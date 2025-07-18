Alexa Chung's 'incredibly comfortable' ballet flats are the shoes you'll wear on repeat this summer

I know I won't be alone in struggling to find ballet flats that are actually comfy. Looking for an alternative to always wearing comfortable trainers, I recently bought some of those woven leather flats that you're seeing everywhere, and honestly, I didn't know one single pair of shoes could cause quite so many blisters.

I've been hearing good things about Vivaia for years now. Katie Holmes is a firm member of the fan club, and more recently, their ballet/trainer hybrid style went viral thanks to Bella Hadid.

But it's Alexa Chung who has really made me want to try these shoes for myself. She's pictured below at Paris Fashion Week back in 2023, looking the epitome of Parisian chic, wearing all-black save for these colour pop Mary Jane flats.

Not only are these knitted shoes very elegant, they're also incredibly clever. All of Vivaia's shoes are washable, either in the machine or by hand. Game-changer. The bestselling 'Margot' Mary Janes also have an adjustable strap and are made with sustainability in mind, so you can feel good about looking good.

(Image credit: Vivaia)

Exact match VIVAIA Square-Toe Margot Mary Jane £118.38 at Vivaia I love the bold green colour Alexa wore, but these square-toe beauties are also available in more than 15 different shades and colour combinations. The bold red feels très French, and you can choose a wide fit. Shipping is free, and you don't just have to take Alexa's word for it: there are 6,000 reviews you can read through for yourself! The strap doesn't have specific holes for the buckle; the knitted fabric allows you to fasten it wherever suits your foot best. Clever, right?

(Image credit: Vivaia)

You can guarantee that Alexa has got quite the collection of footwear, ranging from Superga trainers to Gucci loafers. So she knows her stuff when it comes to shoes!

If the knitted version isn't for you, the Margot is also available in a very on-trend mesh version. Wear them with everything from your best summer dresses to leggings and shorts.

It can be so tempting to stick to black when it comes to shoes, but if you're anything like me and most of your wardrobe is dark colours, a pair of colour pop ballet flats can offer a very stylish full stop to your everyday ensembles.

How to style yours

Shop more Vivaia bestsellers

Adaptall™ Sport Sandals 126.90 at Vivaia In the market for some comfortable sandals? This two-tone style is next on our list to test, so look out for our review. Available in UK sizes from 2.5 to 8.5, customers call them 'super lightweight'. Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina £135.42 at Vivaia Where do we stand on the sneakerina? It won't be for everyone, but I've seen these on and they really surprised me. Unisex Slip-On Mesh Sneakers £135.42 at Vivaia Judge me all you like, I love a slip-on trainer that looks like it's lace-up. A sporty twist on the best white trainers, the size range on these is seriously impressive, ranging from a UK 2.5 to 11.

Mary Jane ballet flats are a great idea if you're wondering what to wear with wide-leg trousers, but for just under £120, you'll get a lot of wear out of these. They'll work with midi dresses too during the heatwave, then add a pair of sheer socks like Alexa, and they'll take you right through to winter boot weather too.