Want some comfy sandals? These 3 stylish pairs take me from laid-back to luxe without ruining my feet

I would live in sandals all year round if I could. Even in the cooler months I cling on to them for as long as possible. This is largely down to my body often overheating randomly these days, and my feet often bearing the brunt of said warmth (thanks, perimenopause).

My fondness for a good sandal has meant I've tried dozens over the years - flip flops, gladiator, strappy, fisherman, clogs, wedges, sliders - you name the style, I've tried it. And trust me when I say looks can be deceiving – a flat shoe doesn't always mean a comfy one.

Thankfully, the need for my feet to be 'free' has led to a lot of comfort testing, and I've finally found three stylish sandals I can wear all day without any soreness or blisters. Between them they cover any outfit or occasion, and the best part - much like the most comfortable trainers for women - they feel as good as they look.

These sandals have also solved one of my biggest holiday packing dilemmas - what shoes to take. They require little space (and save on precious weight) in my fail-safe cabin bag, and have all my holiday footwear needs covered. Here are my three comfy chic sandal picks to help see you through summer and beyond.

3 comfy chic sandals

Best for everyday UGG Goldenstar Sandal £110 at UGG US I wrote a rave review about these UGG Goldenstar sandals last year, and my interest in them hasn't waned. UGGs foray in to summer footwear proved just as popular as it's signature boots, and much like the UGG Tasman slippers, they sold out quickly after first hitting the shelves. And I'm not surprised, having owned them for a year now, I can confidently say they live up to the hype. UGG has taken everything it knows about comfort and cosiness and turned it into a chic-looking sandal that goes with just about anything. I wear these shoes daily, for everything from the school run to a walk to the pub on a summer's evening with friends. The cushioned sole makes them so comfortable and the slight platform goes a long way to elevating any outfit as well as elongating and flattering my legs. The upper suede material is immediate recognisable as being made by the famous Australian brand, and if you weren't sure, the logo is placed in a subtle but unmissable position on the front strap and back. I wear mine during the day with shorts and a tee, or a denim skirt and shirt for work. They are the ideal smart-casual summer footwear, which I have lived in for the past few weeks (and will continue to do so throughout the summer). I get so many compliments when I wear them, which is a lovely added bonus to how good they already make me look and feel. Best for walking fitflop NEO-D-HYKER (XT) Walking Sandals £90 at FitFlop UK Fitflop has become my go-to footwear brand in recent years. The time, attention and clever technology that goes into making its shoes supportive and comfortable is so evident when you have them on. And the styles have come on leaps and bounds over the years, with some beautiful designs to choose from. I have been a fan of fitflop's iQushion ergonomic flip flops for years now (I have them in multiple colours), and had I not recently found these walking sandals recently, they would have secured this spot. However, as great as fitflop's flip flops are for every day, if you are after some of the best hiking sandals, look no further. This year I have been on trips to Jamaica and Wales, both of which involved a lot of walking. I knew trainers were a no-go in the heat of the Caribbean, and so needed some walking sandals that could go the distance. These NEO-D-HYKER walking sandals do just that. Both the front and back straps are soft against my skin and adjustable for a tailored, comfortable fit. There's a whole lot of technology going on with these shoes to make them perfect for warm-weather hikes, or simply out and about exploring the city. Inside, the springy carbon-plate Neodynamic midsoles is, the fitflop website says 'a level of tech usually only found in running shoes'. I also found they had fantastic grip, particularly in Wales when walking through shallow streams and across moss-covered rocks. These are highly functional walking sandals - and they look great! Best for day to night Fairfax & Favor Brancaster Sandals £155 at Fairfax & Favor Fairfax & Favor is so well known for it's beautiful boots, what you might not have known is the popular British lifestyle brand has a whole range of other footwear, clothes and accessories. Its Brancaster sandals are new in this year, and just like their winter footwear counterparts, they elevate anything you pair them with. I recently went to Royal Ascot, and I didn't think twice about whether they would rise to the occasion. I wore a butter yellow dress, which the gorgeous tan of the sandals complemented beautifully. I was apprehensive about them initially, worried the intricate criss-cross straps would rub my feet in multiple places. But the padded insole and soft suede immediately felt comfortable to wear. I did have to adjust one of the buckles as I had fastened it uncomfortably tight, but loosening was a simple, easy fix. The signature tassel on the back zip, shiny shield logo placed front and centre, and wearable flat heel are small but significant details that mean these beautiful shoes will elevate anything you pair them with. I have worn these with everything from a simple T-shirt and shorts, to a beautiful occasion dress for Royal Ascot - they simply work with everything. If I was made to choose just one sandal to keep forever, it would be these for their versatility alone. In true Fairfax & Favor style, the Brancaster sandals come boxed in the most luxury packing, with individual cloth bags so I can keep them protected from damage or marks when not in use. A gorgeous shoe that takes me from day to night effortlessly.

As the weather heats up, the last thing I want is my feet enclosed in shoes, and so finding summer footwear that look and feel good for both everyday and special occasions is a must.

(L-R) Fitflops waterproof walking sandals on the beach in South Coast Jamaica, Fairfax & Favor Brancaster sandals at Royal Ascot, UGG sandals with denim jeans last summer (Image credit: Future)

Whether I'm taking the kids to school, heading to work, or dressing up for a night out with the girls, these three stylish sandals effortlessly elevate my look without ruining my feet. Between them I have a great balance of laid-back ease and luxe appeal, meaning I can count on one of them whatever the occasion.

Below are a few more sandals in different styles I have owned over the years and also rate for comfort and style.

More comfy chic sandals