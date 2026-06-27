Cat Deeley's vibrant linen blouse and shorts co-ord is the most sophisticated heatwave outfit

Cat Deeley graced us with the chicest heatwave-appropriate outfit whilst on This Morning earlier this week. Her embroidered co-ord maintains an air of sophistication whilst being breezy enough for soaring temperatures.

Spotted on Wednesday, Cat wore a vibrant green cross-stitched embroidered blouse and matching shorts from Brazilian brand Farm Rio. Not only is this co-ord perfect for warm weather, but it can easily work as a smart-casual outfit if you're heading out with friends or family too.

The blouse features long sleeves and palm-tree embroidered motifs for an eye-catching finish. Cat added a brown leather belt worn around the waist from Sézane, adding definition to its relaxed silhouette. She finished the look with the matching shorts and brown heeled sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although her exact co-ord is certainly an investment piece, it's one you'll get plenty of use out of, especially if you're wondering what to wear in the heat and want to remain polished and put together.