more pigmented shades including forest green.